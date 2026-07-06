The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 2 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 213 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 20 Exness-MT5Real8 0.71 × 316 Exness-MT5Real11 2.24 × 75 Exness-MT5Real15 20.95 × 1323 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor