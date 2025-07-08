Smart Trailing Stop Manager

Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5

Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? It is available separately in the Market: Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4

Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments?
Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut losses, automatically.

Focus on your entries. Let this tool manage your exits.

Key Features

  • 7 Trailing Stop Modes: Fixed Step, Risk-Reward %, ATR-based, Swing High/Low, Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, Fibonacci Level

  • Auto Stop Loss: Automatically applies SL to trades with no protection

  • Breakeven Logic: Lock in your entry price with optional offset

  • Partial Close: Take partial profits at custom pip levels

  • Multi-Symbol Compatible: Works on all pairs and assets

  • Magic Number Filter: Manage all orders or specific strategies

  • Dashboard Interface: Live view of trailing parameters and status

This is a utility — it does not open trades. It only manages existing positions.

Built for Manual and Signal Traders

Smart Trailing Stop Manager is ideal if you:

  • Place trades manually but forget to manage exits

  • Copy signals and want to auto-protect positions

  • Run EAs that lack proper SL or TP control

  • Need trailing control across many assets

You define the rules. This tool enforces them – 24/5.

How It Works

Simply attach the utility to a chart, configure your preferred trailing mode, and go.
It instantly monitors all trades and applies the logic as price evolves. No code, no broker lock-in, no manual effort.

Example Use-Cases:

  • Move SL to breakeven +5 pips after +20 pips profit

  • Close 30% volume after 50 pips gain

  • Trail SL using ATR(14) x 1.5 dynamically

User Experience

  • Plug-and-play setup

  • Minimal system load, VPS compatible

  • Real-time dashboard panel (no DLLs, no WebRequests)

  • Full documentation included

Platform Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only)

  • Works with any broker, account type, or asset

  • Ideal for prop trading, scalping, swing, and copy trading setups

  • For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:  Full User Guide – Smart Trailing Stop Manager

Support & Updates

  • Fast support via MQL5 messaging

  • Continuous improvements based on user feedback

  • No external links or third-party platforms required

Disclaimer

This utility does not place trades.
It is intended for trade management only.
Always test on demo before going live. Trading involves risk.

