Inverse Liquidity Grab Ultimate EA

This EA finds Fair Value Liquidity (FVL) on the chart, tracks when they get mitigated, and then looks for an inversion signal (price “fails” through the zone). When that inversion happens, it places a trade in the opposite direction of the original Liquidity gap (an Inverse FVG approach).

It also lets you control when it trades using market sessions, and it can auto-close positions at New York open (all positions or profitable-only).

Key advantages

  • Clear, rule-based entries (no guessing): trades only after a full sequence: FVL → Mitigation → Retrace → Inversion close.

  • Session control: choose exactly which sessions the EA is allowed to execute trades in (Sydney/Tokyo/Frankfurt/London/New York).

  • New York open risk control: optional feature to close EA positions right at NY session start.

  • Two SL/TP modes:

    • Static: fixed SL/TP points (simple and consistent).

    • Dynamic (Opening Range): sizes SL/TP based on the day’s Opening Range (adaptive to volatility).

  • Optional OR breakout filter (Dynamic mode): only trades if price already broke above/below the Opening Range first.

  • Built-in trailing stop option: trails after a minimum profit threshold (points/pips based).

  • Cleaner chart management: draws FVL rectangles and labels; can ignore overlapping zones; caps how many zones are tracked to stay lightweight.

  • Safety checks: enforces broker minimum stop distance ( SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ).

Main features (how it behaves)

  • Detects FVLs using a 3-bar liquidity gap rule and draws them as rectangles.

  • Marks mitigation when price breaks the far side of the zone.

  • Marks retrace when price returns inside the zone.

  • Triggers “inverse” signal when price closes beyond the zone in the opposite direction and the previous close was inside.

  • Executes at new-bar events (reduces noise / spam entries).

  • NY open auto-close (optional):

    • Closes EA positions on this symbol at the NY session start minute.

    • Can close all, or only profitable positions (losses keep running).

All session times are broker server time (as shown in MT5).

Inputs / Parameters (latest code)

EA GENERAL SETTINGS

  • inpLot: Lot size for each trade.

  • minPts: Minimum FVL gap size (in points) to qualify.

  • FVG_Rec_Ext_Bars: How many bars the FVL rectangle extends into the future.

  • prt: Print debug messages to the Experts log.

  • magic_number: Magic number used to identify EA trades.

  • ignoreOverlaps: If true, skips new FVLs that overlap existing ones.

  • tradeMode: Trade frequency per FVL:

    • TradeOnce = max 1 trade per zone

    • LimitedTrades = up to maxTradesPerFVL

    • UnlimitedTrades = no limit

  • maxTradesPerFVG: Limit when LimitedTrades is selected.

  • maxFVGs: Maximum number of FVL zones stored/tracked in memory.

  • TrailingType: Trailing stop type:

    • Trailing_None

    • Trailing_Points

  • Trailing_Stop_Pips: Trailing distance (uses points logic in code; set as “pips” input).

  • Min_Profit_To_Trail_Pips: Minimum profit required before trailing begins.

TRADING SESSIONS FILTER (SERVER TIME)

  • inpUseSessionFilter: Master switch to enable session-based trading.

  • inpTradeSydney: Allow trades in Sydney session.

  • inpSydneyStartHour / inpSydneyStartMin: Sydney start time.

  • inpSydneyEndHour / inpSydneyEndMin: Sydney end time.

  • inpTradeTokyo: Allow trades in Tokyo session.

  • inpTokyoStartHour / inpTokyoStartMin: Tokyo start time.

  • inpTokyoEndHour / inpTokyoEndMin: Tokyo end time.

  • inpTradeFrankfurt: Allow trades in Frankfurt session.

  • inpFrankfurtStartHour / inpFrankfurtStartMin: Frankfurt start time.

  • inpFrankfurtEndHour / inpFrankfurtEndMin: Frankfurt end time.

  • inpTradeLondon: Allow trades in London session.

  • inpLondonStartHour / inpLondonStartMin: London start time.

  • inpLondonEndHour / inpLondonEndMin: London end time.

  • inpTradeNewYork: Allow trades in New York session.

  • inpNewYorkStartHour / inpNewYorkStartMin: New York start time.

  • inpNewYorkEndHour / inpNewYorkEndMin: New York end time.

NY OPEN AUTO-CLOSE (SERVER TIME)

  • inpCloseAtNYOpen: If true, closes EA positions at New York session start.

  • inpCloseOnlyProfitableAtNYOpen: If true, closes only positions with profit > 0; losing positions remain open.

SL/TP METHOD SETTINGS

  • inpSLTP_Method:

    • Static_Method = fixed SL/TP points

    • Dynamic_Method = Opening Range sized SL/TP

  • inpStatic_SL_Points: Static stop loss (points).

  • inpStatic_TP_Points: Static take profit (points).

  • inpDynamic_Use_OR_Breakout_Trigger: Dynamic mode filter:

    • If true, BUY only after close > OR High; SELL only after close < OR Low.

  • inpOR_Mode:

    • OR_ByBars = Opening Range from first N bars of the day

    • OR_ByTimeWindow = Opening Range from start/end time window

  • inpOR_Timeframe: Timeframe used to calculate the Opening Range.

  • inpOR_Bars: Number of bars for OR when OR_ByBars .

  • inpOR_StartHour / inpOR_StartMin: OR start time when OR_ByTimeWindow .

  • inpOR_EndHour / inpOR_EndMin: OR end time when OR_ByTimeWindow .

  • inpOR_SL_Multiplier: Dynamic SL = OR points × multiplier.

  • inpOR_TP_Multiplier: Dynamic TP = OR points × multiplier.

  • inpOR_MinRangePoints: Minimum OR size required to use Dynamic; otherwise falls back to Static values.


推荐产品
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
专家
该系统的思路是通过计算复合蜡烛来识别反转形态。 反转形态类似日本蜡烛条分析的 "锤头" 和 "吊颈" 形态。但它使用符合蜡烛替代单一的蜡烛，并且不需要复合蜡烛的小实体来确认反转。 输入参数: Range - 最大柱线数量, 计算复合蜡烛时用。 Minimum - 最小复合蜡烛大小 (传统的点数)。 ShadowBig and ShadowSmall - 影线 (复合蜡烛单元)。 Limit, StopLoss and TakeProfit - 开盘价, 止损位和止盈位, 它们是相对于复合蜡烛的收盘价 (复合蜡烛单元)。 Expiration - 订单过期时间 (单位柱线), 用于挂单 (Limit!=0.0)。 反向蜡烛条形态的判别如下。 它计算复合蜡烛参数，其自最后的完整柱线 (索引为 1) 至由 Range 输入参数定义的柱线数量。如果复合蜡烛大小大于由 Minimum 输入参数指定的数值, 它分析复合蜡烛的影线检测反转条件。 空头能量的特征是复合蜡烛的上影线为零, 多头能量的特征是复合蜡烛的下影线为零。 为确认空头趋势反转 (且多头开始)，需要以下检查: 下影线的大小 (多头能量
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
指标
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
指标
概述 本指标是经典 Donchian 通道 的增强版，增加了多种实用的交易功能。 除了标准的三条线（最高、最低和中线），系统能够检测 突破 ，并在图表上用箭头进行可视化标记，同时只显示 与当前趋势方向相反的那条线 ，让图表更加简洁。 功能包括： 可视化信号 ：突破时在图表上绘制彩色箭头 自动通知 ：弹窗、Push 推送和 Email 邮件 RSI 过滤 ：根据市场相对强弱验证信号 个性化设置 ：颜色、线条粗细、箭头符号、RSI 阈值等 工作原理 Donchian 通道计算： 上轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最高价 下轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最低价 中线 ：最高价和最低价的平均值 看涨突破 ：收盘价高于上轨线 看跌突破 ：收盘价低于下轨线 指标会： 绘制三条 Donchian 通道线 仅在 方向变化后的首次突破 绘制箭头 隐藏顺应趋势方向的那条线（上涨趋势: 只显示红色下轨线；下跌趋势: 只显示绿色上轨线） 可选用 RSI 过滤突破信号，减少虚假突破 支持实时发送通知 参数说明 Donchian 通道设置 indPeriod ：计算通道高低点的已收盘 K 线数量 Lin
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
指标
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
专家
这是我著名的剥头皮机Goldfinch EA的最新版本，它是十年前首次发布。它以短期内突然出现的波动性扩张为市场提供了头条：它假设并试图在突然的价格加速后利用价格变动的惯性。这个新版本已经过简化，使交易者可以轻松使用测试仪的优化功能来找到最佳交易参数。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 简单的输入参数可简化优化 可定制的贸易管理设置 交易时段选择 工作日选择 金钱管理 谨防... ick牛黄牛是危险的，因为许多因素都会破坏收益。可变的点差和滑点降低了交易的数学期望，经纪人的低报价密度可能导致幻像交易，止损位破坏了您获取利润的能力，并且网络滞后意味着重新报价。建议注意。 回溯测试 EA交易仅使用报价数据。请以“每笔交易”模式回测。 它根本不使用HLOC（高-低-开-关）数据 交易时间无关紧要 为了获得更好的性能，请为您希望在每个刻度线模式下交易的每个交易品种运行云优化。稍后分享！ 输入参数 触发点：触发点差所需的价格变动。 （预设= 10） 最小时间窗口：价格波动发生的最短时间。 （默认= 3） 最长时间窗口：价格波动发生的最长时间。
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
指标
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4.03 (40)
专家
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
指标
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
EAVN001 Moving Average Single
Hong Thai Pham
专家
EAVN001 – A Simple, Effective, and Flexible Trading Solution In the world of financial trading, simplicity can often be the key to efficiency. EAVN001 is designed based on the Moving Average Single Line principle, enabling traders to quickly identify trends and make timely decisions. Its operation is straightforward: open a BUY position when the price crosses above the MA line , and open a SELL position when the price crosses below the MA line . The strength of EAVN001 lies not only in its simp
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
专家
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (5)
指标
THE MAGICIAN - 专业供需区指标 将市场混乱转化为黄金15分钟图表上清晰的交易机会 您在黄金交易中遇到困难吗? 厌倦了猜测在XAU/USD上何处入场交易? 不确定应该买入、卖出还是观望? 错过15分钟时间周期上的高概率设置? "THE MAGICIAN"揭示了推动市场的供需无形力量! 是什么让THE MAGICIAN独一无二? 多时间框架分析 同时分析H4、日线和周线时间框架 识别多个时间框架对齐的汇合区域 显示高时间框架确认的区域,提供最高概率交易 自动消除低质量信号 仅显示新鲜(未突破)区域 从不显示已突破区域 - 仅显示原始、未测试的水平 每个区域标有新鲜指示器 50%穿透阈值确保质量检测 跟踪区域触碰而不突破 智能交易指导 指标准确告诉您为什么交易或等待: 当出现买入信号时: 下方有强大的高时间框架需求区保护下行 价格位于需求区(预期反弹) 确认看涨势头和市场结构 当出现卖出信号时: 上方有强大的高时间框架供应区限制上行 价格位于供应区(预期回落) 确认看跌势头和市场结构 当市场不明朗时: 信号冲突 - 等待明朗 没有提供结构的强高时间框架区域 价
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
指标
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
专家
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
指标
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
指标
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
指标
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
专家
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
指标
如果你象这个项目一样,就有5个饥饿审查。 这项指标采用了既定价格的公开、高、低价和关闭价格 可以对特定时间区加以调整。 许多机构和专业人士都认为这些是重要的。 贸易商可以为你了解他们可能更进一步的地点, 积极。 现有期间为: 前一日。 前一星期。 曾任Month。 曾任。 前一年。 或: 目前日。 目前周。 目前 Month。 目前配额。 今年。
FREE
Macd Rsi Expert
Lakshya Pandey
5 (1)
专家
MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
指标
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
指标
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
指标
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
The Sandman
Maxwell Brighton Onyango
专家
The Sandman EA — MT5 Scalping Robot for Calm Precision in Chaos “Others have seen what is and asked why. We have seen what could be and asked why not.” Introducing The Sandman — a high-precision, no-nonsense MT5 scalping robot designed to bring calm and control to your trading experience. Overview The market is chaotic and unpredictable — even experienced traders face losses. The Sandman was built to free you from emotional trading. It acts boldly and logically using a proven, fully automated
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.4 (20)
指标
枢轴点斐波那契 RSJ 是一个指标，它使用斐波那契汇率追踪当天的支撑线和阻力线。 这个壮观的指标使用斐波那契汇率通过枢轴点创建多达 7 个支撑位和阻力位。 价格如何尊重该支撑和阻力的每个水平真是太棒了，在那里可以感知操作的可能进入/退出点。 特征 多达 7 个支撑位和 7 个阻力位 单独设置级别的颜色 输入 枢轴类型 Pivot Fibo RSJ1 = Fibo ratio 1 计算 Pivot Fibo RSJ2 = Fibo ratio 2 计算 Pivot Fibo RSJ3 = Fibo ratio 3 计算 Pivot Fibo Classic = 经典枢轴计算 最低枢轴级别 旋转 3 个级别 旋转 4 个级别 旋转 5 个级别 枢轴 6 个级别 旋转 7 个级别 如果您仍有疑问，请通过直接消息与我联系： https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
专家
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
指标
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
专家
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
指标
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Bollinger Bands B
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.25 (4)
指标
John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (396)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.76 (55)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.29 (17)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (21)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.68 (28)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.78 (32)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。 20 个名额仅剩 7 个 —— 几乎售罄。价格即将上涨至 999 美元 。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 默认最佳参数，开箱即用。 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
专家
概览 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD （黄金）设计的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。它通过结合 九种 独立的交易策略来运行，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格（grid）、马丁格尔（martingale）或均摊成本（averaging）技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 (Set File) v2.5 九种策略概览 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的近期 K 线序列，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续下跌趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一根 H4 K 线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于时
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.5 (8)
专家
LIVE SIGNAL（真實交易帳戶） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA 所使用的交易邏輯與執行規則，與 MQL5 上展示的 已驗證真實交易訊號 完全一致。 在使用 建議且已優化的參數設定 ，並搭配 信譽良好的 ECN / RAW 點差經紀商 的情況下，實盤交易行為在結構與表現上應與該真實訊號高度相符。 請注意，由於經紀商條件、點差、執行品質以及 VPS 環境的差異，不同使用者的實際結果可能會有所不同。 本 EA 采用限量销售方式，目前仅剩 2 个名额，价格为 USD 499；购买完成后，请通过私信联系我，以获取用户手册及推荐参数设置。 不使用過度網格，不採用高風險馬丁格爾策略，不進行虧損加倉（攤平）。 本 EA 為早期限量階段價格；後續將視銷售與維護階段進行價格調整，預計每個階段價格上調約 $100，年度目標上限價格為 $1899。 重要說明：GoldWave 是專為真實市場環境所設計。 系統採用   AI 輔助的自適應邏輯   以及   新聞過濾機
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
专家
Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个 仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护 ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 价格 $555 有效至 1 月 19 日（星期一）。之后价格将上涨至 $675。（最终价格 $1999） 购买 Vortex Turbo 智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得 我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权 ，该系统可关联到您选择的 三个交易账户  （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685  
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题中的情绪作为交易决策的依据： 美元情绪偏多 （鹰派美联
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (92)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 MANUAL (INSTRUCTION)   在此处查看实时结果： New Strategy   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351468 3k ICMarkets
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
专家
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
4.17 (6)
专家
Cheat Engine 是一个中等频率的黄金剥头皮交易系统，可通过基于网络的 API 根据全球外汇市场情绪做出决策。 Cheat Engine 实时信号即将上线。当前价格将上调。限时价格 199  USD 仅进行单笔交易。从不使用网格或马丁格尔策略。 智能追踪止盈，根据每日波动率进行自适应调整 全球外汇市场情绪是对数十万名交易者持仓的统计，总账户价值超过 10 亿美元。Cheat Engine 可以通过 API 即时获取这些数据，并在决策时加以利用。此功能为可选项，且可由用户完全自定义。 推荐 图表：XAUUSD 时间周期：H1 参数 手数计算方式 — 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 — 固定的交易手数 自动手数 — 每指定账户货币金额使用 0.01 手 最大点差 — 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动 GMT 检测 — 自动计算经纪商的 GMT 偏移 固定止损 — 止损数值输入 Magic Number — 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 — 订单备注 市场情绪过滤器 URL — 用于 API 请求 情绪买入/卖出过滤器 — 启用或禁用 情绪过滤器行为
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
专家
房地产公司准备就绪！ 并非为短期账户买卖或快速获利而设计。 无马丁格尔/无网格/无人工智能 专为注重长期稳定性的交易者而设计 实时结果： 实时信号 | 主要投资组合 |   FTMO 结果   |  公共社区 首发价格：189美元，下次定价：289美元（仅剩3本） 什么是黄金地图集？ Gold Atlas 是一款专业的黄金 (XAUUSD) 自动交易系统。它采用多重突破入场策略，旨在捕捉日内波动和更大的趋势突破。 该系统不基于指标或固定时间范围，并采用最小的优化来减少曲线拟合并提高稳健性。 Gold Atlas 采用 5 个不同的突破水平，每个水平都有自己的止损和追踪止损逻辑，从而实现了强大的内部多元化。 该策略已从 2006 年起进行了近 10,000 笔交易的测试，涵盖了不同的市场机制和市场条件。 作为一种趋势跟踪系统，它不会赢得每一笔交易，但其设计目的是在长期内捕捉偶尔出现的大赢家。 加入社区！ 请私信 我 并附上购买凭证，即可获得加入我们私人社区的邀请。 设置 该系统即插即用。 Gold Atlas 的设计宗旨是 用户友好 、 易于操作 ，无需复杂的配置。 只需将EA
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 实时信号：       点击这里 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (7)
专家
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
作者的更多信息
Boom Crash Divergence Tool
Stephen Muriithi Muraguri
指标
An MT5 divergence scanner that automatically finds divergence / hidden divergence between price and a chosen oscillator , then draws the matching trendlines/channels in the indicator window and can alert you when the line is crossed. Key features (simple) Auto Divergence Detection Bullish divergence : price makes a lower low while oscillator makes a higher low (possible reversal up). Bearish divergence : price makes a higher high while oscillator makes a lower high (possible reversal down). Hidd
FREE
GapRush iFVG EA
Stephen Muriithi Muraguri
专家
Gap Rush iFVG EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor built around Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) . It scans the chart for valid bullish/bearish gaps, draws them clearly as rectangles , and can place trades when price reacts to those gaps—optionally filtered by higher-timeframe trend bias , sessions , and days of the week . It also includes built-in risk checks and trade management (SL/TP + trailing + end-of-day flat). Key advantages Automatic FVG detection: Identifies bullish and bearish fair value g
筛选:
无评论
回复评论