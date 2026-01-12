Aurum Grid Pro MT5 EA
- Experts
- Mohamed Samsudeen
- Versione: 1.5
- Attivazioni: 10
Aurum Grid Pro
Aurum Grid Pro is an Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a structured reversal-based grid logic.
The EA is designed to manage positions systematically with configurable grid spacing and user-defined risk parameters.
The trading logic is intended for traders who prefer automated execution with predefined rules and controlled exposure.
Key Features
-
Reversal-based grid trading logic
-
Adjustable grid distance for additional entries
-
Configurable lot sizing options
-
Optional trading day and date filters
-
Basket-level position management
-
Spread and market condition filters
-
Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Designed for XAUUSD
Risk & Trade Management
-
User-defined maximum number of positions
-
Optional drawdown-related parameters
-
Individual and basket-based exit logic
-
Fully automated trade execution
All parameters can be adjusted to match different risk preferences and trading styles.
Inputs & Customization
-
Lot size and grid spacing controls
-
Take profit and exit logic parameters
-
Time and date-based trading filters
-
Optional notification settings (terminal, push, email)
Recommended Usage
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Account type: Hedging
-
Moderate leverage recommended
-
VPS recommended for continuous operation