ORB Fair Value Gap EA

ORB Pro: Fair Value Gap Breakout

ORB Pro is a fully automated mechanical scalping system designed to trade the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) with institutional precision. Unlike standard breakout bots that enter blindly on a high/low break, this EA uses Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and displacement to confirm that the breakout is valid before entering.

This strategy is based on the specific mechanical rules outlined in the popular trading video "The Only Trading Strategy You Will Ever Need". It combines the explosive volatility of the New York Open with ICT concepts to filter out fake-outs.

🔴 Original Strategy Source: Watch the Strategy Video Here

📊 How It Works

The EA follows a disciplined, multi-stage logic to catch the daily move:

  1. Phase 1 (The M5 Range): At your specified start time (e.g., 9:30 AM EST), the EA defines the High and Low of the first 5-minute candle.

  2. The FVG Confirmation: It waits for a 1-minute candle to break out of this range. Crucially, it only enters if a Fair Value Gap (FVG) is formed during the breakout.

  3. Strict Filtering: The EA checks the "Origin Candle" of the FVG. If the move did not originate from inside the range, the trade is skipped. This prevents "late" entries and chasing price.

  4. Phase 2 (Recovery Mode): If the initial M5 trade hits Stop Loss, the EA automatically switches to the 15-Minute Range as a backup, looking for a new breakout setup to recover the loss.

🚀 Key Features

  • Dual-Stage Logic: Choose to trade the M5 Range, M15 Range, or Both (Recovery Mode) where M15 is activated only if M5 fails.

  • Strict Entry Filter: Ignores "lazy" breakouts. Only takes trades with high-momentum displacement (FVG).

  • Smart Risk Management: Built-in Auto-Lot calculation. Simply set your Risk Percent (e.g., 1.0%) and the EA calculates the lot size based on the Stop Loss distance.

  • Professional Dashboard: A sleek, non-intrusive panel on the chart shows Server Time, Current Phase, Daily P/L, and upcoming Risk calculations.

  • Visual Debugging: Draws the Range Box on the chart so you can visually verify the setup in real-time.

  • Broker Compatibility: Includes selectable Order Filling Modes (FOK, IOC, RETURN) to ensure trades execute smoothly on ECN and Standard brokers.

  • Pre-Trade Validation: Checks account margin before every trade to prevent "Not Enough Money" errors.

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • StartHour / StartMinute: The server time for the Market Open (usually 16:30 for 9:30 AM EST on GMT+2 brokers).

  • TradeMode:

    • M5_ONLY : One shot on the 5-minute range.

    • M15_ONLY : One shot on the 15-minute range.

    • BOTH_RECOVERY : Trade M5 first; if it loses, attempt recovery on M15.

  • RiskReward: Target Reward to Risk ratio (Default: 2.0).

  • UseRiskPercent: Set to true to use auto-calculation.

  • FillType: Change this if your broker rejects orders (Default: ORDER_FILLING_FOK ).

💡 Recommendations

  • Symbol: Highly recommended for US Indices (US30, NAS100/USTEC) and XAUUSD (Gold) due to their volatility at the open.

  • Timeframe: Run the EA on the M1 (1-Minute) chart.

  • Account: Low spread / ECN accounts are recommended for best scalping results.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk. This Expert Advisor is a tool that automates a specific mechanical strategy. While the strategy is based on sound technical concepts (ORB + FVG), past performance is not indicative of future results.

  • No profit is guaranteed.

  • Market conditions change, and slippage/spreads can affect scalping results.

  • Always backtest and forward test on a Demo account before using real funds.

  • The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software.


