🥇ULTIMATE REBATE HUNTER PRO 

GOLD D1 – Estratégia Candle 80% com Pirâmide Inteligente e Trailing Dinâmico (MT5)
O GOLD D1 é um Expert Advisor avançado desenvolvido para operar principalmente o XAUUSD (Ouro) com base em análise de força do candle diário, confirmação de momentum e gestão inteligente de posições. Trata-se de um robô robusto, focado em capturar movimentos fortes do mercado enquanto controla o risco através de uma estrutura adaptativa de pirâmide e trailing stop. Estratégia Principal – Candle 80% O robô
First Buyer 1000$ Next Buyer Will Be 2000$ and will be higher
EXPERT ADVISOR: SMART CHEAP AND GOOD 2026 Turn $5 into $65,000 - The Ultimate Low-Cost, High-Return Trading Bot! This is a budget-friendly Expert Advisor, but do not let the low price fool you. If an inexpensive application has the power to turn a mere $5 into $65,000, you are incredibly lucky to have your hands on this system. WHY YOU NEED THIS EXPERT ADVISOR TODAY: 1. Massive ROI Potential from Micro Accounts You do not need hu
Description of Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system
Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker.
Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at This Link .
The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort.
Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization: - Combines a clas
SuperHybridEA: Advanced Forex Trading Solution Overview SuperHybridEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to navigate the forex market with a balanced approach. Optimized for hedging accounts on EURUSD (H1) and XAUUSD (D1), it integrates trend-following and range-trading strategies with robust risk management. Built for adaptability, it uses multiple technical indicators to respond to diverse market conditions while prioritizing capital preservation. Key Features Adapt
Yellow mouse neo Yellow mouse neo - fully automatic Expert Advisor designed to test the strategy of the Yellow mouse scalping Expert Advisor with advanced settings and additional filters. To purchase this version, you can contact in a personal. The standard RSI and ATR indicators are used to find entry points. Closing of transactions takes place according to the author's algorithm, which significantly improves the risk control and security of the deposit. Risky strategies like "martingal
BG GRID MT5 - version of the BG Grid Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14844?source=Site+Market+Product+Page the MT5 terminal . The Advisor has a history of trading on real accounts since 2016 . Trading is based on a countertrend strategy , according to which the adviser enters the market at overbought levels , at the stage of trend reversal . Over many years of real trading , two optimal currency pairs have been identified for trading using this strategy . The buyer is invi
reguired set file Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
Gold Trend Expert — The EA That Trades Gold While You Live Your Life How many gold opportunities do you miss because you're not watching the charts? Gold Trend Expert trades for you — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week — on the gold market (XAUUSD), with zero emotions and zero interruptions. Why Gold Trend Expert? Fully automated — set it up once and let it work Built-in risk management — every trade has an automatic Stop Loss No martingale, no grid — fixed lot, no high-risk compounding strateg
Aurum Reversion Guard EA
Aurum Reversion Guard is a customizable MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around mean-reversion entries inside a defined market context. It is designed for traders who want a transparent, rules-based workflow with configurable signal filters and capped basket controls.
Reference setup (adjustable) • Symbol: XAUUSD • Chart: M1 • Signal timeframe: M5 • Higher-timeframe context: H4 • Reference configuration: H4 Long
This reference setup is a starting point, not a restri
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions.
The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. The King Hedging Forex 2R Upward or Downward Profit Parameters:
Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage
️ KiPollator Gemini Tank 7.0 GOLD — Neural Network Trading System of Higher Logic KiPollator Gemini Tank is not just an Expert Advisor. It is a comprehensive trading operating system that combines trend-based grid logic, an independent sniper module, and an AI pattern analytics system. The EA was built with a focus on maximum deposit survivability: it does not use blind martingale, but applies dynamic step calibration, probability analysis from a neural network, and a three-level margin prote
This EA is written to generate cash flow for you. Using Grid system to make profits easier
Just you set the values according to the instructions. The risk would be a safe risk. Cost 1000 USD per 0.04 Lot and Profit Target = 20 USD.
For example , if the cost is 2000 USD Init Lot = 0.04*2 = 0.08 Profit Target = 20*2 = 40
Initial cost should be 1000 USD.
Features - Open order with Safe Signal. - Easy to Setup ( Using Default Input Variable ). - Suitable for Generate Cashflow. - Backtest on B
AI-Hybrid Trader v6.06 The Ultimate Autonomous Self-Learning AI Trading System "Not a simple rigid indicator bot. Powered by a built-in self-evolving Deep Neural Network, Autonomous Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) with Binary Memory Persistence, and Real-Time Risk Intelligence that modulates trade volume based on AI Signal Confidence."
Latest Update: Version 6.06 — Autonomous Self-Learning, Binary Memory Persistence & Dashboard Telemetry AI Hybrid Trader v6.06 introduces a groundbreaking Au
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
ALGOMA EA – An Intelligent Professional Scalping EA, the Result of 5 Years of Real Market Experience. It is the outcome of 5 years of research, experience, and real trading optimization, designed for traders who need a reliable, adaptable, and truly intelligent scalper for intraday trading.
Signal 1 : Live Myfxbook Setfile : Default setting came with standard version ️ Key Features of ALGOMA EA: Optimized Scalping Strategy
Specially designed for M1 and M5 scalping. Can also be used
Robot de Forex configurable al 100%, contiene los parámetros necesarios para configurar el EA Raptor de tal manera que no queme ni una cuenta (ver las tablas), Observe las tablas y elija la mejor configuración. Este EA le permite crear configuraciones seleccionando los parámetros adecuadamente. El EA Raptor se basa en el precio de apertura y si posible tendencia, marcando y adecuándose en cada paso.. por lo que tiene los siguientes parámetros: Lots Inicio(Volumen 1, 0.1 ,0.01).......0.01 (Poner
Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF Professional Multi-Timeframe Strategy for XAUUSD Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike standard EAs, this system utilizes a Dual-Regime Engine that distinguishes between strong trending markets and sideways consolidation, ensuring the highest probability entries. Optimized for the Current Gold Bull Market In the current market environment where Gold is showing strong bullish momentum, this E
H4 Daily Line Fib is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines prior-day range daily entry lines with H4 Fibonacci retracement pending orders and basket-style martingale recovery. It is built for traders who want structured pullback entries with configurable grid recovery and optional prop-firm risk controls.
Features
• Prior-day high/low based daily buy and sell entry lines • H4 closed-bar touch confirmation with Fib limit or stop pending entries • Per-basket martingale grid with configura
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
The Katsil Scalper is an innovative approach in the financial market that has been developed through years of meticulous research and development. This strategy encapsulates the very essence of the iconic Katsil brand, which is renowned for its blend of sophistication, excellence, and meticulous attention to detail. With the help of cutting-edge technology, the Katsil Scalper is designed to provide a competitive edge to those seeking to achieve leadership in the financial market. The method is
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
折扣价 价格 。 每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results.
I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
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***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！
用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。
Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。
Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。
欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。
Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。
对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
折扣价 价格 。 每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets： 点击这里
Quantum A
Launch Offer: Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with XAU Momentum and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD traders who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently.
Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal or Manual or Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM.
The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc