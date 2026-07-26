Quantum Forge

# Quantum Forge EA - Channel Breakout Strategy

## Product Overview

Quantum Forge is a professional-grade automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5. It implements a sophisticated channel breakout strategy that identifies high-probability trade entries when price breaks above or below a dynamic price range. The EA is designed with institutional-grade risk management and universal broker compatibility.

## Core Strategy Logic

The EA calculates the highest high and lowest low over a configurable lookback period (default 20 bars). When the current price breaks above the highest high, it triggers a buy order. When price breaks below the lowest low, it triggers a sell order. This classic breakout approach captures momentum-driven price movements.

## Key Features

### Smart Money Management
- **USD-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit**: Define risk and reward in your account currency, not pips. This ensures consistent monetary risk regardless of the instrument traded.
- **Dynamic Lot Sizing**: Automatically calculates position size based on account balance and risk level, scaling your exposure as your account grows.
- **Martingale Control**: Optional lot doubling after losses with built-in safety caps to prevent account blow-up.

### Advanced Order Handling
- **Auto Filling Mode Detection**: Automatically detects and uses your broker's supported order filling mode (FOK, IOC, or RETURN), eliminating order rejection errors.
- **Stop Distance Validation**: Verifies all stop loss and take profit levels meet broker minimum distance requirements before sending orders, preventing "Invalid stops" errors.
- **Margin Verification**: Checks available margin with a 20% safety buffer before executing trades, avoiding "No money" rejections.

### Risk Protection
- **Balance Protection**: Prevents trading when account equity falls below a configurable minimum threshold.
- **Range Filter**: Blocks trades during excessive market ranges to avoid entering during chaotic price action.
- **Day Filters**: Select which days of the week to trade, with automatic suspension during NFP Fridays and major US holidays.

### Precision Controls
- **New Bar Filter**: Restricts trading to once per bar, eliminating overtrading and duplicate signals.
- **Spread Awareness**: Displays current spread and ensures stable market conditions before entering.
- **Multiple Timeframe Ready**: Works on any timeframe from M1 to MN, adapting position sizing accordingly.

## Input Parameters

| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| **MAGIC** | 7337 | Unique identifier to track orders placed by this EA |
| **COMMENT** | "Quantum Forge" | Text appended to each order for identification |
| **InpSlUSD** | 30.0 | Stop Loss distance measured in account currency (USD) |
| **InpTpUSD** | 40.0 | Take Profit distance measured in account currency (USD) |
| **InpTpHighATR** | 60.0 | ATR threshold in pips for scaling take profit during high volatility |
| **MaxRangeToRecalculate** | 40.0 | Maximum allowed price range in pips for trade setup validation |
| **UseNewBarFilter** | true | When enabled, only one trade attempt per bar is permitted |
| **EnableRangeFilter** | true | When enabled, trades are blocked if range exceeds MaxRangeToRecalculate |
| **MinBalanceForTrading** | 100.0 | Minimum account balance in USD required to activate trading |

### Risk Management Settings

| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| **Inp_auto_lot** | true | Enables automatic lot calculation based on account balance |
| **Inp_risk_level_auto** | 3 | Risk multiplier from 1-10, higher values increase position size |
| **Inp_lot_size** | 0.01 | Fixed lot size used when auto-lot is disabled |
| **Inp_lot_doubling** | false | Enables martingale-style lot multiplication after losing trades |

### Trading Schedule

| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| **Inp_TradeSunday** | false | Allow trading on Sunday |
| **Inp_TradeMonday** | true | Allow trading on Monday |
| **Inp_TradeTuesday** | true | Allow trading on Tuesday |
| **Inp_TradeWednesday** | true | Allow trading on Wednesday |
| **Inp_TradeThursday** | true | Allow trading on Thursday |
| **Inp_TradeFriday** | true | Allow trading on Friday |
| **Inp_TradeSaturday** | false | Allow trading on Saturday |
| **Inp_DisableNFP** | true | Suspend trading during Non-Farm Payroll Friday |
| **Inp_DisableHolidays** | false | Suspend trading during major US holidays |

## Recommended Settings by Instrument

### EURUSD H1
- InpSlUSD: 30 | InpTpUSD: 40
- EnableRangeFilter: true | MaxRangeToRecalculate: 40
- Inp_risk_level_auto: 3

### GBPUSD M30
- InpSlUSD: 80 | InpTpUSD: 100
- EnableRangeFilter: true | MaxRangeToRecalculate: 50
- Inp_risk_level_auto: 2-3

### XAUUSD (Gold) D1
- InpSlUSD: 300 | InpTpUSD: 400
- EnableRangeFilter: false
- Inp_risk_level_auto: 1

## System Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account Type: Netting or Hedging
- Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended: $1,000+)
- Supported Instruments: All Forex pairs, Gold, Indices
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The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
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Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
专家
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – 原创。现在更智能、更强大、前所未有的卓越。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了整个变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2是那个原创愿景的下一次进化。 我们没有替换原版。我们让它进化了。 大多数系统响应一次、行动一次，然后忘记一切。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2不会。 它记住每一笔交易、每一个决策、每一个结果，以及为什么入场、为什么持有、为什么退出背后的确切推理。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是原版Mean Machine，重建为持久的专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。Mean Machine GPT Gen 2从真实结果中学习，跨越变化的市场状态进行适应，并持续优化在实盘条件下应用均值回归和趋势跟随逻辑的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 核心保持不变：围绕英联邦货币对构建的专业策略，针对低波动性时段优化，由Sacred Phi仓位管理和多模型共识驱动。 但现
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Spider Gold MT5
Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra
5 (1)
专家
The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
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AurumIQ EA
Kgotlaetsile R Mabote
专家
AurumIQ EA is a   low-risk grid expert advisor   designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It uses a disciplined, rule-based approach to recover from small drawdowns and lock in consistent profits without aggressive martingale, making it suitable for cautious traders. Key Advantages Built-in Drawdown Protection   — Hard equity drawdown limit closes all trades instantly if risk exceeds your set percentage, guarding against account blowouts. Displacement-Based Entries   — Trades only open after a c
AurumIQ EA MT4
Kgotlaetsile R Mabote
专家
AurumIQ EA is a   low-risk grid expert advisor   designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It uses a disciplined, rule-based approach to recover from small drawdowns and lock in consistent profits without aggressive martingale, making it suitable for cautious traders. Key Advantages Built-in Drawdown Protection   — Hard equity drawdown limit closes all trades instantly if risk exceeds your set percentage, guarding against account blowouts. Displacement-Based Entries   — Trades only open after a c
Precision Flow EA MT4
Kgotlaetsile R Mabote
专家
Precision Flow EA   is a high-performance trading system built on institutional price action principles. It focuses on capturing clean market moves using liquidity, structure, and momentum—while maintaining strict risk control and capital protection. Designed for both small account growth and prop firm environments, the EA combines smart execution with advanced trade management to deliver consistent, controlled performance.   Key Advantages Institutional Logic Trades based on market structur
Precision Flow EA
Kgotlaetsile R Mabote
专家
Precision Flow EA is a high-performance trading system built on institutional price action principles. It focuses on capturing clean market moves using liquidity, structure, and momentum—while maintaining strict risk control and capital protection. Designed for both small account growth and prop firm environments, the EA combines smart execution with advanced trade management to deliver consistent, controlled performance. Key Advantages Institutional Logic Trades based on market structure (b
Range Escape
Kgotlaetsile R Mabote
专家
# Range Escape EA - Range Breakout Expert Advisor for MT5 ## Product Overview Range Escape EA is a professional automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that captures price breakouts from consolidation ranges. Using a sophisticated combination of technical analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent trade protection, this EA identifies high-probability breakout opportunities and manages positions automatically. --- ## Key Features ### Dual Strategy Modes Choose between two
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