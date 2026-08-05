Ghosted Beast

Ghosted Beast Pro
Ghosted Beast Pro is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand institutional-grade execution. Built on pure price action mechanics, the EA maps market structure and hunts high-probability setups at the intersection of institutional liquidity pools, key structural zones, and volume imbalances. 
By eliminating emotional trading, Ghosted Beast tracks market trends in real-time, executing surgical entries with sophisticated risk management protocols. 
🌟 Core Trading Logic & Features
Multi-Zone Detection Engine: The EA continuously scans and registers classical Support/Resistance levels, institutional Supply/Demand zones, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). 
Market Structure Mapping: Automatically calculates Swing Highs and Lows across custom timeframes to confirm precise bullish or bearish trend alignment. 
Multi-Pattern Confirmation: Entries are heavily filtered and only triggered when a structural zone aligns with specific price action confirmations, including Engulfing patterns, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Doji confirmations, or structural momentum shifts. 
Smart Order Batching & Scaling: Executes trades using intelligent initial batches and dynamically scales into winning positions as structural continuation signals print. 
🛡️ Advanced Risk & Position Management
Flexible Lot Sizing Modes: Fully equipped with three distinctive position sizing algorithms: Fixed Lot, Auto Balance-based Sizing, and custom Step-based Lot progression. 
Dynamic Multi-Stage Take Profit: Includes automatic Break-Even modifications, strict Profit Lock triggers, multi-level Scale-Outs to bank partial profits early, and trailing stops based on ATR volatility indicators. 
Hardcoded Drawdown Protection: Features algorithmic Equity Protection thresholds and Daily Loss Limit parameters that force an immediate emergency exit and close all positions if triggered. 
Built-in Filters: Equipped with a maximum spread filter and an integrated trading day scheduler to keep the EA away from dangerous market gaps or low-liquidity periods. 
⚙️ Recommended Setup & Inputs
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) 
Timeframe: Optimized for M30 Trend Filter (Fully customizable) 
MagicNumber: 777777 (Default tracker ID)
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Phage – GOLD (XAUUSD, M1) 专用剥头皮智能交易系统 精准控制 · 灵活操作 · 自动风险管理 —— 适用于黄金 M1 图表的专业工具 产品简介 Phage 是一款专为 黄金（XAUUSD）1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统（EA）。当市场结构满足特定条件时，它将自动进行风险控制、交易量调整及移动止损处理，实现快速进出场。 ️ 使用方式 何时启动 ：当你观察到市场出现 红色云层下方的多头信号 时，将 EA 附加到黄金（XAUUSD）1分钟图表上。 何时停止 ：当市场在 绿色云层上方出现空头信号 时，手动停止或移除 EA。 ️ 请注意：该 EA 是 半自动操作 ，您需要手动判断何时启动和停止。 ️ 内建风险控制功能 自动检测和调整交易手数，确保符合交易商最小/最大/步进要求 使用 OrderCalcMargin() 精确计算所需保证金，避免交易失败 成功交易后自动激活追踪止损，并根据价格动态调整以锁定利润 性能与透明性 提供 XAUUSD M1 回测报告（如需请联系） 不使用马丁、网格或危险策略 系统轻量、执行快速，完全由交易员决定何时介入市场
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
专家
The UAD-Engine v7.5.5 is a professional-grade Expert dvisor designed for precision trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It combines advanced market logic (Stop Hunt & FVG Detection) with a robust Smart Grid System to manage positions effectively. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic: Utilizes Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Stop Hunt detection to find high-probability entry points. Weighted Basket Management: Calculates the true Weighted Average Price of all positions a sets dynamic TP/SL points
TrendCockpit EA
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
专家
TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring. TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart i
Quant Apex EA
Shane Michael Horn
专家
Quant Apex EA Disclaimer & Terms This bot is designed and optimized for prop firm challenges and evaluation accounts. Overview Quant Apex EA is a fully automated breakout trading system built for precision and consistency during high-probability market sessions. It identifies recent price ranges, places pending orders above and below key breakout levels, and manages open positions dynamically using multi-take-profit logic, trailing stops, and break-even mechanisms. The EA integrates volume and
ONR Correlation Master
Onur Erkan Yildiz
专家
ONR CORRELATION MASTER PRO | 统计套利引擎 像对冲基金一样交易，停止赌博。 ONR Correlation Master Pro 是一款基于 统计套利 (Pairs Trading) 原理的专业 EA。它不预测市场方向，而是利用资产之间的 相关性 (Correlation) 来获取稳定的现金流。 策略原理: 市场中性 (Market Neutral) 相关性监控: 实时监控两个高度相关的品种 (如 EURUSD 和 GBPUSD)。 价格缺口 (Gap): 当价格因波动而背离时，EA 识别机会。 对冲入场: EA 同时 买入 弱势品种并 卖出 强势品种。 获利平仓: 当价格回归均值 (Mean Reversion) 时，锁定净利润。 ️ 核心功能 ️ 100% 自动对冲: 无论市场暴涨还是暴跌，您的账户都受到保护。 狙击手逻辑: 无马丁格尔 (No Martingale)。无网格 (No Grid)。 拒绝过度交易。 专业面板 (V1.4): 暗黑模式界面，实时显示 RSI 缺口和每日利润。 推荐设置 (周期 M15
Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo
Abdulhadi Darwish
专家
Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo 黄金狙击手 | 趋势波段策略 | 稳健增长 Aurum Gold Ambush 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专业交易系统，其核心理念是“耐心”与“精准”。与那些每分钟都在频繁开单的高频机器人不同，该算法就像一名 狙击手 (Sniper)：它会静静等待完美的形态出现，然后果断出击，以捕捉最大的行情波动。 这款 EA 专为 长期资本增长 而设计，重质量而非数量。 ️ 这款 EA 适合您吗？(请务必阅读)  * 请勿购买：如果您在寻找“刺激”，并希望看到每小时都在开单。  * 请勿购买：如果您在寻找“一夜暴富”的赌博工具。  * 请购买：如果您明白 一笔完美的波段交易 胜过 50 笔微利的剥头皮交易。  * 请购买：如果您希望以专业的风险回报比，稳步实现资本增长。 "Aurum" 的投资哲学 请将此 EA 视为一项 数字资产 (Digital Asset)，而不是赌桌上的筹码。 大多数交易者失败是因为他们追求“快钱”。Aurum 是为那些懂得 复利 (Compounding)
AcurateTrendPromax
Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
专家
# **AcurateTrendProMax 3.22**   ### *The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Trading EA* --- ## ** PROFESSIONAL TREND TRADING, PERFECTED** Experience the future of automated trading with **AcurateTrendProMax** – the sophisticated EA that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with institutional-grade risk management. Whether you're trading forex, crypto, metals, or indices, this powerful system adapts to any market condition. --- ## ** CORE FEATURES** ### ** Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysi
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System MT5
Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
专家
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System 是一款基于周期和K线的混合网格交易专家顾问，专注于纪律性、固定锚点和有序的订单执行。 系统 仅使用前一根K线的数据 来构建交易网格，并以 每个tick最多一个挂单 的方式顺序下单。 在整个交易周期内，网格参数被完全锁定，不会随着价格波动而重新计算或重建。 本产品提供 两个独立版本 ： MetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 每个版本分别发布在对应的平台分类中，交易逻辑在两个版本中保持一致。 核心概念 基于K线的逻辑，仅使用前一根K线 混合挂单网格结构 周期锁定机制 顺序执行（每tick一个挂单） 仅在初始化时进行一次恢复 主要功能 支持限价单和止损挂单 可选资金管理 固定 / 算术 / 几何手数模式 最大手数硬性限制 达到目标利润后关闭整个周期 交易时间过滤 经纪商安全保护 完整状态与诊断输出 MT4 版本 MT4 使用对冲（Hedging）模式，适合多订单网格结构。 MT5 版本 MT5 支持 Hedging 与 Netting。 ️ Netting 提示： Netting 账户
Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
专家
LAKSHMI ILLUSION XAUUSD – Advanced Gold Trend Trading System The Ultimate M1 Sniper Scalper (All Brokers Compatible) Have you ever seen an Expert Advisor transform a very small account into significant growth within a short period of time? At first glance, it may seem unrealistic. In reality, such outcomes are often the result of structured strategy, disciplined execution, and precise trend alignment. Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD is a high-performance, multi-timeframe trading system developed exclusi
Einstein Gold Relativity EA
Alisten A
专家
Einstein Gold Relativity - XAUUSD 智能交易系统 受到阿尔伯特·爱因斯坦思想启发，Einstein Gold Relativity 是一款专为 XAUUSD 打造的专业级智能交易系统。 它面向希望在真实市场环境中进行严谨、精准、理性交易的黄金交易者。 该系统旨在识别关键市场阶段，在合适时机精准响应，并在整个交易周期中保持严格的风险控制。它的优势不在于频繁交易，而在于等待高质量机会后果断执行。 主要优势 专为 XAUUSD 设计 适用于 H1、H4、D1 周期 专业级风险控制结构 动态仓位管理 具备保证金意识的智能手数控制 优雅的实时交易面板 为严肃实盘执行而打造的稳定架构 重要提示 请不要只依赖策略测试器来评估本 EA。 Einstein Gold Relativity 是为真实市场条件而设计的，实时点差、实时 tick 流、执行环境以及经纪商特性都会产生明显影响。测试器结果可能无法体现系统的真实特征，因此最终判断应基于真实市场中的前向观察。 “想象力比知识更重要。” “在困难的中心，蕴藏着机遇。” — 阿尔伯特·爱因斯坦
Botax Premium
Eka Wahyu Pujiharto St
专家
BOTAX PREMIUM - 22 年生存趋势版 BOTAX PREMIUM 是一款机构级智能交易系统 (EA)，专为 XAUUSD（黄金）设计。这款 EA 的绝对优势在于其强大的韧性，经过长达 22 年（2004-2026 年）的严格回测验证。它证明，严谨且数学上合理的策略能够经受住各种重大全球经济危机的考验。 为什么选择 BOTAX PREMIUM？ 22 年传奇：成功应对了黄金市场最极端的阶段，从 2008 年金融危机、2020 年新冠疫情到 2026 年的高波动性。 防追加保证金逻辑：不使用危险的马丁格尔策略。该机器人以固定手数（例如 0.01）运行，并严格遵守风险管理原则。 精准趋势过滤器：采用 300 周期移动平均线，确保每个分层仓位始终处于市场趋势的正确方向。 智能恢复系统：具备独特的自动计算累计亏损并智能恢复的能力，使账户重回正增长趋势。 专属功能 专业渐变仪表盘：采用蓝黑渐变的高级界面，将关键统计数据透明地直接显示在图表上。 可视化分析：即使在可视化回测模式下，仪表盘仍然保持激活状态，方便您实时观察机器人如何恢复亏损。 低回撤优化：旨在生成稳定
Breaker block TBM
Muhammad Fathir Al Farizi
专家
This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with an adaptive strategy that automatically adjusts to different market conditions, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The EA combines multiple technical approaches to identify high-probability trade opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. It is suitable for traders who want a more automated approach without needing constant chart monitoring. Key Features: Fully automated trading s
Heroscalp
Rock Abi Chebl
专家
Advanced Trend Master V4 Advanced fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Features Smart trend detection Martingale system with adjustable multiplier Auto lot and fixed lot modes Stop Loss and Take Profit Break Even system Trailing Stop Spread filter One trade management Optimized for fast execution Fully automated trading Recommended XAUUSD Timeframes M1 M5 M15 Important Use proper risk management. VPS recommended for stable execution. Test on demo account before live t
TC42 Fibo Bot EA
Burcuhan Bayulken
专家
TC42 Fibo Bot EA TC42 Fibo Bot EA 是一套先进的算法交易系统，将 Fibonacci 回撤与扩展逻辑、波浪结构、市场自适应、风险控制、交易时段过滤以及自动化交易管理结合在一起。 该 Expert Advisor 超越了传统“一个信号，一个订单”的交易方式。它首先分析市场形成的推动浪，然后根据所选 Fibonacci 水平评估交易机会。入场、止损、止盈、风险以及开仓后的交易管理流程，均通过系统化规则执行。 TC42 Fibo Bot EA 专为使用 Fibonacci 策略、希望更有结构地跟踪波浪长度和回撤水平，并希望自动化其风险控制流程中重要部分的交易者而开发。 完成购买后，请通过私信联系我，以获取 User Guide 和设置说明。 核心策略逻辑 机器人会测量市场中的推动浪，并检查这些波浪是否符合已定义的最小和最大 tick 范围。当检测到有效波浪时，系统会计算 Fibonacci 水平，并根据所选交易模式创建入场计划。 系统可以使用手动选择的 Fibonacci 水平运行；同时也可以使用 Auto 和 Algo 模式，根据市场行为提供更动态的交易
Scipio Velox Quant mt5
Stefano Frisetti
专家
*Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed exclusively via MQL5.com* + BACKTEST: We recommend running it on GOLD with these settings: Timeframe: M15 or M30 / SL = 160 / TRAIL = 240 / the rest = 0 or OFF. This is not a mass-market bot but a professional-grade tool; distribution is strictly limited to 100 copies, and the price is subject to increase without notice. SCIPIO VELOX is an advanced quantitative trading bot developed for 100% automated operation on MT4 and MT5 platforms. No manual
Lekki Indices Slayer
Benito Okello Wayara
专家
Lekki Indices Slayer is an automated grid-based expert advisor designed for trading indices and BTC (and other volatile instruments) on MetaTrader 5. It opens an initial position based on candle-close direction and then manages that position with a self-adjusting grid: adding volume against the market when price moves against the trade and taking profit once accumulated gains across the grid reach a defined target. How it works: On each new evaluation cycle, the EA checks whether the current tim
Pips In Dream by Ssc
Sagar Shankar Chavan
专家
PIPS IN DREAM by SSC Professional Market Structure and OTE Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 PIPS IN DREAM by SSC is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who use market structure, BOS, CHOCH and Optimal Trade Entry concepts. The Expert Advisor combines two independent entry modules: BOS/CHOCH Market Structure Module SMC Optimal Trade Entry Module Each module can analyze the market independently and execute trades when its selected conditions are satisfied. The EA i
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Zone Hunter Pro Trend Trader
Chiemerie Emmanuel Obiora
专家
AI Zone Hunter Pro Overview AI Zone Hunter Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines support and resistance zone analysis, trend confirmation, intelligent scaling, and multiple layers of automated risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The Expert Advisor was developed with a focus on consistency, disciplined trade management, and adaptability to changing market conditions. Every trade is monitored and mana
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