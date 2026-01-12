Aurum Grid Pro MT5 EA

Aurum Grid Pro

Aurum Grid Pro is an Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a structured reversal-based grid logic.
The EA is designed to manage positions systematically with configurable grid spacing and user-defined risk parameters.

The trading logic is intended for traders who prefer automated execution with predefined rules and controlled exposure.

Key Features

  • Reversal-based grid trading logic

  • Adjustable grid distance for additional entries

  • Configurable lot sizing options

  • Optional trading day and date filters

  • Basket-level position management

  • Spread and market condition filters

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Designed for XAUUSD

Risk & Trade Management

  • User-defined maximum number of positions

  • Optional drawdown-related parameters

  • Individual and basket-based exit logic

  • Fully automated trade execution

All parameters can be adjusted to match different risk preferences and trading styles.

Inputs & Customization

  • Lot size and grid spacing controls

  • Take profit and exit logic parameters

  • Time and date-based trading filters

  • Optional notification settings (terminal, push, email)

Recommended Usage

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Account type: Hedging

  • Moderate leverage recommended

  • VPS recommended for continuous operation



