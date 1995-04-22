Gold Fluxion
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 15
Gold Fluxion is a fully automated expert advisor primarily uses various candlestick formations as triggers, with some indicators and support resistance to filter. This forex robot uses fixed take profit and stop loss, and every entry position has its own algorithm. This EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is specifically designed for Gold H1 timeframe.
Main Features:
- No Grid.
- No Martingale.
- No Averaging.
Setting Parameters:
- Expert Name - EA name and trades comment.
- Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades.
- Trade Direction - Direction of trade, Buy or Sell or Both.
- Max Positions - Maximum open positions at once.
- Commission - Trade commission per lot for both side.
- Max Spread - Maximum spread to allow trading.
- Volume Settings - Include fixed lot size and dynamic lot size.
- SL/TP - Maximum Stop loss and Take Profit for each order.
- Basket TP - Average Basket TP to close all positions at once.
- Adaptive SL/TP - Hidden adaptive stop loss and take profit based on strategy.
- Maximum drawdown - Relative maximum drawdown position to close all orders.
- Time Filters.
Recommendations:
- XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar) H1.
- Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.
- Hedging account.