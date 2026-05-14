

TITAN AEGIS SCALPER

Next-Gen Gold Scalping Ghost Engine for XAUUSD





Titan Aegis Scalper is a premium algorithmic scalping system engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines the power of Pending Order Execution with a revolutionary Ghost Protocol that completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from your broker.



Unlike market-order scalpers that suffer from slippage and stop-hunting, Titan Aegis Scalper places precision Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders at ATR-calculated optimal entry zones, then manages all exits virtually within the EA's own memory. Your broker will never see your real targets.



The system also features a Smart Compound Engine that automatically grows your lot size as your account equity increases, turning small accounts into serious wealth generators. All of this is protected by the Aegis Shield daily drawdown limiter and Phantom Randomizer for Prop Firm compliance.



=== WHY TITAN AEGIS SCALPER? ===

1. PENDING ORDER PRECISION: Uses Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders instead of market orders to minimize slippage and maximize fill quality.

2. GHOST PROTOCOL V2: Your Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated and managed virtually. The broker only sees a clean pending order with no stops. Completely eliminates stop-hunting risk.

3. SMART COMPOUND ENGINE: Automatically increases lot size as your profits grow ($200 profit = +0.01 lot). Includes a hard cap to prevent overexposure.

4. MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS: M5 for precise entry timing (RSI oversold/overbought), M15 for trend confirmation (EMA crossover).

5. ATR-DYNAMIC EVERYTHING: Entry distance, Take Profit, and Stop Loss are all calculated dynamically based on real-time ATR volatility. No fixed pip values.

6. AEGIS SHIELD: Hard daily drawdown limiter. If losses exceed your threshold, all positions are closed and all pending orders are deleted instantly.

7. PHANTOM RANDOMIZER: Randomized execution delays to bypass Prop Firm copy-trade detection algorithms (FTMO, MFF compatible).

8. TITAN HUD DASHBOARD: Real-time on-chart display showing pending orders, open trades, floating P&L, current lot size, spread, and daily drawdown.



=== HOW IT WORKS ===

Step 1: The M15 EMA crossover determines the dominant trend direction (Bullish or Bearish).

Step 2: The M5 RSI identifies short-term exhaustion points (oversold for buys, overbought for sells).

Step 3: When both conditions align, a pending limit order is placed at an ATR-calculated distance below/above current price.

Step 4: When the pending order fills, the Ghost Protocol takes over and monitors the trade virtually every tick.

Step 5: If the price reaches the virtual TP or SL level, the EA executes a market close instantly.

Step 6: Stale pending orders that have not filled within 30 minutes are automatically cleaned up.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] FTMO / PROP FIRM SAFE (Ultra-Low Risk)

Designed to pass FTMO Phase 1 and Phase 2 evaluations with maximum safety.

- BaseLot: 0.01

- UseCompound: false

- ATRMultEntry: 0.5

- ATRMultTP: 1.0

- ATRMultSL: 1.5

- GhostMode: true

- MaxDailyDD: 4.0

- UseRandomizer: true

- RandDelayMax: 3

- MaxSpread: 30

- Chart: XAUUSD M5



[SETUP 2] WEALTH BUILDER (Medium Risk)

Balanced growth for live personal accounts $1,000+.

- BaseLot: 0.02

- UseCompound: true

- CompoundStep: 300

- MaxCompoundLot: 0.5

- ATRMultEntry: 0.5

- ATRMultTP: 1.2

- ATRMultSL: 1.5

- GhostMode: true

- MaxDailyDD: 5.0

- UseRandomizer: false

- MaxSpread: 40

- Chart: XAUUSD M5



[SETUP 3] TITAN APEX (Aggressive Compound)

Maximum compound growth for experienced traders with accounts $5,000+.

- BaseLot: 0.05

- UseCompound: true

- CompoundStep: 150

- MaxCompoundLot: 1.0

- ATRMultEntry: 0.4

- ATRMultTP: 0.8

- ATRMultSL: 1.2

- GhostMode: true

- MaxDailyDD: 8.0

- UseRandomizer: false

- MaxSpread: 45

- Chart: XAUUSD M5



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===

1. Open a XAUUSD chart on the M5 timeframe in MetaTrader 5.

2. Drag and drop Titan Aegis Scalper onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, select your preferred God-Tier preset values.

4. Enable "Allow Algo Trading" in the toolbar.

5. Leave the terminal running 24/5 on a VPS for best results.



IMPORTANT: Because Titan Aegis Scalper uses Ghost Protocol (Virtual Stops), your MetaTrader 5 terminal MUST remain running at all times. If the terminal is closed, the EA cannot manage virtual stops. A VPS is strongly recommended.



For support, custom presets, and institutional deployment inquiries, please contact the developer directly.