Gold MTF Supertrend With Trailing Fallback EA

🧠 SuperTrend ATR EA — Smart, Adaptive Trading Automation

This EA is designed for traders who want a robust, volatility-aware system that adapts to market conditions and avoids false signals. It combines SuperTrend trend detection, ATR-based SL/TP logic, RSI filtering, and multi-timeframe confirmation to deliver disciplined entries and dynamic risk management.

🚀 Key Features : 

✅ Multi-Timeframe SuperTrend Confirmation

  • Uses SuperTrend on intraday, hourly, and daily charts.
  • Only trades when all timeframes agree on trend direction.

📈 ATR-Based SL/TP Scaling

  • Automatically adjusts stop loss and take profit based on current volatility.
  • Uses ATR% to classify market regimes (choppy, normal, high volatility) and adapts SL/TP multipliers accordingly.

🛡️ Broker-Safe Risk Management

  • Validates SL/TP against broker stop/freeze levels.
  • Applies tighten-only logic to avoid loosening stops.
  • Includes break-even logic and trailing SL based on SuperTrend or ATR.

📊 RSI Filter for Trend Strength

  • Uses daily RSI to confirm momentum.
  • Avoids trades when RSI is weak or overextended.

🔍 Volatility Filter

  • Skips trades when ATR% is too low, avoiding choppy or stagnant markets.
    Recommendations and requirements:

    • Symbol: XAUUSD (default presets optimized for Gold)

    • Timeframe: recommended M5

    • Minimum capital: USD 2000

    • Account type: ECN, Raw or Standard with low spreads

    • Leverage: 1:100

    • Account mode: Hedge recommended

    • VPS: recommended for stable 24/7 operation

    Pricing Policy:

    • To protect the interests of both buyers and sellers, the price will gradually increase every 10 purchases.

