Smart Risk Manager for Prop Firm Traders

Smart Risk Panel MT5 is an advanced execution and risk management panel designed for manual traders and Prop Firm traders (FundingPips, FTMO, FundedNext, the5ers, etc.). 

Built with a NON-BLOCKING architecture, the EA runs smoothly without freezing your chart—even during high volatility or fast-moving markets.

==================================================
🔥 KEY FEATURES
==================================================
• Auto Lot Calculation: Automatically calculates your exact lot size based on a fixed risk percentage (%) or fixed cash amount ($).
• Drag-and-Drop Global SL Line: Simply drag the visual Stop Loss line on your chart to automatically update your lot size and Take Profit in real-time.
• Auto Risk-to-Reward (TP) Line: Automatically draws a Take Profit line based on your target Risk-to-Reward ratio (e.g., 1:2).
• Prop Firm & Margin Safety Limiter: Features a built-in Margin Buffer and Lot Usage Limiter to protect your account balance from over-leveraging and accidental margin calls.
• Auto-Follow Pending Orders: Automatically syncs SL, TP, and lot sizes for pending orders relative to the Global SL line.
• Non-Blocking Architecture: Engineered with asynchronous task queues and timer-based routines so your terminal never lags.
• Smart Filling Mode Auto-Detection: Detects broker-supported filling modes (IOC, FOK, RETURN) for reliable execution across different brokers.
• Compact UI Toggle: Clean, modern interface with a customizable view—switch between Full Info Panel and Compact Mode with a single click.

==================================================
🛡️ PERFECT FOR PROP FIRM TRADERS
==================================================
Prop firms have strict drawdown and margin limits. Smart Risk Panel ensures that every trade executed respects your maximum allowable risk per trade. The Lot Limiter caps trade sizes based on available margin, preventing unexpected trade rejections or account breaches.

==================================================
⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS
==================================================
[=== Risk Settings ===]
- Risk Mode: Select between Risk Percent (%) or Fixed Money Amount ($).
- Risk Percent (%): Target risk percentage per trade.
- Risk Fixed Money (USD): Target cash risk per trade.
- Risk : Reward Ratio: Automatic Take Profit distance based on SL.

[=== Pending Order Auto-Follow ===]
- Enable Auto-Follow Global SL Line: Sync pending orders to Global SL.
- Auto Set TP / Lot on Pending Orders: Toggle dynamic TP/Lot scaling.

[=== Margin Safety ===]
- Margin Buffer (%): Reserve percentage of free margin for safety.
- Enable Margin-Based Lot Limiter: Prevent over-leveraging.
- Max Lot Usage Limit (%): Cap maximum allowable margin used per trade.

[=== Trade Settings ===]
- Magic Number: Unique ID for EA-managed orders.
- Slippage (points): Allowed execution slippage.
- TP Modify Retry Count: Retries failed modifications automatically.

[=== Panel Appearance ===]
- Show Info Panel: Set default view (Full / Compact).
- Colors & Dimensions: Fully customizable UI colors, font sizes, and button dimensions.

==================================================
🚀 HOW TO USE
==================================================
1. Attach Smart Risk Panel MT5 to any chart.
2. Adjust your target Risk % or Fixed USD amount in the input settings.
3. Drag the RED "Global SL" line on the chart to your desired Stop Loss level.
4. The panel will instantly compute your required Lot Size, SL distance in points, and place the GREEN TP line.
5. Click BUY or SELL for instant execution.
推荐产品
GorMaster Pro
Manuel Damian Ortiz Fernandez
指标
GorMaster_Pro — Sesgo confiable, noticias y técnica en una sola pantalla Visión GorMaster_Pro es una herramienta indispensable para cualquier tipo de trader (scalper, intradía o swing) porque combina información fundamental y técnica para darte una lectura fiel y accionable del mercado. En una sola vista verás: sesgo direccional BUY/SELL/RANGO , ventanas de noticias en tiempo real que congelan la operativa, métricas técnicas clave (ATR_Z, RangeRatio, ADX, SpreadZ), sesiones y alertas . Todo org
Support Resistance Catcher
Taiba Mazhar
指标
Support Resistance Catcher Indicator Features and Explanation Overview: The Support Resistance Catcher is a custom MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones based on candlestick price action. It detects zones where price has reversed after rallies or drops, using wick rejections and clustering. The indicator draws horizontal rectangles for active and historical zones, with customizable colors, labels, and alerts. Key Features: 1. Zone Det
B2U Ultimate HARSI
Yoon Jeonghui
指标
B2U Ultimate HARSI is a market state & momentum indicator designed for discretionary traders. Part of the B2U Market State System A professional indicator suite designed to analyze market structure, trend state, and momentum. B2U Market State System 의 구성 요소입니다. 시장 구조, 추세 상태, 모멘텀을 입체적으로 분석하기 위한 전문 인디케이터 시스템입니다. Focused on identifying trend state, strength, and sustainability. It visualizes trend direction, strength, and transition, helping you understand the current market condition. No buy/sell
Easy Copier Limited
Priyanka Dwivedi
实用工具
Easy Copier Limited  is utility tool to copy trade / trade copier form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) . You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server . Trades are possible to copy from    MT4 => MT4     MT4 => MT5         MT5 => MT5       MT5 => M
Forex Trade Manager by Ergotick MT5
Adam Mieczyslaw Detman
实用工具
图表交易助手与风险管理面板 功能全面的图表级交易工具：支持多模式止损（SL）和止盈（TP）（ATR、风险收益比R:R、点数、账户货币）、实时分析和财经日历 Ergotick Trade Manager 是一款专为主观交易员、自营挑战交易员和剥头皮交易员打造的多合一专业交易面板。它将瞬时自动手数计算、多模式止损止盈设置、高级一揽子订单（Basket）管理、实时账户统计以及集成的财经新闻日历融为一体，提供单一、清爽的 MetaTrader 5 交互界面。 告别手动计算仓位大小！在毫秒级内自动计算出精准手数，立即执行带风险管理的订单，并通过内置的每日亏损限制保护来捍卫您的资本安全。 核心功能 1. 交互式视觉工具与手数自动计算器 图表拖拽设置（Drag & Drop）： 在入场交易前，直接在图表上拖放和调整入场线、止损（SL）、止盈（TP）、保本（BE）、移动止盈1（TP1）和移动止盈2（TP2）线条。 自动手数计算器： 根据您的 账户风险百分比（%） 或 固定美元风险（$） 立即计算出精确的仓位大小；或者输入 固定手数 来自动反向计算您的美元风险。 内置风险计算与 ATR 仓位管理： 支持
ScalperPad PRO One Click Trade Management Panel
Keyur Parmar
实用工具
Scalper Pad PRO — One-Click Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 ScalperPad PRO is a trade execution and management panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for active manual traders who need to open, adjust, and close trades quickly without using the standard MT5 order dialogs. The panel does not generate trade signals and does not run automated strategies. All trade entries are initiated manually by the user. Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 2755 or l
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
实用工具
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Trade Manager Pro Exemplar
Makwana Darshil
实用工具
Trade Manager Pro -  Exemplar -  is a commercial-grade, on-chart trading terminal designed specifically for manual traders, scalpers, and Prop-Firm funded traders. Built natively for Meta Trader 5, it completely replaces the clunky default order window with a high-resolution, Trading View-style interface, also  Automated Journal (excel) Export with screenshot Whether you need pixel-perfect Auto-Lot sizing, 4-Tier Virtual Partial Take Profits, or advanced Prop-Firm anti-scalp protection, TM - P
Kinematic Scalper EA
Osama Sleman
专家
Quant Edge EA: Pro Scalper [Plug & Play] Welcome to the ultimate algorithmic scalping solution. Quant Edge EA is a highly calibrated, proprietary trading system designed to capture explosive market momentum. It operates flawlessly out of the box with its carefully optimized default settings—no complex set files or over-optimization required. Key Advantages & Transparency: Plug & Play: Built for ease of use. Just attach it to the chart and let it work immediately. Versatility: Capable of analyzin
Ultimate Pro Trade Panel
Shingidzano Lesetedi
实用工具
Ultimate Pro Trading Panel — All-In-One Manual & Grid Trading Dashboard Pro Trading Panel   is an all-in-one on-chart control panel that gives discretionary and semi-automated traders a complete toolkit for entries, exits, risk management, and grid trading — without leaving the chart. Every function is visual, draggable, and updates in real time. If you want to test this utility feel free to download the basic preview version of this tool here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181435 Who
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
实用工具
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Trader Assistant MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
实用工具
Trader Assistant MT5帮助每个交易者根据他的余额管理每笔交易的风险，并且它有一些方便的工具。 注意力。 该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。 如何下载演示。 交易助理： 它使用特殊的流畅面板 - 元交易平台上没有该面板。您可以在建立交易前查看盈利和亏损金额。它还具有一些方便的工具，如下所述。 风险回报率面板. 该面板类似于交易视图平台。 您可以将 RR Ratio 设置为固定数字，例如 1:2 或 1:3 或...。此外，您还可以将止损设置为固定的点数。 交易量计算. 交易量可以通过三种模式计算。 第一个是您可以批量设置的固定体积。第二种是基于固定现金止损。 第三个是基于您的止损余额/净值的百分比。 工具菜单. 它有每个交易者都需要的四个方便的工具。 规模修复。 只需单击一下，您就可以比平时放大图表。 蜡烛定时器。 它显示蜡烛关闭之前的剩余时间。 整数价格。 它显示了最接近的整数的 12 个价格水平。 世界交易时间会话。 该面板根据“您的当地时间”显示四个主要交易时段 - 纽约、伦敦、东京和悉尼。 重要的.   该 EA 将在未来版本中具有额外的功能特性，从而导致
Equity Trailing Stop
Ademir Basso
实用工具
Equity Trailing Stop The   Equity Trailing Stop Manager EA   is a powerful risk-management tool for MetaTrader. Instead of trailing the stop loss of individual trades, this EA   trails your entire account equity . When your account equity increases, the EA records the   highest equity reached . If equity later drops by the trailing amount you set, the EA   closes all open trades automatically   to protect your profits. The EA   does not open trades . It simply manages existing positions. This
Indicador 3 Vela do movimento
Vagner Ferreira Da Silva
指标
专业多时间周期监控指标 产品描述 Scanner 3 do Movimento 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业指标，可同时监控 11 个时间周期，并自动识别特定的三根K线反转形态。 使用该指标后，您无需再手动切换图表。所有信息都会直接显示在 MT5 屏幕上的单一面板中。 工作原理 K线形态 该指标会寻找由连续 3 根K线组成的特定形态。 BUY（买入）信号： K线 颜色 条件 第1根K线（最早） 红色 反转基础 第2根K线（中间） 绿色 最低点低于第1根K线 第3根K线（最新） 绿色 最高点高于第2根K线 SELL（卖出）信号： K线 颜色 条件 第1根K线（最早） 绿色 反转基础 第2根K线（中间） 红色 最高点高于第1根K线 第3根K线（最新） 红色 最低点低于第2根K线 实际运行方式 该指标会同时分析所有时间周期： (M1、M2、M3、M4、M5、M6、M10、M12、M15、M20、M30)。 当任意时间周期形成该形态时： 面板颜色会发生变化 自动触发声音警报 交易者能够立即知道哪个时间周期出现了有效形态 提前预警
Smart Combine EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Powerful Multi-Strategy Forex EA – Flexible Automated Trading System for MT5 Powerful Multi-Strategy Forex EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for traders who want a customizable trading system with multiple signal-generation methods, integrated risk management, and flexible trade execution controls. The EA combines two independent trading strategies that can operate separately or together, allowing users to adapt the system to different market conditions and trading styles. The sy
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
指标
指标技术说明 – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile 是为 MetaTrader 5 开发的一款指标，用于在指定的 K 线区间内对成交量流进行详细分析。它能够在不同的价格水平上对正向成交量（与上涨相关）和负向成交量（与下跌相关）的不平衡进行结构化和可视化展示。最终，用户可以清晰地识别图表中成交最为集中的区域，以及真实的市场不平衡形成的位置。 以下是该指标的主要技术特征与参数说明。 核心概念 指标会识别 价格水平 ，并将其分类为正向成交量、负向成交量，以及净 Delta（正负成交量的差值）。 每个价格水平会在图表中以 水平条形 显示，帮助用户直观观察市场活跃区和不平衡区域。 用户可自由控制 分析的 K 线数量 、 价格精度（小数位数） 、 显示的最大水平数量 以及 可视化样式 。 主要功能 价格水平映射 ：根据设定的精度对价格进行四舍五入，并累计对应 K 线的成交量。 净 Delta 计算 ：显示正负成交量的差值，提供每个价格区间的客观数值。 最强 Delta 水平突出显示 ：自动识别 Delta 绝对值最大的价格水平，并用特殊颜色标
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (5)
实用工具
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider 是一款用户友好、完全可定制的工具，专为直接向 Discord 发送交易信号而设计。这个工具将您的交易账户转变为一个高效的信号提供者。 自定义消息格式以适应您的风格！为了方便使用，您可以从预先设计的模板中选择，并决定包括或排除哪些消息元素。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Telegram 版本 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 遵循我们详细的 用户指南 进行简单设置。 不需要预先了解 Discord API；我们提供所有必要工具。 主要特性 为订阅者更新自定义订单详情。 实施分层订阅模型，如铜牌、银牌、金牌，每一层都提供不同级别的信号访问。 附加执行订单的图表截图。 在这些截图上显示已关闭的订单，以增加清晰度。 提供延迟发送新订单消息的选项，以便在发送前进行最后调整。 透明和详细的订单信息： 带截图的新市场订单。 订单修改（止损、获利）。 已关闭和部分关闭的订单。 新的和修改的挂起订单。 挂起订单的激活和删除。 关于历史订单的详细报告。 每个订单的可定制评论。 注意： *
Easy Close Orders Panel
Leonardo Chalub
实用工具
易平仓订单面板 — 一键订单管理 Easy Close Orders Panel 是一款轻量且强大的工具，专为需要在离场时追求速度与精确度的手动交易者而设计。在高波动市场条件下，每一秒都至关重要。该工具无需逐一关闭订单，让您只需一键即可管理风险。 凭借简洁且响应迅速的界面，面板始终居中显示在图表上，并提供即时操作按钮，帮助您快速清理仓位敞口。 主要功能： 全部平仓：立即关闭账户中所有未平仓头寸。 仅平多单：平掉所有买入（多头）仓位，同时保留卖出（空头）仓位。 仅平空单：平掉所有卖出（空头）仓位，同时保留买入（多头）仓位。 智能布局：当您调整图表窗口大小时，面板会自动居中。 完全可自定义：可调整颜色、尺寸、偏移和字体，以匹配您的交易模板。
Auto Orders Manager EA
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
实用工具
Professional Trading Orders Manager for MT5 with Signal-Analyzer-Direction-Power-Orders control - Scalping tools - Risk management - all in one trade panel and dashboard  A sophisticated Expert Advisor that transforms your MT5 platform into a complete trading command center. This tool seamlessly blends automated trading logic with comprehensive manual controls through dual interactive dashboards. Key Features: Automated Trading : advanced scalping strategy on M3 timeframe as a signal sample can
Bastion Prop Firm Risk Manager
Joseph Andrew Steele
实用工具
Bastion is a monitor-and-close-only risk manager for prop-firm traders. It watches your account against your firm's daily-loss and maximum-drawdown limits in real time and force-closes your open positions BEFORE you cross a line. It never opens a trade of its own, so it stays fully within the tools allowed by FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY. Why traders fail challenges A large share of failed evaluations end on a single daily-loss breach: a moment of inattention, a news spike, one tra
RealCost Risk Governor MT5
Song Bo Zhong
实用工具
概述 RealCost Risk Governor MT5 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的账户和交易风控监控工具。它不预测价格方向，也不提供买入或卖出信号。它会根据用户设置的风险规则进行监控，并在图表上显示每日盈亏、浮动盈亏、权益回撤、交易次数、持仓数量、挂单数量、总手数和当前图表点差。 默认模式为仅提醒。只有当用户主动把规则触发后的动作改为保护动作时，工具才会在规则被触发后平掉指定范围的持仓、删除指定范围的挂单，或同时执行这两类操作。保护范围由品种范围和 Magic number 过滤条件控制。 典型使用场景 - 监控账户的每日亏损规则。 - 手动交易时在图表旁边保留一个外部风险面板。 - 在其他 EA 运行时观察浮动亏损、总手数和持仓风险。 - 在一个面板里查看点差、交易次数、持仓和挂单。 - 将风险状态和事件写入本地 CSV 文件，便于之后复盘。 主要功能 - 按账户货币和百分比监控每日亏损。 - 按账户货币和百分比监控浮动亏损。 - 从挂载工具开始计算本次会话的权益回撤。 - 每日新交易次数限制。 - 持仓数量限制。 - 挂单数量显示。 - 总开仓手数限制
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
专家
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
指标
The Weis Wave Chart Forex for MT5 is a Price and Volume indicator. The Price and Volume reading was widely disseminated through Richard Demille Wyckoff based on the three laws created by him: Supply and Demand, Cause and Effect and Effort vs. Result. In 1900 R.Wyckoff already used the wave chart in his analyses. Many years later, around 1990, David Weis Automated R. Wyckoff's wave chart and today we bring you the evolution of David Weis' wave chart. It shows the amount of Volume and the amount o
Visual Risk Manager
Fevzi Sariay
实用工具
Tired of fumbling with lot size calculations and manually managing every trade? The Visual Risk Manager (VRM) is a professional-grade trading panel designed to streamline your trading and enforce discipline. This Expert Advisor is not a strategy; it's a powerful utility that allows you to manage your risk and execute trades with unparalleled speed and precision, directly from your chart. Why You Need the Visual Risk Manager Stop letting emotions and guesswork control your trading. VRM ensures t
Volume Imbalance MT5
Agus Santoso
指标
MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157433 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167286 成交量不平衡指标是一款轻量级的成交量分布图 + Delta 不平衡可视化工具，旨在帮助您在可配置的回溯范围内发现高成交量价格区域、方向性压力和“空位”价格区域。 与仅显示总成交量的传统成交量分布图不同，该指标将每个价格水平拆分为： 牛市成交量（买入压力）——根据阳线（收盘价 > 开盘价）估算 熊市成交量（卖出压力）——根据阴线（收盘价 ≤ 开盘价）估算 最终生成一个简洁的、类似 TradingView 风格的成交量分布图，绘制在图表右侧，此外还有一个 Delta 汇总面板，显示各个价格区间的不平衡百分比 (Δ%)，方便您轻松识别买方或卖方主导的区域。 它还会突出显示零成交量区域（选定回溯期内成交量为零的价格区间），这些区域流动性较差，价格可能在此快速波动。 注意：对于外汇/差价合约交易品种，该指标使用逐笔成交量（由经纪商提供）。Delta 值是基于K线方向
Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Arrow Micro Scalper 是一款专为剥头皮和短期交易而设计的指标，可集成到任何图表和金融工具（货币、加密货币、股票、金属）中。 在她的工作中，她使用波浪分析和趋势方向过滤器。建议在从 M1 到 H4 的时间范围内使用。 如何使用指标。 该指标包含 2 个用于更改设置的外部参数，其余参数已默认配置。 大箭头表示趋势方向的变化，蓝色箭头表示下降趋势的开始，粉红色箭头表示上升趋势的开始。 “ Only trending direction ”参数启用和禁用使用内部趋势的模式，提供使用您自己的趋势或不使用趋势的机会，并且还启用/禁用仅根据趋势显示趋势箭头和信号箭头。 小信号箭头，该指标最重要的对象，粉色代表“买入”交易，蓝色代表“卖出”交易。 “ Smoothing ”参数决定信号箭头出现的时间，操作范围为 7 到 25，为时间范围 M1-M5 选择大值，为 M15-H1 选择中值，为 H4 - D1 选择小值。 趋势箭头和开始信号箭头有警报。 指标不会重新绘制。
DynamicFlow EA Adaptive Trend
Youssef Touil
专家
DynamicFlow EA MT5 – 黄金 (M30) 自适应趋势跟踪 EA 概述 DynamicFlow EA 是一款专门针对 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 平台开发的下一代强大 Expert Advisor (EA)。它结合了自适应趋势跟踪算法与高级交易管理功能，能够自动识别并执行高概率的交易机会。 该 EA 利用动态波动率通道持续分析市场结构，使其在保持严格风险控制的同时，能够灵活适应不断变化的市场环境。 当前版本已在 XAUUSD (黄金) 的 M30 (30分钟) 时间周期上经过深度测试，表现出稳定可靠的性能。 支持平台 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 全自动交易系统 (EA) 支持净额结算 (Netting) 及对冲 (Hedging) 账户 兼容 ECN 经纪商 具备 MT5 高速执行引擎 推荐品种与周期 推荐交易品种： XAUUSD (黄金) 推荐时间周期： M30 (30分钟) 本 EA 专门针对黄金 (XAUUSD) 的 M30 时间周期进行了测试与优化。 交易策略 DynamicFlow EA 采用基于以下要素的自适应市场结构
Veniqor Smart Trade Copier PRO
Jan Stepan
实用工具
VENIQOR Smart Trade Copier PRO VENIQOR Smart Trade Copier PRO is more than a simple trade copier. It combines fast local trade synchronization with intelligent risk management, account protection and optional news protection for each Receiver account. Designed for multi-account and prop traders, it gives every Receiver its own independent lot sizing, filters and safety rules — so trades are not only copied, but actively managed and protected. The same EA works as both Master and Receiver . Simpl
Trading Stats
Frank Jose Olivo Flores
指标
Stop wasting time digging through MT4/MT5 account statements to understand how your trading is performing. The Trading Stats Indicator puts every number you need — Win Rate, Avg Profit, Avg Loss, Risk:Reward Ratio, Expected Value, and Total Profit — right on the chart, updated live with every tick. Why Trading Stats Exists? Every serious trader eventually asks the same questions at the end of a session: How many trades did I take today? What was my average winner versus my average loser? Do I a
该产品的买家也购买
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Pro — 高级 Telegram 信号复制器（Auto-Fix，多TP，风险控制，完整交易管理） Telegram to MT5 Pro — 专业 Telegram 信号复制系统 Telegram to MT5 Pro 可将来自 Telegram 的交易信号实时复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户，并提供完整的风险控制、执行管理与交易管理功能。 系统由两个组件组成： • 运行在 MetaTrader 5 内的 Expert Advisor（EA） • 连接 Telegram 并将信号发送到 EA 的桌面桥接程序 两个组件必须在同一台电脑运行。由于 MQL5 限制，EA 无法直接连接 Telegram。 支持与安装 提供完整 PDF 安装指南。 支持内容： • 完整 PDF 使用手册 • 分步安装指导 • 在线聊天支持 • 交易商设置帮助（前缀、后缀、符号映射） 功能说明 • 读取任意 Telegram 群组或频道信号 • 自动解析交易品种、方向、入场、止损、止盈 • 秒级执行交易 • 管理交易（移动止损、保本、部分平仓） • 支持多账户与多信号
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
实用工具
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
实用工具
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
实用工具
注意 ：要获取免费试用版，请访问我的网站。 使用手册 用户手册 RiskGuard Management — 您进行无妥协交易的终极盟友。 Lot Calculator — 自动计算手数。 Quantum — 自动风险控制，最大化利润并减少回撤。 Automatic Journal — 包含并可从我的网站免费下载。 Automatic Screenshot — 两张截图：开仓时一张，平仓时一张。 Partial Profit — 智能管理的部分平仓功能。 Smartphone Trading — 可通过手机下单，自动管理。 Stop Loss & DD Block — 每日资金的全面保护。 Automatic Break-Even — 轻松降低风险。 Closing Time — 精准控制交易时间。 Automatic Spread — 实时正确设置止损和止盈。 详细的多语言文档以及意大利语和英语的视频教程，可在我的网站上获取。
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
实用工具
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 交易账户分析仪表板 Forex Analyzer Pro 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 用户设计的网页交易分析平台。 Forex Analyzer Pro 可同步 MetaTrader 5 账户活动，并通过结构化仪表板将交易数据整理为分析、报告、监控和交易日志工具。 该平台允许用户通过支持的桌面和移动设备网页浏览器访问其交易仪表板。 Forex Analyzer Pro 可连接您的 MT5 账户，并将交易活动集中到统一的仪表板中，方便您监控持仓、查看历史记录、分析统计数据以及管理交易记录。 功能特色 • MT5 账户仪表板 • 持仓监控 • 交易历史分析 • 交易日历 • 策略跟踪 • 交易日志 • 账户统计分析 • 绩效报告 • 交易通知 • 多账户支持 MT5 账户仪表板 查看 MetaTrader 5 账户中的重要信息。 仪表板显示： • 账户余额 • 账户净值（Equity） • 可用保证金 • 保证金水平 • 当前持仓 • 浮动盈亏 • 交易量 • 经纪商信息 • 账户详情 所有账户信息均以结构化界面呈现，方便监控和管理。
Volume Bubbles Order Flow Footprint
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
VOLUME BUBBLES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT PROFESSIONAL Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Complete Feature Documentation Introduction: Volume Bubbles OrderFlow Footprint Professional is an advanced order flow visualization tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It provides institutional-grade market analysis through real-time volume bubbles visualization, volume profiling, and sophisticated order flow analysis. This Expert Advisor transforms raw market data into actionable trading intelligence, hel
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
实用工具
# 如果您有任何其他需求或對合作感興趣，請聯繫 zion.quantech.london@gmail.com。 Flash Trade (FT) 最友善的手動交易工具。 使用最直觀的操作來確保您的資金。 FT的特點 點擊任意位置快速交易 FT支持市場訂單和掛單 兩次點擊完成訂單並設置SL和TP 三次點擊完成掛單並設置SL和TP 自動將每個訂單的止損金額設置為您設置的餘額百分比或固定金額 下訂單時實時預估利潤 超簡單的界面和操作 支持拆分訂單 使用方式 市場訂單: 點擊圖表決定止損價位 點擊Buy或是Sell鈕 掛單: 點擊圖表決定入場價位 選擇掛單類型 點擊圖表決定止損價位 暫停FT: 點擊右上方的"On/Off"按鈕來切換開關 當按鈕從綠(On)變為紅(Off)，代表FT已被停止 點擊"Off"按鈕再次開啟FT 如果有任何疑問、改善建議或是bug回報都可以聯繫e50310@gmail.com或留下評論 功能將持續於未來的版本推出
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
实用工具
Royal Copier — 专业版 MT5 交易复制器 Royal Copier 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业本地实时交易复制器。 现在它已将两种功能整合到一个 MT5 Expert Advisor 中。 您只需在参数中选择 EA 运行于 Master 模式 或 Client 模式 。 这意味着同一个 EA 既可用于源账户，也可用于接收账户，同时保留原有复制器的运行逻辑。 Royal Copier 支持以下常见账户复制方式： MT5 到 MT5 MT5 到 MT4 MT4 到 MT4 MT4 到 MT5 如需与 MT4 进行复制，请使用 MT4_Copier 。 工作原理 Royal Copier 是一个本地复制器，通过同一台 Windows 电脑上的共享文件运行。 当 EA 设置为 Master 模式 时，它会监控源账户并将所有交易活动写入共享文件。 当 EA 设置为 Client 模式 时，它会读取该文件，并在接收账户上镜像执行相同操作。 复制器可以同步以下内容： 市价单 挂单 交易平仓 部分平仓 止损和止盈修改 挂单更新和删除 两个终端必须运行在同一台 Win
筛选:
无评论
回复评论