Bollinger Bands RSI Mean Reversals Grid

MeanRev Master - Gold, Crypto & Forex Edition

🚀 Simple, Smart & Powerful: Turn Volatility into Profit.

MeanRev Master is a high-performance trading bot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD), Crypto (BTC/ETH), and Major Forex Pairs. Unlike rigid bots that force one setting on everything, this EA is Fully Customizable, allowing you to adapt to any market condition.

🔥 Why Traders Love This EA: It targets high-growth and volatile assets. Internal testing shows the potential for up to 30% monthly growth by capitalizing on the rapid price swings of Precious Metals, Crypto, and Volatile Forex pairs.

✅ Key Features:

🧩 Fully Customizable for Any Asset: One size does not fit all! Since Gold moves faster than EURUSD, this EA lets you adjust the Grid Distance (Pips), Lot Size, and Profit Targets according to the specific pair or commodity you are trading. You have full control to tune the bot for high volatility (Gold/Crypto) or stable movement (Forex).

Smart Entry: It uses RSI & Bollinger Bands to find the perfect "bounce" points. It never trades blindly.

⏰ Time & Session Filter: You have full control! Set specific Start and End hours (e.g., London or New York session). The EA will automatically turn ON and OFF.

🛡️ Flexible Max Drawdown Shield: Your safety, your rules! Use the dedicated ON/OFF Switch . Set a hard stop (e.g., $100) to protect your capital, or turn it OFF for aggressive recovery.

Safety Brake (ADX Filter): If the market trends too fast (ADX > 25), the EA pauses New Grid Trades to prevent drawdown accumulation.

✨ Customizable Spread Filter: Adjust the Maximum Spread Limit based on the pair. Keep it tight for EURUSD (e.g., 15 points) or wider for Gold/Bitcoin (e.g., 30-50 points) to avoid bad entries.

📈 Recommendations:

🏆 Best Pairs: Metals: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver) Crypto: BTCUSD, ETHUSD Forex: GBPUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY

Timeframe: M15.

Account Type: Low Spread / ECN Account is best.

⚙️ Input Settings (Adjust per Pair):

InpGridPips: Critical Setting! Change this based on volatility. Gold/Crypto: 50-60 Pips (Wider gap for big moves). Forex (EURUSD): 20-30 Pips (Smaller gap for range moves).

InpBasketTP: Adjust profit target based on the pair's value.

UseMaxDD (True/False): Turn equity protection ON or OFF.

InpMaxDrawdown: Set your loss limit in USD.

InpMaxSpread: Set according to the pair (Higher for Crypto/Gold, Lower for Forex).

TimeCalculationMode: Choose IST or Broker Time.

💡 Pro Tip for Setup:

For Gold (XAUUSD): Use a larger Grid Distance (e.g., 50 Pips) and higher Max Spread allowed.

For Forex (EURUSD/GBPUSD): Reduce the Grid Distance (e.g., 25 Pips) and tighten the Spread Filter for faster scalping.

⚠️ Risk Warning: This system uses a grid recovery strategy. While the Strict ADX Filter and Max Drawdown Shield reduce risk, trading involves high volatility. Always backtest your settings for each specific pair before trading live.