Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5

Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? It is available separately in the Market: Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4

Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments?

Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut losses, automatically.

Focus on your entries. Let this tool manage your exits.

Key Features

7 Trailing Stop Modes: Fixed Step, Risk-Reward %, ATR-based, Swing High/Low, Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, Fibonacci Level

Auto Stop Loss: Automatically applies SL to trades with no protection

Breakeven Logic: Lock in your entry price with optional offset

Partial Close: Take partial profits at custom pip levels

Multi-Symbol Compatible: Works on all pairs and assets

Magic Number Filter: Manage all orders or specific strategies

Dashboard Interface: Live view of trailing parameters and status

This is a utility — it does not open trades. It only manages existing positions.

Built for Manual and Signal Traders

Smart Trailing Stop Manager is ideal if you:

Place trades manually but forget to manage exits

Copy signals and want to auto-protect positions

Run EAs that lack proper SL or TP control

Need trailing control across many assets

You define the rules. This tool enforces them – 24/5.

How It Works

Simply attach the utility to a chart, configure your preferred trailing mode, and go.

It instantly monitors all trades and applies the logic as price evolves. No code, no broker lock-in, no manual effort.

Example Use-Cases:

Move SL to breakeven +5 pips after +20 pips profit

Close 30% volume after 50 pips gain

Trail SL using ATR(14) x 1.5 dynamically

User Experience

Plug-and-play setup

Minimal system load, VPS compatible

Real-time dashboard panel (no DLLs, no WebRequests)

Full documentation included

Platform Compatibility

MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only)

Works with any broker, account type, or asset

Ideal for prop trading, scalping, swing, and copy trading setups

For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit: Full User Guide – Smart Trailing Stop Manager

Support & Updates

Fast support via MQL5 messaging

Continuous improvements based on user feedback

No external links or third-party platforms required

Disclaimer

This utility does not place trades.

It is intended for trade management only.

Always test on demo before going live. Trading involves risk.