FTU Fibonacci Retrace

MACD Pro Master
The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades, ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
An indicator for accurately determining price reversal points on all timeframes and all currency pairs. With the help of technical analysis of the market and mathematical diagnostic models, this indicator determines the price reversal points and the current trend direction with great efficiency. The indicator displays this information on the chart in the form of arrows and lines. The arrows show the trend reversal points and the lines show the current trend direction. INDICATOR trades in real t
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
## ONLY GOLD
## Тiльки Золото
## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник**
### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria**
**English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1
The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Introducing the Power Trade Plus indicator designed by a small group of traders with a few years of experience trading the market profitably. The Power Trade Plus is derived from the Power Trade indicator, the indicator strive in powerful sniper entries and take profit levels, with an algorithm that's can determine the markets volatility and Provides entries based on the current market volatility. This indicator is much more effective in stock ,currencies and indices.
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels.
Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market...
Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety.
Why Mine Farm?!
- each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss
- the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.)
- the advisor tries to get the most
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video)
This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart).
Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Volality Index scalper indicator Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
Trend Channel is a Forex trend arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple operating mechanism, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created based on a regression channel with filters. We display the signals of the Trend Channel indicator on the price function chart using a mathematical approach.
How it works: when the price breaks through the overbought/oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated
该指标在图表上显示谐波模式，无需以尽可能小的滞后 重新绘制。 指标顶部的搜索基于价格分析的波动原理。 高级设置允许您为您的交易风格选择参数。在蜡烛（柱）开盘时，当新形态形成时，价格变动可能方向的箭头是固定的，保持不变。 该指标识别以下形态及其品种：ABCD、Gartley（蝴蝶、螃蟹、蝙蝠）、3Drives、5-0、蝙蝠侠、SHS、One2One、骆驼、三角形、WXY、斐波那契、振动。默认情况下，设置中仅显示 ABCD 和 Gartley 数字。许多额外的可配置参数。 主要参数: ShowUpDnArrows - 显示/隐藏可能的方向箭头 ArrowUpCode - 向上箭头代码 ArrowDnCode - 向下箭头代码 Show old history patterns - 启用/禁用过时模式的显示 Enable alert messages, actual if history OFF - 启用/禁用模式出现/更改时的警报（仅在禁用历史记录时） Enable alert notification, actual if alert messages is enabled - 模式出现
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe.
It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a precision-engineered trading solution designed to enhance discipline, risk control, and execution accuracy. Equipped with adaptive tools such as dynamic trailing stops, break-even automation, and multi-symbol handling, it helps traders manage their strategies intelligently while aligning with the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. With seven configurable panels, t
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by DaveTeaches (on X)
Upgrade v1.10: + add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) + add Retracements value to buffer when Show Retracements
When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure S
RM Divergence Pro is a professional, non-repainting RSI divergence indicator designed for traders who want real structural insight beyond classic divergence tools. It accurately detects Regular Divergence (RD), Hidden Divergence (HD), Inability (IA), and Potential Divergence (P-DVG) using stable swing-based logic. Built for clarity, precision, and clean market structure analysis.
OVERVIEW RM Divergence Pro is an advanced RSI-based divergence
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
ParitySnap — Triad Z-Score Reversion Non-Repaint / Hedge-Fund-Inspired Mean Reversion / NY-Close Pivot-SL Holiday Promo (until Dec 25, JST): Lifetime $199 / Rental $30 -
Standard after promo: Lifetime $209- / Rental $40 - WHAT IT DOES
ParitySnap detects tri-currency parity distortions (e.g., GOLD: XAUUSD–AUDUSD–XAUAUD ) and prints non-repainting entries on the just-closed bar when a Z-score mean-reversion edge is present. Built for traders who value transparency and statistical rigor , it bring
The indicator determines and marks the short-term lows and highs of the market on the chart according to Larry Williams` book "Long-term secrets to short-term trading". "Any time there is a daily low with higher lows on both sides of it, that low will be a short-term low. We know this because a study of market action will show that prices descended in the low day, then failed to make a new low, and thus turned up, marking that ultimate low as a short-term point. A short-term market high is just
Power Candles – 适用于所有市场的基于强度的入场信号 Power Candles 将 Stein Investments 经过验证的强度分析直接带入价格图表。与仅对价格作出反应不同，每一根蜡烛都基于真实的市场强度进行着色，使交易者能够立即识别动能累积、强度加速以及清晰的趋势转换。 一套逻辑，适用于所有市场 Power Candles 可自动适用于 所有交易品种 。该指标会检测当前品种是否为外汇货币对或非外汇市场，并在内部自动应用相应的强度模型。 外汇与黄金 使用 FX Power Delta 数值（绝对范围最高至 100） 指数、加密货币和 CFD 使用 IX Power 强度数值（绝对范围最高至 50） 所需的强度计算已直接嵌入 Power Candles。本指标在蜡烛着色和信号逻辑方面无需额外安装任何其他指标。 以强度状态替代价格噪音 每根蜡烛都会被归类为九种清晰定义的强度状态之一： 中性 轻度、中度、强烈、极端空头 轻度、中度、强烈、极端多头 这种基于状态的方法能够过滤随机的价格波动，专注于有意义的市场参与行为。它帮助交易者识别新的方向性阶段正在形成，而不是对单根蜡
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述
FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。
1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析
• FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。
• 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图
• 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。
• 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转
• 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。
• 使用 Delta 分析，轻
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of M1 Scalper Pro Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro takes advantage of numerous smal
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts.
It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Was: $249 Now: $99 Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction
Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FTU Auto Trade with on Chart Panel Mt5 (basic version)
This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs
Features: Lot groups - Allows for fast change to various risk models Tp, Partial and SL management Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA fr
FTU Qs Buy Sell Arrow MT5
The indicator is for MT5 platform, can be used stand alone but best combined with other indicators or strategies. Many arrow changes at certain times, so best to filter the signals using minimum one concept or strategy Combines various indicators such as stochastic, rsi and moving average to draw an arrow for suggestion of entry or change in trend
Indicator Features: Sell and Buy arrows with settings Visual and sound alert Colour change, more features coming soon Ne
Indicator for the mt5 platform, can be used solely for trading, best combined with other indicators Developed, tested and used with an EA/Algo with no issues. Products on chart arrow for entry signal or setup/entry with retrace
Features: Sell and Buy arrows Visual and sound alert Trend continuation / Early trend change signal All time frames, non repaint, fast loading
Usage: This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, low spread products can used min 5 timeframe and low
FTU Auto Trade with Panel Mt5
This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs Special Features: This version includes price mode PRC, set a price for entry, no need to wait for MKT execution
Features: Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA fro