Apt Indicator MT5
- 指标
- Mohamed Samsudeen
- 版本: 2.5
APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MT5 (MQL5)
This Indicator works fully on mathematical and algorithmic calculations.
Timeframe & Risk Guidance
Low-risk trading: Recommended H4 (4-Hour) timeframe
Medium-risk trading: Recommended M30 (30-Minute) timeframe
Prop Firm Ready
This Indicator is designed to work within disciplined commonly required by proprietary trading firms. No grid and no martingale.
Recommended Trading Conditions
Use H4 timeframe for lower risk and M30 timeframe for medium risk.
Minimum balance guidance based on lot size:
0.01 lot → minimum balance $200
0.10 lot → minimum balance $2000
A low-spread account is recommended for smoother execution.