TradeVectorFX — MQL5 Product Description TradeVectorFX

Grid Recovery EA — NFA/FIFO Compliant — MetaTrader 5

TradeVectorFX is a grid recovery Expert Advisor engineered specifically for U.S. NFA/FIFO-regulated trading accounts. Standard grid EAs open opposing positions simultaneously or close trades out of chronological order — triggering instant broker rejections on NFA-regulated accounts. TradeVectorFX solves this by enforcing strict FIFO order and managing grid baskets as single unified entities, making it fully compliant on both U.S. netting and international hedging accounts.

How it works

TradeVectorFX enters the market when its trend-strength filter identifies a directional signal. If price moves against the initial trade, it adds up to 4 grid legs at dynamically spaced intervals, averaging down the basket's entry price. The basket is managed as a single unit with a trailing take-profit target that scales with your account equity. When the basket closes in profit, the EA resets and looks for the next opportunity.

Key features

FIFO/NFA compliant — positions open and close in strict chronological order; no hedging, no out-of-order closes

— positions open and close in strict chronological order; no hedging, no out-of-order closes Leverage-adaptive lot sizing — base lot and trailing TP scale automatically with equity and leverage

— base lot and trailing TP scale automatically with equity and leverage Equity-scaled lot cap — hard ceiling on auto-scaled lot size for larger accounts

— hard ceiling on auto-scaled lot size for larger accounts ATR dynamic grid spacing — grid leg intervals expand automatically with H4 volatility

— grid leg intervals expand automatically with H4 volatility ADX trend-strength filter — suppresses entries during strong directional trends

— suppresses entries during strong directional trends Basket trailing take-profit — entire basket trails as a unit; individual legs never closed in isolation

— entire basket trails as a unit; individual legs never closed in isolation Calendar and time-of-day filters — per-day toggles (Mon–Sun) and configurable trading hours

— per-day toggles (Mon–Sun) and configurable trading hours Post-close defensive pause — configurable cooldown after risk-management closes only; winning closes do not pause

— configurable cooldown after risk-management closes only; winning closes do not pause Early January blackout — blocks new baskets during thin holiday liquidity window

— blocks new baskets during thin holiday liquidity window Max basket loss guard — optional close if basket exceeds defined dollar loss threshold

Supported pairs and timeframes

Parameter Details Primary pair EURUSD Also tested GBPUSD, USDJPY (BUY_ONLY) Recommended timeframes M15 or H1 Account type Netting (U.S. standard) or Hedging Broker compatibility U.S. NFA/FIFO and US brokers Leverage 1:50 and higher; lot sizing auto-scales to leverage

Two versions

Free TradeVectorFX Starter Same core engine as Full. Lot sizing capped at $999 equity behavior — grows from $500 but never sizes larger than a $999 account would. Start here, upgrade when you're ready to scale. Minimum deposit: $500

Recommended: $1,000

Lot sizing: capped at $999 equity behavior

News filter: not included $149.99 TradeVectorFX Full Full dynamic lot sizing — grows with your account, uncapped. Equity-scaled trailing TP, configurable grid depth, and the complete feature set including news filter. Minimum deposit: $500

Recommended: $1,000+

Lot sizing: uncapped, scales with equity

News filter: included

Starter vs Full — side by side

EURUSD M15, January 2023 – June 2026, 99% tick quality, FOREX.com data

Metric Starter — $1,000 Full — $1,000 Full — $2,000 Net profit $462.99 $1,713.80 $2,481.48 Profit factor 2.32 2.25 2.48 Trades 259 439 403 Max equity DD 18.09% 39.96% 27.76% Max balance DD 8.29% 7.48% 5.02% Margin level 1,064% 255% 459%

Starter remains flat at $462.99 at $2,000 (cap active). Full scales to $2,481 at $2,000 — 5.4× the Starter's return.

Verified backtest results — Full v1.10

EURUSD M15, January 2023 – June 2026, 99% tick quality

Deposit Net profit Profit factor Max equity DD Max balance DD Margin level $1,000 $1,713.80 2.25 39.96% 7.48% 255% $2,000 $2,481.48 2.48 27.76% 5.02% 459% $10,000 $7,473.72 2.71 15.74% 3.37% 1,071% $50,000 $26,400.55 2.57 14.21% 3.43% 1,141%

Larger deposits reduce % drawdown as the equity buffer grows. Recommended minimum for comfortable risk: $2,000.

What changed in v1.10

Grid depth default raised to 4 legs — extended testing showed the 4th leg meaningfully reduces capped-basket duration and balance drawdown during adverse moves

— extended testing showed the 4th leg meaningfully reduces capped-basket duration and balance drawdown during adverse moves Grid spacing multiplier raised to 1.50 — better risk-adjusted profile: PF up 2.58 → 2.71, max equity DD down 18.2% → 15.7% at the $10k baseline

— better risk-adjusted profile: PF up 2.58 → 2.71, max equity DD down 18.2% → 15.7% at the $10k baseline Configurable lot cap (InpLotCapMax) — hard ceiling on auto-scaled lot size for accounts of $50k+

— hard ceiling on auto-scaled lot size for accounts of $50k+ Equity-scaled TP targets — basket trailing TP and lot sizing adjust automatically as your account grows

Risk disclosure

Grid recovery strategies carry inherent risk of extended drawdowns during sustained one-directional market moves. Each added grid leg increases total exposure. Always backtest on your specific broker's data before live deployment. Never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.