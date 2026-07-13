TradeForge Pro

  • 实用工具
  • Mohd Feroze
    Mohd Feroze

    Mohd Feroze

    • Algorithmic Trading Developer 在  Self-Employed
    • 印度
    • 2187
    5 (3)
    Professional Algorithmic Trading Developer specializing in high-performance Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisors. I design robust, rule-based trading systems for Gold (XAUUSD), combining quantitative strategies, disciplined risk management, and continuous product improvements. Dedicated to delivering
    6 产品 2 信号 2 评论
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 5

TradeForge Pro – Trade Management Dashboard

TradeForge Pro is a trade management utility designed for traders who want precise control over stop loss/take profit handling, position grouping, and trade execution. It provides an on-chart interface that allows Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to be managed virtually rather than sent directly to the broker ("Ghost Levels"), along with tools for managing multiple positions and trailing logic.

It is designed for both scalpers requiring fast manual execution and grid/basket traders managing multiple simultaneous positions.

Core Features

Ghost Levels (Hidden SL/TP) Stop loss and take profit levels are managed virtually by the EA rather than sent to the broker, and are executed automatically when price reaches the defined level.
Smart Group Averaging When multiple trades are opened in the same direction, the EA calculates the volume-weighted average price and manages the group as a single basket.
Advanced Trailing Stop A trailing stop that follows price action dynamically, applicable to individual trades or grouped baskets.
Break-Even Action Moves the virtual stop loss to the average entry price with a single click.
Mobile Trade Support Automatically detects and manages manually opened trades (Magic 0) placed from the MT5 mobile app, alongside EA-managed trades.
Visual Chart History Displays closed trade profit/loss values directly on the chart at the relevant candles.
Quick-Close Controls One-click options to close all profitable trades, close all losing trades, or close all open trades.
Dashboard Interface A dark, on-chart panel showing live daily profit and open trade count.

How to Use

  1. Attach the utility to an active chart (e.g., XAUUSD, US30, EURUSD).
  2. Set Ghost SL, Ghost TP, and Trailing parameters (in points) directly on the panel.
  3. Use the [+] and [-] buttons to adjust lot size before clicking BUY or SELL.
  4. Optionally, use the F7 inputs to set a Basket Target in USD to automatically close all trades once total profit reaches that amount.

Algo Trading must be enabled in the MT5 terminal for the dashboard to execute trades.

Support

For assistance with installation, broker compatibility, or input parameter guidance, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.

Developed by Mohd Feroze — Algorithmic Trading Developer

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Phantom Edge SMC
Nattapon Chuekamhod
指标
Phantom Edge SMC — The Ultimate Smart Money Indicator for MT5 Tired of manually drawing structures while trading SMC or ICT concepts? Let Phantom Edge SMC do the heavy lifting for you. Key Features Internal & Swing Structure: Automatically detects BOS and CHoCH across two structural levels. Order Blocks (OB): Identifies Internal and Swing OBs with automated mitigation tracking. Equal Highs / Lows: Highlights EQH / EQL to pinpoint Liquidity pools. Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Displays FVGs with
True Trendlines MT5
Thoriq Jameel
指标
True TrendLines MT5 - Smart Trend Detection & Alerts Overview True TrendLines MT5 is a professional-grade technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots high-probability trend lines on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Using a sophisticated swing point detection algorithm, it helps traders visualize key market structure and potential reversal points with precision. Key Features Automatic Trend Line Detection Identifies valid swing highs and lows based on your chosen strength paramet
FREE
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InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
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4.88 (166)
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5 (30)
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实用工具
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3.97 (35)
实用工具
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
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Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
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Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
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Sirikorn Rungsang
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实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
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Gold Reaper X Pro
Mohd Feroze
5 (1)
专家
Gold Reaper X PRO Automated XAUUSD Trading with Trend Confirmation, Recovery Management and Built-In Basket Protection Gold Reaper X PRO is an automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA combines higher-timeframe trend confirmation with lower-timeframe entry conditions, configurable recovery management, balance-based lot scaling, session controls, cooldown protection and basket-level drawdown management. Recommended for traders looking f
TrendFuze Pro
Mohd Feroze
5 (1)
指标
TrendFuze Pro – Manual Trading Dashboard for MT5 TrendFuze Pro is a free manual trading dashboard for MT5, designed to help traders combine higher-timeframe trend bias, current-timeframe trend context, momentum conditions, and candle confirmation logic into a single, clear view. This tool does not trade automatically and does not open or close positions. It functions as a decision-support indicator to reduce analysis overload and highlight higher-probability market conditions in real time. Overv
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VIDyA Master Scalper
Mohd Feroze
专家
VIDyA Master Scalper v2.00 Professional Adaptive Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD VIDyA Master Scalper is a professional Expert Advisor engineered specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on long-term automated trading and disciplined risk management . The algorithm is designed to identify high-probability momentum opportunities using adaptive trend analysis, structural breakout confirmation, intelligent pullback continuation, volume validation, and vol
Catalyst News Trader PRO
Mohd Feroze
专家
Catalyst News Trader PRO v2.10 Dual-Engine News Reaction Expert Advisor for MT5 Catalyst News Trader PRO is a rule-based Expert Advisor engineered to trade around high-impact and medium-impact US economic news releases. The EA reads live data directly from the MQL5 Economic Calendar, automatically selects between two entry engines based on each event's impact level, and manages every resulting position with a configurable martingale Grid Strategy - no manual intervention required during the re
Aurex Audcad Pro
Mohd Feroze
专家
Aurex Audcad Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the AUDCAD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. It uses H1 trend confirmation together with ATR-based recovery and configurable basket management during a defined trading session. Core Features Supported Symbol AUDCAD Timeframe M5 Trend Confirmation H1 Trend Period 50 Recovery System ATR-based grid spacing with configurable recovery layers and lot multiplier Position Management Basket profit trailing with configurable Start
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