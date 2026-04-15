Master Decision Engine MT5 is an on-chart decision support utility for manual traders who want a more structured way to read market conditions before entering a trade.



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With XAUUSD, the difficult part is often not the click itself. The harder part is knowing whether the setup is ready, still developing, or blocked by weak market conditions. This tool is built for that decision process.

The panel works like a structured checklist for market state, setup progress, multi-timeframe bias, risk condition and trade readiness. It does not predict the market or replace the trader’s judgment. It organizes important conditions into one clear dashboard so the trader can review the situation before making a manual decision.

Current Version Highlights



Version 1.1 is the current complete release of Master Decision Engine MT5. It focuses on clearer decision states, closed-bar confirmation, trade plan display and better panel readability for manual XAUUSD traders.

Trade plan display: when a valid plan is available, the tool can show Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 and RR directly on the chart.

Closed-bar confirmation: the panel shows when the decision state is based on completed candle data.

Chart TF and Engine TF display: helps clarify whether the current chart timeframe or the selected engine timeframe is being used.

Clearer decision wording: WAIT, SETUP, READY, TRADE BUY and TRADE SELL states are easier to understand.

Blocked-state display: the panel shows when conditions are restricted, for example during weak regime or unsuitable risk conditions.

Pipeline progress view: Progress, Now, Next and Block fields show what the tool is waiting for.

Cleaner panel layout: improved spacing, card structure, Blue Utility style and gold title.

Main Features



Structured decision panel showing current state, action text and reason

Market state view with regime, volatility and risk condition

Multi-timeframe bias row for M5, M15, H1 and H4 context

Pipeline view for setup development, including liquidity, break, displacement, FVG, OB, mitigation and trigger stages

Score and quality state for quick setup assessment

Blocker text showing why the tool remains in a restricted state

Entry plan display with Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 and RR when available

Popup, sound and mobile push alert options

Compact on-chart panel designed to keep the chart readable

How the Panel Helps



The panel is designed to answer practical questions directly on the chart.

Is the market currently suitable for participation?

Is the setup still developing, or is it close to a valid decision state?

Which condition is missing from the pipeline?

Is the current state blocked by weak regime, low volatility or unclear structure?

Is there a valid Entry, SL, TP and RR plan available?

For example, WAIT - Blocked means the tool is not treating the current condition as actionable. The reason may be waiting liquidity, weak regime, restricted timing or another missing pipeline condition.

This makes the panel useful not only when a setup is ready, but also when the correct action is to wait.

Recommended Use



Master Decision Engine MT5 is mainly designed around XAUUSD manual trading. It can be useful during active market sessions when price movement is fast and the trader needs a clearer process before acting.

A practical workflow is to watch the decision state, market condition, multi-timeframe bias, pipeline progress and risk block together. When the tool shows that a setup is still developing or blocked, the trader can wait for clearer conditions. When a valid plan is available, the trader can review the Entry, SL, TP and RR information before making a manual execution decision.

The default logic is designed for XAUUSD. It may be tested on other symbols, but parameters and interpretation should be reviewed manually.

Further reading about broker and XAUUSD feed differences:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Important Notes



Master Decision Engine MT5 is a decision support utility only. It does not open, modify or close trades automatically. It is not a signal system and does not guarantee profitable results.

Different brokers may show small differences because of spread, symbol settings, server time, liquidity and price feed conditions.

Please test the tool on a demo account first and make sure you understand how the panel states behave before using it in live trading.

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?



Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk. This tool provides structured market information inside MetaTrader 5, but all trading decisions remain the user’s responsibility.