Gold MTF Supertrend With Trailing Fallback EA

🧠 SuperTrend ATR EA — Smart, Adaptive Trading Automation

This EA is designed for traders who want a robust, volatility-aware system that adapts to market conditions and avoids false signals. It combines SuperTrend trend detection, ATR-based SL/TP logic, RSI filtering, and multi-timeframe confirmation to deliver disciplined entries and dynamic risk management.

🚀 Key Features :

✅ Multi-Timeframe SuperTrend Confirmation

Uses SuperTrend on intraday, hourly, and daily charts.

Only trades when all timeframes agree on trend direction.

📈 ATR-Based SL/TP Scaling

Automatically adjusts stop loss and take profit based on current volatility.

Uses ATR% to classify market regimes (choppy, normal, high volatility) and adapts SL/TP multipliers accordingly.

🛡️ Broker-Safe Risk Management

Validates SL/TP against broker stop/freeze levels.

Applies tighten-only logic to avoid loosening stops.

Includes break-even logic and trailing SL based on SuperTrend or ATR.

📊 RSI Filter for Trend Strength

Uses daily RSI to confirm momentum.

Avoids trades when RSI is weak or overextended.

🔍 Volatility Filter

Skips trades when ATR% is too low, avoiding choppy or stagnant markets.