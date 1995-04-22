Anchor Trend EA
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 15
Anchor Trend EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. This trading robot employs several strategies, primarily utilizing various price deviations and other indicators for confirmation. It operates by opening trades within the range and direction of price deviations, then using other indicators to execute them. By default, all trades are protected with a fixed and hidden stop-loss. This Expert Advisor can be used on all currency pairs, but is recommended for use on the GBP/USD pair on the 1-hour timeframe.
Main Features:
- No Martingale.
- No Averaging.
- No Grid.
Setting Parameters:
- Expert Name - EA name and trades comment.
- Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades.
- Trade Direction - Direction of trade, Buy or Sell or Both.
- Commission - Trade commission per lot for both side.
- Max Spread - Maximum spread to allow trading.
- Lot Size - Fixed lot size.
- Auto Lots - Activate auto lot size calculation.
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss.
- Take Profit - Take Profit.
- Average Basket TP - Average Basket TP to close all positions at once.
- Activate Hidden SL/TP by Indicator.
- Trailing settings - Trail SL and breakeven/profit lock settings.
Recommendations:
- GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar) H1.
- Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.
- Account that support hedging.