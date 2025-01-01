|
//--- 用于处理颜色的宏
#define XRGB(r,g,b) (0xFF000000|(uchar(r)<<16)|(uchar(g)<<8)|uchar(b))
#define GETRGB(clr) ((clr)&0xFFFFFF)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 设置一个下行的蜡烛图颜色
Comment("Set a downward candle color");
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,GetRandomColor());
ChartRedraw(); // 无需等候新报价，立即更新图表
Sleep(1000); // 暂停1秒，查看所有的变化
//--- 设置一个上行的蜡烛图颜色
Comment("Set an upward candle color");
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,GetRandomColor());
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 设置背景颜色
Comment("Set the background color");
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND,GetRandomColor());
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 设置买价线的颜色
Comment("Set color of Ask line");
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_ASK,GetRandomColor());
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 设置卖价线的颜色
Comment("Set color of Bid line");
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_BID,GetRandomColor());
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 设置下行柱形图和下行蜡烛图框架的颜色
Comment("Set color of a downward bar and a downward candle frame");
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,GetRandomColor());
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 设置图表线和Doji蜡烛图的颜色
Comment("Set color of a chart line and Doji candlesticks");
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE,GetRandomColor());
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 设置上行柱形图和上行蜡烛图框架的颜色
Comment("Set color of an upward bar and an upward candle frame");
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP,GetRandomColor());
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 设置坐标轴、比例和OHLC线的颜色
Comment("Set color of axes, scale and OHLC line");
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND,GetRandomColor());
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 设置一个网格颜色
Comment("Set a grid color");
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_GRID,GetRandomColor());
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 设置最后价格线
Comment("Set Last price color");
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_LAST,GetRandomColor());
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 设置止损和获利水平的颜色
Comment("Set color of Stop Loss and Take Profit order levels");
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,GetRandomColor());
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 设置交易量的颜色和市场进入水平
Comment("Set color of volumes and market entry levels");
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_VOLUME,GetRandomColor());
ChartRedraw();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 返回一个随机生成的颜色 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
color GetRandomColor()
{
color clr=(color)GETRGB(XRGB(rand()%255,rand()%255,rand()%255));
return clr;
}