ORB Fair Value Gap EA

ORB Pro: Fair Value Gap Breakout

ORB Pro is a fully automated mechanical scalping system designed to trade the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) with institutional precision. Unlike standard breakout bots that enter blindly on a high/low break, this EA uses Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and displacement to confirm that the breakout is valid before entering.

This strategy is based on the specific mechanical rules outlined in the popular trading video "The Only Trading Strategy You Will Ever Need". It combines the explosive volatility of the New York Open with ICT concepts to filter out fake-outs.

🔴 Original Strategy Source: Watch the Strategy Video Here

📊 How It Works

The EA follows a disciplined, multi-stage logic to catch the daily move:

  1. Phase 1 (The M5 Range): At your specified start time (e.g., 9:30 AM EST), the EA defines the High and Low of the first 5-minute candle.

  2. The FVG Confirmation: It waits for a 1-minute candle to break out of this range. Crucially, it only enters if a Fair Value Gap (FVG) is formed during the breakout.

  3. Strict Filtering: The EA checks the "Origin Candle" of the FVG. If the move did not originate from inside the range, the trade is skipped. This prevents "late" entries and chasing price.

  4. Phase 2 (Recovery Mode): If the initial M5 trade hits Stop Loss, the EA automatically switches to the 15-Minute Range as a backup, looking for a new breakout setup to recover the loss.

🚀 Key Features

  • Dual-Stage Logic: Choose to trade the M5 Range, M15 Range, or Both (Recovery Mode) where M15 is activated only if M5 fails.

  • Strict Entry Filter: Ignores "lazy" breakouts. Only takes trades with high-momentum displacement (FVG).

  • Smart Risk Management: Built-in Auto-Lot calculation. Simply set your Risk Percent (e.g., 1.0%) and the EA calculates the lot size based on the Stop Loss distance.

  • Professional Dashboard: A sleek, non-intrusive panel on the chart shows Server Time, Current Phase, Daily P/L, and upcoming Risk calculations.

  • Visual Debugging: Draws the Range Box on the chart so you can visually verify the setup in real-time.

  • Broker Compatibility: Includes selectable Order Filling Modes (FOK, IOC, RETURN) to ensure trades execute smoothly on ECN and Standard brokers.

  • Pre-Trade Validation: Checks account margin before every trade to prevent "Not Enough Money" errors.

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • StartHour / StartMinute: The server time for the Market Open (usually 16:30 for 9:30 AM EST on GMT+2 brokers).

  • TradeMode:

    • M5_ONLY : One shot on the 5-minute range.

    • M15_ONLY : One shot on the 15-minute range.

    • BOTH_RECOVERY : Trade M5 first; if it loses, attempt recovery on M15.

  • RiskReward: Target Reward to Risk ratio (Default: 2.0).

  • UseRiskPercent: Set to true to use auto-calculation.

  • FillType: Change this if your broker rejects orders (Default: ORDER_FILLING_FOK ).

💡 Recommendations

  • Symbol: Highly recommended for US Indices (US30, NAS100/USTEC) and XAUUSD (Gold) due to their volatility at the open.

  • Timeframe: Run the EA on the M1 (1-Minute) chart.

  • Account: Low spread / ECN accounts are recommended for best scalping results.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk. This Expert Advisor is a tool that automates a specific mechanical strategy. While the strategy is based on sound technical concepts (ORB + FVG), past performance is not indicative of future results.

  • No profit is guaranteed.

  • Market conditions change, and slippage/spreads can affect scalping results.

  • Always backtest and forward test on a Demo account before using real funds.

  • The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software.


推荐产品
Sentinel Heikin Ashi
Daniel Eduardo San Martin
专家
想要最大化利润并将风险降到最低吗？SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi结合了Heikin-Ashi信号与SENTINEL模块的强大风险管理，为您提供先进且易于使用的工具。 起始点（2024年回测）：EURUSD M15, XAUUSD M12, USDJPY M5 · 适用于各种资产和时间框架 精准抓住交易机会 ：通过Heikin-Ashi信号、RSI和新的均线交叉过滤器的结合，捕捉盈利交易。 优化的风险管理 ：享受基于波动率的动态止损、经典或创新的跟踪止损，以及按固定点数设置止损的功能。 控制与易用性 ：新的预配置菜单简化了回测，减少了不必要的组合，让您更快更高效地优化。 根据您的风格调整 ：无论您是保守型还是激进型交易者，SENTINEL都能让您通过Partial Profits菜单调整关键参数，如仓位大小、止损水平和自定义部分平仓设置。 自信地实现多样化 ：在同一品种上实施多头和空头策略，管理多个独立实例，并根据不同资产和时间周期应用定制配置。 清晰地可视化 ：直接在图表上查看动态止损、止盈和跟踪止损水平，而波动缓冲菜单会根据市场波动自动调整设置。 主要特点： 灵活配置
Tokyo Fix Strategy GotoBi USDJPY 1min
Yu Song
专家
描述 外汇交易中的东京定盘价策略涉及在东京设定日元（JPY）基准汇率时进行交易。这个定盘价通常在东京时间上午9:55确定，为金融机构和企业的各种交易提供参考汇率。 什么是东京定盘价？ 定义：东京定盘价是每天确定日元（JPY）与其他货币的基准汇率的过程。 时间：定盘价在东京时间上午9:55确定。 目的：它作为评估投资组合、结算合约和衡量日本金融市场表现的参考汇率。 东京定盘价策略的运作方式 时机：交易者关注东京时间上午9:55左右的时间段，预计由于定盘价的设定，会有增加的交易活动和潜在的价格波动。 交易量：cBot会根据账户权益自动调整交易量。 优势和风险 优势： 可预测的时间：固定的时间允许交易者精确地计划和执行他们的策略。 流动性增加：定盘价期间通常会出现流动性增加，从而减少滑点风险。 透明定价：定盘价提供广泛认可和透明的基准汇率。 风险： 波动性：定盘价期间可能会波动，快速的价格变动如果管理不当会带来风险。 市场影响：定盘价期间执行的大量订单可能会影响市场价格，导致不利的价格变动。 复杂性：理解影响定盘价和市场反应的因素需要对市场动态有深入的理解。 实际应用 机构使用：机构交易员和
Gold Breakout PRO MT5
Daophet Seng Athit
5 (1)
专家
PRO  version(MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135280 Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resi
Revivalist
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
专家
Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA Overview Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic. Key Facts (MQL5-compliant) Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes. High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, tes
FractalScalper
Ivan Simonika
专家
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is characterized by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss . Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimiz
GuardianTrader Bot
Pedram Feizmirza
专家
Guardian Trader 是一款先进的趋势跟踪专家顾问，旨在发现趋势市场中最早期的回调机会。 它围绕专业级的资金管理系统构建，可实现可持续增长、稳定结果并对您的交易资本进行有力保护。 精准趋势入场 Guardian Trader 识别市场趋势，并仅在最佳回调点执行交易——最大化准确性并最小化不必要的风险暴露。 轻松设置 您只需设置一个关键参数：每笔交易风险百分比。 所有其他设置均已锁定并经过优化，以确保稳定、专业和安全的性能。 自动风险控制 输入的风险高于推荐阈值？Guardian Trader 会自动阻止新交易，保护您的账户免受过度杠杆和危险回撤的影响。 完全独立可靠 无需 API、服务器或第三方服务。Guardian Trader 在真实市场条件下独立运行，具有高速、稳定和可靠性。 经过验证的前向测试性能 在2025年经过超过8个月的连续前向测试，Guardian Trader 持续产生积极结果，同时保持低回撤和稳定的权益曲线。 ⸻ 工作原理 Guardian Trader 持续扫描市场以确认趋势方向，并耐心等待第一次修正走势。 当条件吻合时，它以精确的、经过风险调整的头
Ai UsDCaD MT5
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
2.33 (3)
专家
Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
专家
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
GridMaster Infinite
Krzysztof Sitko
专家
GridMaster INFINITE TURNED $100,000 INTO $1,071,180.27 (BACKTEST 2020-2025) GridMaster INFINITE is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for stability and growth. Unlike random grid bots, this EA uses a multi-indicator confluence strategy to enter trades with precision, utilizing a Smart Grid mechanism only as a recovery tool. IMPORTANT - PERFORMANCE DATA: The screenshots displayed show results from a strategy tester backtest covering the period from 2020 to 2025. Start Balance: $1
Tenacious Turtle Gold EA MT5
Akshay Shahaji Gaikwad
专家
The Turtle Gold EA MT5 is an advanced and highly efficient trading bot, specially designed with a unique strategy to maximize profitability. Unlike many other trading bots that engage in numerous trades, often leading to unnecessary risks and losses, this bot stands out by focusing on finding only high-quality trading opportunities each month. This selective approach ensures consistent and handsome profits, making it an ideal choice for traders who value precision over quantity. The Turtle Gold
ForexM
Marius Civilis
专家
ForexM 全自動交易 EA ForexM EA 根據專業的實時市場分析進行股票交易。 由於市場分析師的實時工作，所有下達的訂單均屬於市場執行類型並具有良好的權重。 EA 帶有最佳評價的初始設置並準備就緒。 特徵： - 全自動交易。 - 風險管理。 - 同時在任意數量的儀器上工作。 - 無 DLL - 完全支持 VPS（基於雲的交易）。 - 任何經紀人。 - 任何存款。 - 24/5 交易。 - 支持和使用建議。 - 更新。 重要的： - 價格 (428USD) 適用於第一年的許可證。 使用第一年後將收取 32 美元/月的費用。 - 根據要求提供 MT4 版本。 - 前 10 位買家價格 - 99 歐元。 使用優惠券代碼 - FRXMF10 直接支付鏈接： https://buy.stripe.com/9AQ8Ab5WUdaIdeU144
Swag EA
Joshua Didas Taban
专家
Overview Swag Expert Advisor Pro is an advanced trading tool designed to help you make informed buy and sell decisions in the forex market. This expert advisor analyzes price movements in relation to the Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identify optimal entry points, ensuring you stay ahead of market trends. Key Features EMA Analysis: Executes buy orders when the price is above the 200 EMA and when the 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, and 50 EMAs cross upwards on candle ID 1. The opposite is true for s
Libim
Tai Fung Pontus To
专家
Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
专家
Explosive Breakout Hunter 是一款旨在通过捕捉强劲突破来最大化收益的智能交易系统（EA）。 尽管胜率约为50%，且每月的交易次数有限，但它更注重质量而非数量。 耐心等待最佳交易机会，稳步积累大幅获利。 您可以通过回测结果的截图了解该EA的潜在盈利能力。 此外，您还可以免费试用EA的演示版，亲自体验其效果。 安装非常简单，无需更改任何设置。 EA可以在大多数使用GMT+2（包括夏令时）的经纪商服务器上正常运行，且无需额外调整。如果您的经纪商服务器时间不同，也可以通过EA属性轻松调整。 必要条件: 交易货币对:   USDJPY 时间周期:   1小时图 交易时间:   东欧时间（EET）7:00至12:00 推荐条件: 最低初始资金: $1,000 杠杆: 最低1:25（推荐1:100） 使用VPS: 建议通过VPS确保EA全天候稳定运行 中长期策略: 本EA以中长期收益最大化为优势，建议至少运行1年，甚至更长时间！ 回测参数: 回测时间: 2014年1月1日至2024年11月30日 初始资金: $5,000 杠杆比例: 1:100 账户资金风险比例: 5% 使用
Your Grox EA MT5
Dilipbhai Mavjibhai Makwana
专家
Your Grox EA   –   The Next Evolution in Automated Trading Your Grox EA is an advanced and innovative trading advisor built on a   unique Buy and Sell strategy . Designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, this   EA follows the trend with precision , leveraging a proprietary algorithm and a powerful internal system of indicators. Revolutionary Buy Sell Powered Strategy: This cutting-edge advisor doesn’t rely on ordinary trading logic— it utilizes your exclusive strategy and optimized se
Skyway breakout scalping
Patel Manojkumar
专家
skyway traders provides copy tradding , algo service and course this algo is based on breakout strategy with trailing stoploss which is best feature of this algo you can use on eurusd with default setting and you may change the 400tp points and set 10% risk of per trade msg me for discound or get more details about algo  telegram id- @pb150817 A breakout represents a price movement after a period of consolidation, often characterized by increasing volume and volatility. Basically, trader
Gold Order Block Robot
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
专家
Gold Order Block Robot EA Professional Order Block Trading System with Advanced Risk Management Overview The Gold Order Block Robot is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading using OrderBlock methodology. This EA identifies pivot points, creates Order Blocks based on institutional trading concepts, and executes trades with comprehensive risk management features. Key Features Order Block Detection Pivot-Based Detection : Identifies swing highs/lows using configurable pivo
QFL for Crypto and Forex
German Mazzaferro
专家
Based on the most famous QFL strategy (a DCA strategy), this bot combines new entry techniques and many characteristics of the famous QFL strategy. Recommend to backtest everything before you go live. Original setup is for BTCUSD M15 and you need 10k usd on real account or 100 usd in CENT account in ROBOFOREX.  (read below how to create setups for XAG, XAU and others) Please preserve Quantity 1 , 2 ,3 and 4 in relation with EarnTarget. Multiply or divide this values all with the same factor to a
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
专家
BoBot Scalper —— 趋势剥头皮的新纪元已经到来。 如果你交易 XAUUSD、指数 或 高速波动的货币对 —— 这个 EA 就是为你打造的。 BoBot Scalper 采用增强版 MACD/LWMA 引擎 ，能够比大众更早捕捉真正的趋势延续信号。 它反应迅速，风险控制干净利落，并通过 阶梯式货币追踪止损 来锁定利润——这是剥头皮 EA 中最聪明、最稳定的方式之一。 它 不使用马丁策略 。 它 不使用网格策略 。 它 不会乱发交易单 。 相反，它只会在以下条件成立时开仓： 出现清晰的 MACD 趋势信号 价格确认方向 你的资金条件允许安全加仓 这让你能够享受趋势加仓的优势，而不会让账户过度暴露风险。 为什么交易者喜欢 BoBot Scalper ：  强势入场，反应极快 设置简单，逻辑清晰 支持 M1 —— 天然为剥头皮而生 超安全，严格遵循账户权益规则 轻量、流畅、稳定 如果你想要的是 聪明、纪律严明的剥头皮 EA ，而不是赌徒式系统—— BoBot Scalper 正是为你准备的。
Trader Dynamic Index
Mohamed Jalloh
专家
Core Features and Filters TDI (Traders Dynamic Index)  The EA computes the TDI using selectable candle types: Japanese, Heikin Ashi, or both. It calculates the TDI’s green (price MA), red (signal MA), and yellow (baseline) lines, along with Bollinger Bands using a custom standard deviation value. Multiple Filters for Trade Signals Baseline Filter : Trades are filtered based on the TDI baseline value. Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) Filter : Optionally restricts trades to those above/below the cloud. Tren
Green Tomatoes
Chimola Tim Namathe
专家
Green Tomatoes EA - Client Documentation Overview Green Tomatoes is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategy. It executes trades based on precise mathematical calculations, aiming to capitalize on market movements efficiently. This EA is built for traders who seek a systematic approach and prefer automated trade execution over manual intervention. Disclaimer: Green Tomatoes is a tool and does not guarantee profits. Trading leveraged financia
Allgain100
Nissar Ahmed
专家
Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
Volatility 75 Castle
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
World Investor Volatility 75 - Automated Trading System Technical Specifications High-Precision Expert Advisor for the Volatility 75 Index This Expert Advisor has been specifically designed to trade in the Deriv synthetic index market, focusing on the Volatility 75 Index, an instrument that simulates market volatility with an approximate annualized standard deviation of 75%. Main Features Timeframe and Capital Required: Optimal Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 U
CRT Advanced
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
专家
SISTEMA DE TRADING ALGORITMICO PROFESIONAL VISIÓN GENERAL CRT ADVANCED   es un sistema de trading automatizado de alta precisión que opera basado en el análisis de formaciones de velas japonesas. Desarrollado específicamente para mercados de Forex, indices y commodities, implementa una metodología sistemática que combina price action puro con gestión avanzada de riesgo. Contacte conmigo después de la compra, le enviaré sets y soporte gratuito. Gracias.
Freya AI EA
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
专家
Freya AI 是一款专为澳大利亚市场量身定制的尖端虚拟助手，它运用先进的人工智能技术，提供无与伦比的性能。Freya AI 采用先进的机器学习算法，将复杂的自然语言处理 (NLP) 与深度学习模型相结合，提供无缝、直观的用户体验。这款完全自动化的 AI 助手经过优化，能够处理从日程安排、提醒到回答复杂问题等各种任务，同时还能适应澳大利亚独特的语言和文化差异。Freya AI 经过严格的可靠性测试，在 2020 年至 2025 年的各种用例中均表现出色。与其他系统不同，它避免了高风险的操作方法，确保在任何环境下的稳定性和安全性，并兼容各种平台和用户需求。 Freya AI 由基于 Transformer 的神经网络驱动，能够出色地理解和生成类似人类的响应。该架构建立在多层互连节点之上，包括用于处理用户请求的输入层、用于上下文分析的隐藏层以及用于提供精确响应的输出层。每一层都利用注意力机制聚焦于相关数据，使 Freya AI 能够轻松处理非线性复杂交互。该系统采用监督学习和强化学习技术进行训练，通过从用户交互中学习不断提升准确率。Freya AI 能够处理和分析海量数据集，从而识别
LittleCrazy MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.82 (11)
专家
LittleCrazy EA 是一款全自动交易系统，具有极其激进的风险策略。它使用均值回归策略，在三对高度相关的货币对上进行交易： AUDCAD、AUDNZD 和 NZDCAD 。 本交易机器人适合追求高收益并理解激进交易风险的用户。特别适合小额账户和用户愿意承担深度回撤以换取潜在高回报的情况。 实时信号： 点击这里 赠品活动： 购买 FastWay EA 即可免费获得 LittleCrazy EA 。 最低要求与建议 经纪商：低点差的任何经纪商 最低初始入金：$200 杠杆：1:500 或更高 账户类型：对冲账户 时间周期：M15 建议使用 VPS 保持 EA 24/7 运行 安装说明 在终端中添加对我的分析服务器 paveludoservice_com 的访问权限（ 截图 ）。 正确运行方式：使用默认设置在任意一个图表上运行 EA（ 截图 ）。 另一种方式：清空设置中的符号列表，在 AUDCAD、AUDNZD 和 NZDCAD 三个图表上运行 EA（ 截图 ）。 错误方式 ：保留默认设置并同时在 3 个图表上运行 EA（ 截图 ）。 收益与风险（基于回测） 预期年化收益：1
Kurobot MT5
Massimiliano Cianci
专家
Kurobot MT5 draws its strength from the deep principles of Bushido. This highly trained EA silently and patiently waits for the market to leave itself exposed, then swiftly strikes with power and precision, providing you with solid trading performance while maintaining easy configuration. The Dojo where Kurobot has been assembled in an ancient school of black Expert Advisors, based on a reliable system of Moving Averages that reveals entry points even in fast-paced trading like scalping. Victory
BC Juice MT5
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
专家
BC Juice mt5（大蜡烛扫描仪）是一个强大的工具，应该在您的投资组合中，其中最重要的特点是在以 85% 的概率百分比在市场中找到“反转”时成功的高概率。 它不使用 Martin Gale，不使用 Grid，它只是一个非常有根据且经过验证的策略，此外还具有 Heiken Ashi 指标提供的独家趋势确认。 EA 寻求进入反转概率高的区域，我们已经确认市场的剧烈波动是该 EA 操作的最佳盟友。与大多数在市场不稳定和波动时遇到问题的专家不同，BC Juice mt5 EA 受益于经济日历的财经新闻报道，它是一个理想的 EA，可以利用由世界经济的不稳定性。 我们邀请您下载 BC Juice mt5 EA 的演示，以便您自己验证其精湛的性能，它配备了可在澳元/美元对中使用的配置，最近优化仅 3 个月，以及前向回测12个月，统计成绩显着。 输入： prev_candle 点数：60（最近关闭的蜡烛需要反转的点数） TF_big_candle：（要分析的上一根蜡烛的时间范围） pips_SL：30（作为止损的点数） 点数 TP:100（作为利润上限的点数） money_
Bonus Hedging EA MT5
Shahid Rasool
专家
MT4 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53225 MT5 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53226 Special Offer; If you bought both platform products in same day and date, we will give you 40% money back. Run both terminals on same VPS (Virtual Private Server)   Lot size calculation formula = (Bonus/2) / (Spread/50) / 100   Detail Explanation   If you have 1000USD deposit in each account for bonus hedging and your broker offered you 10% deposit bonus, in this case
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 5 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/US
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。还剩7份（共20份）即将售罄。 目前限时价格为 149美元，即将恢复至 999 美元。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500 美元 策略 2：
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.2 (5)
专家
真實監控。誠實測試。零炒作。 LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES 在進入技術細節之前，有兩件事你必須知道： PipsHunter 由真實資金的監控信號所確認。該 EA 已在真實賬戶（Pepperstone）上持續運行數個月，所有監控完全公開。沒有模擬、沒有隱藏賬戶、沒有「完美回測」——真實交易結果證明了它的實際表現。 回測結果 100% 誠實。沒有曲線擬合、沒有歷史操縱、沒有不切實際的建模。你在策略測試器中看到的，正是 EA 在真實市場中的實際行為。沒有魔法、沒有灑金粉式的技巧——只有經過時間驗證的策略，能在實盤與測試中同樣穩定地運作。因此，PipsHunter 是 MQL5 市場上最透明、最誠實的智能交易系統之一，基於一個核心原則打造：構建安全、穩定、真實的交易系統，不做任何人工“增強”。 這個機器人不僅安全——而是超級安全，得益於嚴格的止損保護，以及完全不使用馬丁格爾或加倉平均。 使用說明 — 如何使用 核心策略：日內剝頭皮 + 搖擺反轉邏輯 PipsHunter 在同一引擎中結合兩種專業交易方法： DayTrading 邏輯——捕捉日內波動 , S
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
专家
全球首个黄金与比特币之间的公开套利算法！ 每天都有优惠活动！ 实时信号 -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA： 长期以来推荐的经纪商：   IC Markets 交易对：   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 附件代码：   XAUUSD H1 请务必检查 交易的货币对是否已添加 到 “市场报价” 窗口中！ 账户类型：ECN/原始价差 前缀设置： 如果您的经纪商提供的货币对带有符号前缀，例如 XAUUSD_i 然后在设置中输入前缀：   “   _i   ” 黄金与比特币套利： 这种策略基于利用这些资产之间的价格差异，尽管它们通常作为相互竞争的“避险资产”而非直接交易对。交易者会在市场不确定或趋势反转时期寻找黄金兑比特币价格被低估的机会（反之亦然），以便买入价格较低的资产，然后在价格较高时卖出。或者，他们也可以在不同的平台上交易与黄金挂钩的加密货币（例如 PAXG、XAUT），以利用黄金（数字黄金和实物黄金）之间的价格差异，但这需要对双方的波动性和风险都有所了解。
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
作者的更多信息
Scalping 4H Range EA
Koo Er Wei
专家
Scalping 4H Range Pro A mechanical, rule-based scalping system based on the "4-Hour Range" strategy. Scalping 4H Range Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade price reversions following false breakouts of the daily opening range. This strategy focuses on a specific price action pattern: waiting for the first 4-hour candle of the day to establish a range, detecting a "fake-out" (breakout failure), and scalping the reversion back into value. This EA automates the popular strategy
DailyBreakRetestEA
Koo Er Wei
专家
Daily Break & Retest Strategy (1D/1H Pattern) This Expert Advisor is a fully automated implementation of the "1D Pattern Nobody Talks About" strategy, popularized by RamtinFX . It is designed to capture high-probability continuations by utilizing the Daily (D1) range and executing precise entries on the Hourly (H1) timeframe. Original Strategy Source: Watch the Strategy Video by RamtinFX How It Works The strategy is based on a mechanical "Break and Retest" logic: Daily Range Analysis: The EA
筛选:
无评论
回复评论