Gold MTF Supertrend With Trailing Fallback EA
- 专家
- Cheuk Leong Tsui
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
🧠 SuperTrend ATR EA — Smart, Adaptive Trading Automation
This EA is designed for traders who want a robust, volatility-aware system that adapts to market conditions and avoids false signals. It combines SuperTrend trend detection, ATR-based SL/TP logic, RSI filtering, and multi-timeframe confirmation to deliver disciplined entries and dynamic risk management.
🚀 Key Features :
✅ Multi-Timeframe SuperTrend Confirmation
- Uses SuperTrend on intraday, hourly, and daily charts.
- Only trades when all timeframes agree on trend direction.
📈 ATR-Based SL/TP Scaling
- Automatically adjusts stop loss and take profit based on current volatility.
- Uses ATR% to classify market regimes (choppy, normal, high volatility) and adapts SL/TP multipliers accordingly.
🛡️ Broker-Safe Risk Management
- Validates SL/TP against broker stop/freeze levels.
- Applies tighten-only logic to avoid loosening stops.
- Includes break-even logic and trailing SL based on SuperTrend or ATR.
📊 RSI Filter for Trend Strength
- Uses daily RSI to confirm momentum.
- Avoids trades when RSI is weak or overextended.
🔍 Volatility Filter
- Skips trades when ATR% is too low, avoiding choppy or stagnant markets.
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (default presets optimized for Gold)
-
Timeframe: recommended M15
-
Minimum capital: USD 2000
-
Account type: ECN, Raw or Standard with low spreads
-
Leverage: 1:100
-
Account mode: Hedge recommended
-
VPS: recommended for stable 24/7 operation