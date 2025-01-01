//--- 用于处理颜色的宏

#define XRGB(r,g,b) (0xFF000000|(uchar(r)<<16)|(uchar(g)<<8)|uchar(b))

#define GETRGB(clr) ((clr)&0xFFFFFF)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 设置一个下行的蜡烛图颜色

Comment("Set a downward candle color");

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,GetRandomColor());

ChartRedraw(); // 无需等候新报价，立即更新图表

Sleep(1000); // 暂停1秒，查看所有的变化

//--- 设置一个上行的蜡烛图颜色

Comment("Set an upward candle color");

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,GetRandomColor());

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 设置背景颜色

Comment("Set the background color");

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND,GetRandomColor());

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 设置买价线的颜色

Comment("Set color of Ask line");

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_ASK,GetRandomColor());

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 设置卖价线的颜色

Comment("Set color of Bid line");

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_BID,GetRandomColor());

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 设置下行柱形图和下行蜡烛图框架的颜色

Comment("Set color of a downward bar and a downward candle frame");

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,GetRandomColor());

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 设置图表线和Doji蜡烛图的颜色

Comment("Set color of a chart line and Doji candlesticks");

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE,GetRandomColor());

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 设置上行柱形图和上行蜡烛图框架的颜色

Comment("Set color of an upward bar and an upward candle frame");

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP,GetRandomColor());

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 设置坐标轴、比例和OHLC线的颜色

Comment("Set color of axes, scale and OHLC line");

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND,GetRandomColor());

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 设置一个网格颜色

Comment("Set a grid color");

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_GRID,GetRandomColor());

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 设置最后价格线

Comment("Set Last price color");

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_LAST,GetRandomColor());

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 设置止损和获利水平的颜色

Comment("Set color of Stop Loss and Take Profit order levels");

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,GetRandomColor());

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 设置交易量的颜色和市场进入水平

Comment("Set color of volumes and market entry levels");

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_VOLUME,GetRandomColor());

ChartRedraw();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 返回一个随机生成的颜色 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

color GetRandomColor()

{

color clr=(color)GETRGB(XRGB(rand()%255,rand()%255,rand()%255));

return clr;

}