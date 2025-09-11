LifeHack Prime EA

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

Unlock the full potential of your trading account with LifeHack Prime EA, a professionally coded Expert Advisor that combines two powerful and distinct trading strategies into one robust automated system. This EA is designed to find opportunities, manage trades, and protect your capital in any market condition.

Built to pass the rigorous standards of the MQL5 Market, this EA is perfect for both novice traders looking for a reliable solution and experienced traders who want to customize and optimize proven strategies.

Live Signals : Click Here

Other Products : Click Here

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum deposit: $100 (or equivalent)

  • Recommended deposit: $1000

  • Account type: ECN or Raw with very low spreads. IMPORTANT: Use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results.

  • Leverage: at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended

  • VPS: Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Recommended for Better Performance)


Core Features of LifeHack Prime EA

  • Dual Strategy System: Run the Capital Protection and Daily Breakout strategies independently or simultaneously to cover all market conditions.

  • Advanced Money Management: Choose between a traditional Fixed Lot Size or a dynamic lot size calculated as a Percentage of Account Equity.

  • MQL5 Market Validated: Coded to the highest standards to ensure it handles low-margin accounts and server limitations gracefully.

  • Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly on any currency pair, index, or commodity.

  • Fully Customizable: Every parameter is exposed in the inputs, giving you full control to tailor the EA to your personal trading style and risk tolerance.

  • Clean On-Chart Display: Shows important EA and company information directly on your chart for easy monitoring.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions.





Maka Maka Multi EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Special Offer – Limited Time Only! When you purchase Maka Maka Multi EA (Lifetime License) , you will receive our XAUUSD LifeHack Prime EA completely FREE . Product Link Terms & Conditions: Valid for   one account number activation only Offer applies to   lifetime purchase   users After completing your purchase, please send us a   personal message   for activation Don’t miss out – this exclusive offer is available for a   limited time only! Unleash the power of portfolio trading with the Maka
