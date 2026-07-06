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Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez

Breakout Scalp Pro

Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez

Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez

4.1 (7)
MQL5 EA developer. Automation of trading strategies, order management, and system optimization.
6 products 1 signal 5 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
Exness-MT5Real11
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
95 (80.50%)
Loss Trades:
23 (19.49%)
Best trade:
3.67 USD
Worst trade:
-5.00 USD
Gross Profit:
72.04 USD (639 710 pips)
Gross Loss:
-66.57 USD (543 915 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (13.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.56 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
7.50%
Max deposit load:
3.52%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
63 (53.39%)
Short Trades:
55 (46.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
0.76 USD
Average Loss:
-2.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-15.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.44 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-2.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.62 USD
Maximal:
25.18 USD (11.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.79% (25.18 USD)
By Equity:
2.03% (4.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 101
ETHUSD 12
USTEC 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 10
ETHUSD -3
USTEC -2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 101K
ETHUSD -1.9K
USTEC -3.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.67 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 213
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 20
Exness-MT5Real8
0.71 × 316
Exness-MT5Real11
2.24 × 75
Exness-MT5Real15
20.95 × 1323
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Signal created to track the performance of the BREAKOUT SCALP PRO EA

Doumload EA: CLICK HERE

No reviews
2026.08.05 07:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 02:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 06:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 08:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 01:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.08 07:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.07 03:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.07 02:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.06 17:33
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.06 17:33
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.06 17:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.06 17:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Breakout Scalp Pro
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
425
USD
5
100%
118
80%
8%
1.08
0.05
USD
12%
1:200
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