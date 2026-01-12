Aurum Grid Pro MT5 EA

Aurum Grid Pro

Aurum Grid Pro is an Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a structured reversal-based grid logic.

The EA is designed to manage positions systematically with configurable grid spacing and user-defined risk parameters.

The trading logic is intended for traders who prefer automated execution with predefined rules and controlled exposure.

Key Features

Reversal-based grid trading logic

Adjustable grid distance for additional entries

Configurable lot sizing options

Optional trading day and date filters

Basket-level position management

Spread and market condition filters

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Designed for XAUUSD

Risk & Trade Management

User-defined maximum number of positions

Optional drawdown-related parameters

Individual and basket-based exit logic

Fully automated trade execution

All parameters can be adjusted to match different risk preferences and trading styles.

Inputs & Customization

Lot size and grid spacing controls

Take profit and exit logic parameters

Time and date-based trading filters

Optional notification settings (terminal, push, email)

Recommended Usage