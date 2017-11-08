Optimizing a strategy using balance graph and comparing results with "Balance + max Sharpe Ratio" criterion

Contents

1. Introduction

During my work, it dawned upon me that it is already insufficient for the balance graph to grow on history. In addition, we need it to be smooth enough. In other words, the mean-square deviation from a trend line should be as small as possible. This means that we also want stability apart from profit. To achieve it, let's check yet another optimization parameter: balance graph curve and the variance of deviations of its values from the regression line.



We will use the ALGLIB numerical analysis library to obtain the linear regression equation ratios and some other statistical characteristics.

2. How to calculate a trend line for a balance graph?

We need to build a trend line for the balance graph so that the sum of squares of deviations from the line is minimal.

The ratios of the equation y=ax+b for calculating the line are found by the standard least square (LS) method. I am not going to provide all necessary math equations. Instead, I am going to use a ready-made function in the ALGLIB library adapting it to our needs.

2.1. Algorithm for calculating the optimization criterion

Let's have a look at an example of five trades:





Pic. 1. Balance graph and linear regression

These five trades form "Balance" 1-2-3-4-5 balance line. The Linear regression line is calculated and plotted using the the least square method (calculations are performed using the ALGLIB numerical analysis library).

2.2. Introducing the first TrendProfit variable.

It stands for profit per trade for the plotted regression line:





Pic. 2. TrendProfit parameter

The variable is calculated as the ratio of the regression line height to the number of trades. In turn, the height is calculated as the difference between regression line values at points B and A.

Now we need to get the regression line construction error — the average deviation of the regression line from the balance line. We will call this the standard Balance deviation from the linear regression and mark it as LR Standard error:





Pic. 3. LR Standard error

In this equation, error is calculated as a difference between the balance value and the linear regression. You can find the details about the equation here (in Russian).



In the case considered on Pic. 1, the errors are as follows:

error #1 error #2 error #3 error #4 error #5 10 000 - 10 600 = - 600 12 000 - 11 200 = 800 11 000 - 11 800 = - 800 14 000 - 12 400 = 1600 12 000 - 13 000 = - 1000

Therefore, LR Standard error is equal to:





Pic. 4. Calculated LR Standard error

2.3. ProfitStability variable.

This parameter is responsible for the smoothness of the balance graph. Our objectives:

the regression line should be placed as steeply relative to the horizon as possible — this means more profit;

the mean-squared deviation of the balance line from the regression line should be as low as possible — this suggests that trading is more stable.

ProfitStability is calculated as a ratio of TrendProfit to LR Standard error:





Pic. 5. ProfitStability variable

To reduce the impact of trades with different volumes, we can divide the ProfitStability variable by the total volume of all trades.

3. Working with the ALGLIB library

As of the current moment (build 1645), the ALGLIB library has already long been integrated into the standard library: [date folder]\MQL5\Include\Math\Alglib\alglib.mqh



Pic. 6. The path to the ALGLIB library in the standard library

ALGLIB library classes

CLinReg class — basic class for calculating the linear regression

class — basic class for calculating the linear regression CLinReg:: LRBuild method — linear regression calculation model

method — linear regression calculation model

CLinReg:: LRUnpack method — return of the linear model ratios

method — return of the linear model ratios CLinearModel class — auxiliary class

class — auxiliary class CLRReport class — structure containing the extended data on the linear model. In particular, we are interested in the m_rmserror field (mean square error).

We will need the following classes to work with the linear regression:

BalanceRegression.mqh class

All work related to the linear regression and parameters calculation is performed in the Balance regression.mqh class.

Class methods

Setting parameters

SetStartBalance Setting initial balance SetFromDate Setting initial date for requesting trading history SetVolumeNormalization Setting the traded volumes normalization mode Access to calculation results

GetProfitStability Access to calculation results



Working with the CBalanceRegression includes the following steps.

Set initial balance — call the SetStartBalance method. Set initial date for requesting trading history — call the SetFromDate method. Set the traded volumes normalization mode — call the SetVolumeNormalization method. If we want to use the traded volumes normalization, pass 'true', otherwise — 'false'. Get the calculation result — call the GetProfitStability method, return the obtained result to the OnTester procedure.

3.1. Calculation steps (GetProfitStability method) Results of the trades with (commission + swap + profit) > 0.0 are to be saved in the arr_profits array. The volume of all trades is to be summed up in the total_volume variable. double arr_profits[]; double total_volume= 0 ; Next, go through all trades — fill in the arr_profits array and sum up the volume of trades to the total_volume variable: HistorySelect (m_from_date,to_date); uint total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); ulong ticket_history_deal= 0 ; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<total_deals;i++) { if ((ticket_history_deal= HistoryDealGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { long deal_type = HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket_history_deal, DEAL_TYPE ); double deal_volume = HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket_history_deal, DEAL_VOLUME ); double deal_commission = HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket_history_deal, DEAL_COMMISSION ); double deal_swap = HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket_history_deal, DEAL_SWAP ); double deal_profit = HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket_history_deal, DEAL_PROFIT ); if (deal_type!= DEAL_TYPE_BUY && deal_type!= DEAL_TYPE_SELL ) continue ; if (deal_commission== 0.0 && deal_swap== 0.0 && deal_profit== 0.0 ) continue ; total_volume+=deal_volume; int arr_size= ArraySize (arr_profits); ArrayResize (arr_profits,arr_size+ 1 , 50 ); if (arr_size== 0 ) arr_profits[arr_size]=GetSetStartBalance()+deal_commission+deal_swap+deal_profit; else arr_profits[arr_size]=arr_profits[arr_size- 1 ]+deal_commission+deal_swap+deal_profit; int d= 0 ; } } Note: When we make the first entry to the arr_profits array, we sum up the initial balance and the trade's financial result. For all subsequent entries, sum up the previous entry and the trade's financial result. Declare the CMatrixDouble class object. In fact, this is a matrix. Let's fill it in: trade index (start in "1") financial result.

CMatrixDouble xy(arr_size, 2 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<arr_size;i++) { xy[i].Set( 0 ,i+ 1 ); xy[i].Set( 1 ,arr_profits[i]); } Declare the objects of the necessary classes (CLinReg, CLinearModel, CLRReport) and calculate the linear regression: CLinReg linear_regression; CLinearModel linear_model; CLRReport linear_report; int retcode; linear_regression.LRBuild(xy,arr_size, 1 ,retcode,linear_model,linear_report); if (retcode!= 1 ) { Print ( "Linear regression failed, error code=" ,retcode); return ( 0.0 ); } int nvars; double coefficients[]; linear_regression.LRUnpack(linear_model,coefficients,nvars); double coeff_a=coefficients[ 0 ]; double coeff_b=coefficients[ 1 ]; PrintFormat ( "y = %.1f x + %.1f" ,coeff_a,coeff_b); Finally, call the LRUnpack method to obtain the ratios of the y = a*x + b equation. The ratios are to be located in the coefficients array. Now that we have calculated the linear regression using the ALGLIB library, we can proceed directly to calculating the parameter, which is the focal point of the entire article.

double TrendProfit=(( double )arr_size*coeff_a+coeff_b)-( 1.0 *coeff_a+coeff_b); TrendProfit/=( double )arr_size; double TrendMSE=linear_report.m_rmserror; double ProfitStability=TrendProfit/TrendMSE; if (GetVolumeNormalization()) ProfitStability/=total_volume; ProfitStability*=arr_size; return (ProfitStability* 10000.0 ); Depending on the initial parameter set via the SetVolumeNormalization method, we either divide the ProfitStability parameter to the summed up traded volume or not. The result is multiplied by 10 000 to better represent the results.

4. Including the CBalanceRegression class

Let's consider the algorithm of including the CBalanceRegression class for various EAs. 4.1. Expert Advisor generated by MQL5 Wizard

We want to check the effect of the normalization of traded volumes on the results. This means, we need an EA that dynamically calculates the volumes of opened positions. This can be done in the MQL5 Wizard: select Expert Advisor (generate) and include one of the money management modules on the "Money management" page: "Trading with fixed margin" — calculate lot in % of free margin

"Trading with fixed risk" — calculate lot in % of balance

"Trading with optimized trade volume" — calculate lot depending on trading history For this article, I have selected the "Trading with fixed risk" money management module, while the EA itself is named "EA test balance regression.mq5". Using it as an example, I will show how to include the file of the CBalanceRegression class. Step 1. Include the CBalanceRegression file and declare the class object (m_balance_regression). ATTENTION: CBalanceRegression class file should be located in the [data folder]\MQL5\Include\Balance regression folder. #include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedRisk.mqh> #include <Balance regression\BalanceRegression.mqh>

and CExpert ExtExpert; CBalanceRegression m_balance_regression; Step 2. Add the parameter for enabling/disabling the traded volume normalization to the input parameters: input double Money_FixRisk_Percent= 10.0 ; input bool InpVolumeNormalization= true ; Step 3. Set the parameters for the m_balance_regression object of the CBalanceRegression class: initial data for requesting trading history and traded volume normalization mode: int OnInit () { m_balance_regression.SetStartBalance( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )); m_balance_regression.SetFromDate( TimeCurrent ()); m_balance_regression.SetVolumeNormalization(InpVolumeNormalization); Step 4. Add the OnTester procedure to the very end of the file. Here we receive the custom optimization criterion (by calling GetProfitStability) and pass parameter to the tester: double OnTester () { double ret=m_balance_regression.GetProfitStability( TimeCurrent ()); return (ret); } 4.2. Expert Advisors based on the standard MACD Sample and Moving Average EA originals are located in [data folder]\MQL5\Experts\Examples\MACD\MACD Sample.mq5 and [data folder]MQL5\Experts\Examples\Moving Average\Moving Average.mq5, respectively. Take the original EAs and save their copies under different names. I have selected the names "MACD Sample balance regression.mq5" and "Moving Average balance regression.mq5". Step 1. Include the file of the CBalanceRegression class and declare the object of this class (m_balance_regression). ATTENTION: CBalanceRegression class file should be located in the [data folder]\MQL5\Include\Balance regression folder. MACD Sample balance regression.mq5 Moving Average balance regression.mq5 #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh> #include <Balance regression\BalanceRegression.mqh> CBalanceRegression m_balance_regression; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Balance regression\BalanceRegression.mqh> CBalanceRegression m_balance_regression; input double MaximumRisk = 0.02 ;

Step 2. Add the parameter for enabling/disabling the traded volume normalization to the input parameters: MACD Sample balance regression.mq5 Moving Average balance regression.mq5 input int InpMATrendPeriod = 26 ; input bool InpVolumeNormalization= true ; int ExtTimeOut= 10 ; input int MovingShift = 6 ; input bool InpVolumeNormalization= true ; int ExtHandle= 0 ; Step 3. Set the parameters for the m_balance_regression object of the CBalanceRegression class: initial data for requesting trading history and traded volume normalization mode: MACD Sample balance regression.mq5 Moving Average balance regression.mq5

bool CSampleExpert::Init( void ) { m_balance_regression.SetStartBalance( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )); m_balance_regression.SetFromDate( TimeCurrent ()); m_balance_regression.SetVolumeNormalization(InpVolumeNormalization); int OnInit ( void ) { m_balance_regression.SetStartBalance( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )); m_balance_regression.SetFromDate( TimeCurrent ()); m_balance_regression.SetVolumeNormalization(InpVolumeNormalization); Step 4. Add the OnTester procedure to the very end of the file of the both EAs. Here we receive the custom optimization criterion (by calling GetProfitStability) and passing parameter to the tester: double OnTester () { double ret=m_balance_regression.GetProfitStability( TimeCurrent ()); return (ret); }

5. Optimization on EURUSD H4, no forward test

We have three EAs, on which we can check the idea of optimizing the balance graph using the regression method. The two EAs (EA test balance regression.mq5 and Moving Average balance regression.mq5) calculate the position volume dynamically during trading, while MACD Sample balance regression.mq5 uses a fixed lot. 5.1. EA test balance regression.mq5, EURUSD, H4, no forward test In order not to miss any options and speed up the testing, I chose the two parameters for optimization - the boundary parameters for position open and close signals: Pic. 7. Tester, Inputs tab Test 1: Optimizing the standard "Balance + max Sharp Ratio" parameter,

Test 2: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'false',

Test 3: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'true'. 5.1.1 Test 1: Optimizing the standard "Balance + max Sharp Ratio" parameter. Tester settings for Test 1 (note: "Optimization" is equal to "Balance + max Sharpe Ratio"):

Pic. 8. Tester, Settings tab 5.1.2. Comparing test speed in a home local network of two PCs and in the cloud The home network features two computers: a laptop powered by the quad-core Intel Core i3-3120M @2.50GHz, 8077 MB. Only three out of four agents are used in the test, since the terminal also needs to communicate with agents on the second computer; a desktop powered by the six-core AMD Phenom II X6 1075T Processor, 4058 MB. Only four agents out of six are used in the test in order not to overheat the CPU.

Pic. 9. Optimization in the home network Test 1 in the home network passed within 21 minutes and 43 seconds. Now, I delete the cached test results and launch Test 1 at MQL5 Cloud Europe 1. In the cloud, the test takes 1 minute and 9 seconds. The test cost is $0.06. Test 1 results, Result column sorted in descending order, five best results: Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades Signal_ThresholdOpen Signal_ThresholdClose 346 4349.76 17818.98 181.83 1.28 1.45 0.16 27989.31 60.48 98 30 100 345 4349.76 17818.98 181.83 1.28 1.45 0.16 27989.31 60.48 98 25 100 344 4349.76 17818.98 181.83 1.28 1.45 0.16 27989.31 60.48 98 20 100 343 4349.76 17818.98 181.83 1.28 1.45 0.16 27989.31 60.48 98 15 100 327 4349.76 17818.98 181.83 1.28 1.45 0.16 27989.31 60.48 98 30 95

Pic. 10. Test 1, Optimization pass 346 5.1.3. Test 2: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'false'. Tester settings for Test 2 (note: "Optimization" is equal to "Custom max"):

Pic. 11. Tester, Settings tab Tester settings for Test 2 (note: "Volume normalization" in the Value column is 'false'):

Pic. 12. Tester, Inputs tab Test 2 results, Result column sorted in descending order, five best results: Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades Signal_ThresholdOpen Signal_ThresholdClose 270 40085.45 11072.30 93.04 1.12 0.90 0.11 40085.45 41.18 119 30 80 269 40085.45 11072.30 93.04 1.12 0.90 0.11 40085.45 41.18 119 25 80 268 40085.45 11072.30 93.04 1.12 0.90 0.11 40085.45 41.18 119 20 80 267 40085.45 11072.30 93.04 1.12 0.90 0.11 40085.45 41.18 119 15 80 251 40085.45 11072.30 93.04 1.12 0.90 0.11 40085.45 41.18 119 30 75



Pic. 13. EURUSDH4, Test 2, Optimization pass 270 Optimization by the "Custom max" custom parameter allowed us to select the results with lower profitability, but with a smaller drawdown by equity (Equity DD % column). Also, Test 2 has a smaller drawdown by balance. This can be seen even visually if we compare the Pic. 12 and 13. 5.1.4. Test 3: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'true': Tester settings for test 3 (settings are similar to Test 2 ones):

Pic. 14. Tester, Settings tab Tester settings for Test 3 (note: "Volume normalization" in the Value column is 'true'):

Pic. 15. Tester, Inputs tab In the cloud, the test takes 2 minutes and 27 seconds. The entire testing is performed at MQL5 Cloud Europe 1. The test cost is $0.08. Test 3 results, Result column sorted in descending order, five best results: Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades Signal_ThresholdOpen Signal_ThresholdClose 346 92.11 17818.98 181.83 1.28 1.45 0.16 92.11253 60.48 98 30 100 345 92.11 17818.98 181.83 1.28 1.45 0.16 92.11253 60.48 98 25 100 344 92.11 17818.98 181.83 1.28 1.45 0.16 92.11253 60.48 98 20 100 343 92.11 17818.98 181.83 1.28 1.45 0.16 92.11253 60.48 98 15 100 327 92.11 17818.98 181.83 1.28 1.45 0.16 92.11253 60.48 98 30 95 The traded volumes parameter equal to 'true' in Test 3 defined the same best options as in Test 1. This is a good marker for optimizing the balance graph using the linear regression method. Conclusion: optimization of the balance graph using the linear regression method allows to pick results that are not worse or even comparable with the "Balance + max Sharp Ratio" optimization method. 5.2. Moving Average balance regression.mq5, EURUSD, H4, no forward test The following parameters are selected for optimization:

Pic. 16. Tester, Inputs tab I will conduct three tests for Moving Average balance regression EA: Test 1: Optimizing the standard "Balance + max Sharp Ratio" parameter,

Test 2: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'false',

Test 3: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'true'. Tester settings (currency, ticks generation method and time interval are the same as on Pic. 5). 5.2.1. Test 1 (optimizing the standard "Balance + max Sharp Ratio" parameter) performed in the cloud. In the cloud, the test takes 1 minute and 22 seconds. The entire testing is performed at MQL5 Cloud Europe 1. The test cost is $0.03. Test 1 results, Result column sorted in descending order, five best results: Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades DecreaseFactor MovingPeriod 19 3500.83 1209.31 28.79 2.89 2.74 0.31 280.3791 4.29 42 9 13 18 3500.83 1209.31 28.79 2.89 2.74 0.31 280.3791 4.29 42 8 13 17 3500.83 1209.31 28.79 2.89 2.74 0.31 280.3791 4.29 42 7 13 21 3438.91 1202.00 28.62 2.76 2.52 0.31 287.1098 4.59 42 11 13 20 3438.91 1202.00 28.62 2.76 2.52 0.31 287.1098 4.59 42 10 13 Let's check the best pass #19:

Pic. 17. EURUSDH4, Test 1, Optimization pass 19 5.2.2. Test 2 (optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'false') is performed in the cloud. In the cloud, the test takes 0 minutes and 00 seconds because the results have been picked up from the cache, although they are reversed. The entire testing is performed at MQL5 Cloud Europe 2. The test cost is $0.00. Test 2 results, Result column sorted in descending order, five best results: Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades DecreaseFactor MovingPeriod 141 102076.24 1029.99 25.75 2.16 2.29 0.22 102076.2 3.93 40 14 22 140 102076.24 1029.99 25.75 2.16 2.29 0.22 102076.2 3.93 40 13 22 139 102076.24 1029.99 25.75 2.16 2.29 0.22 102076.2 3.93 40 12 22 142 101254.84 1037.87 25.95 2.15 2.31 0.22 101254.8 3.93 40 15 22 138 90936.41 960.67 24.02 2.09 2.08 0.21 90936.41 4.31 40 11 22 Pass 141 is at the very top of the table (it has the maximum value in the Result column):

Pic. 18. EURUSDH4, Test 2, Optimization pass 141 In Test 2, optimizing the balance graph showed better result than optimization by the "Balance + max Sharp Ratio" parameter. 5.2.3. Test 3 (optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'true') is performed in the cloud. In the cloud, the test takes 1 minute and 13 seconds. The entire testing is performed at MQL5 Cloud Europe 2. The test cost is $0.05. Test 3 results, Result column sorted in descending order, five best results: Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades DecreaseFactor MovingPeriod 141 13869.05 1029.99 25.75 2.16 2.29 0.22 13869.05 3.93 40 14 22 140 13869.05 1029.99 25.75 2.16 2.29 0.22 13869.05 3.93 40 13 22 139 13869.05 1029.99 25.75 2.16 2.29 0.22 13869.05 3.93 40 12 22 142 13235.93 1037.87 25.95 2.15 2.31 0.22 13235.93 3.93 40 15 22 138 12542.95 960.67 24.02 2.09 2.08 0.21 12542.95 4.31 40 11 22 Test 3 picked the same best options as in Test 2. The traded volumes optimization parameter equal to 'true' made no adjustments.

Conclusion: Optimization by the "Custom max" parameter in both tests (Test 2 and 3) managed to select better results than in Test 1. The traded volumes optimization parameter equal to 'true' made no adjustments in Test 3.

5.3. MACD Sample balance regression.mq5, EURUSD, H4, no forward test

The following parameters are selected for optimization:





Pic. 19. Tester, Inputs tab

I will conduct the same three tests for MACD Sample balance regression EA:

Test 1: Optimizing the standard "Balance + max Sharp Ratio" parameter



Test 2: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'false'



Test 3: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'true'

Tester settings (currency, ticks generation method, time interval are the same as on Pic. 5). 5.3.1. Test 1 (optimizing the standard "Balance + max Sharp Ratio" parameter) performed in the cloud. In the cloud, the test takes 3 minutes and 55 seconds (the time is comparatively large because the task was not executed on some slow agents, therefore, 10 tasks were distributed among other agents). The entire testing is performed at MQL5 Cloud Europe 1. The test cost is $0.04. Test 1 results: Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades InpTakeProfit InpTrailingStop 163 767049.82 363.32 24.22

3.87 74.02 24573559 0.91 15 25 50 136 767049.82 363.32 24.22

3.87 74.02 24573559 0.91 15 25 45 109 767049.82 363.32 24.22

3.87 74.02 24573559 0.91 15 25 40 82 767049.82 363.32 24.22

3.87 74.02 24573559 0.91 15 25 35 55 767049.82 363.32 24.22

3.87 74.02 24573559 0.91 15 25 30 There are very few trades (from 13 to 16) at this timeframe. I hope, there will be more trades on a lower timeframes (M15). These tests are shown in another section below. For now, the best result is #163:

Pic. 20. EURUSDH4, Test 1, Optimization pass 163 5.3.2. Test 2 (optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'false') is performed in the cloud. In the cloud, the test takes 0 minutes and 00 seconds because the results have been picked up from the cache, although they are reversed. The entire testing is performed at MQL5 Cloud Europe 2. The test cost is $0.00. Test 2 results: Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades InpTakeProfit InpTrailingStop 163 24573558.59 363.32 24.22

3.87 74.02 24573559 0.91 15 25 50 136 24573558.59 363.32 24.22

3.87 74.02 24573559 0.91 15 25 45 109 24573558.59 363.32 24.22

3.87 74.02 24573559 0.91 15 25 40 82 24573558.59 363.32 24.22

3.87 74.02 24573559 0.91 15 25 35 55 24573558.59 363.32 24.22

3.87 74.02 24573559 0.91 15 25 30 Test 2 picked the same best results (compare all columns except Result) as in Test 1.

5.3.3. Test 3 (optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'true') is performed in the cloud. In the cloud, the test takes 1 minute and 5 seconds. The entire testing is performed at MQL5 Cloud Europe 2. The test cost is $0.05. Test 3 results: Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades InpTakeProfit InpTrailingStop 163 16382372.39 363.32 24.22

3.87 74.02 16382372 0.91 15 25 50 136 16382372.39 363.32 24.22

3.87 74.02 16382372 0.91 15 25 45 109 16382372.39 363.32 24.22

3.87 74.02 16382372 0.91 15 25 40 82 16382372.39 363.32 24.22

3.87 74.02 16382372 0.91 15 25 35 55 16382372.39 363.32 24.22

3.87 74.02 16382372 0.91 15 25 30 Test 3 picked the same best results (compare all columns except Result) as in Tests 1 and 2.

Optimization of the balance graph using the linear regression method has worked as when using the "Balance + max Sharp Ratio" method.





6. Optimization on EURUSD M15 with forward test

We have the same three EAs: EA test balance regression.mq5, Moving Average balance regression.mq5 and MACD Sample balance regression.mq5. Unlike the previous tests, we now test on M15 with forward test enabled. 6.1. EA test balance regression.mq5, forward test. I will conduct three tests: Test 1: Optimizing the standard "Balance + max Sharp Ratio" parameter



Test 2: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'false'



Test 3: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'true'. 6.1.1. Test 1: Optimizing the standard "Balance + max Sharp Ratio" parameter. Tester settings:

Pic. 21. Tester, Settings tab Tester parameters are identical to the ones displayed on Pic. 7. In the cloud, the test takes 2 minutes and 14 seconds. The entire testing is performed at MQL5 Cloud Europe 2. The test cost is $0.08. Optimization results: Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades Signal_ThresholdOpen Signal_ThresholdClose 352 23196.38 85836.92 721.32 1.47 2.03 0.24 2722.602 48.82 119 60 100 351 23196.38 85836.92 721.32 1.47 2.03 0.24 2722.602 48.82 119 55 100 333 23196.38 85836.92 721.32 1.47 2.03 0.24 2722.602 48.82 119 60 95 332 23196.38 85836.92 721.32 1.47 2.03 0.24 2722.602 48.82 119 55 95 314 23196.38 85836.92 721.32 1.47 2.03 0.24 2722.602 48.82 119 60 90

Pic. 22. EURUSDM15, Test 1, Optimization pass 352 Forward results: Pass Forward Result Back Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades Signal_ThresholdOpen Signal_ThresholdClose 284 216.48 11708.46 18.91 1.89 1.02 0.02 0.02 7172.395 9.33 10 100 80 283 216.48 11708.46 18.91 1.89 1.02 0.02 0.02 7172.395 9.33 10 95 80 282 216.48 11708.46 18.91 1.89 1.02 0.02 0.02 7172.395 9.33 10 90 80 281 216.48 11708.46 18.91 1.89 1.02 0.02 0.02 7172.395 9.33 10 85 80 265 216.48 11708.46 18.91 1.89 1.02 0.02 0.02 7172.395 9.33 10 100 75 Here, the best options were the ones having only 10 trades on a forward section. Of course, this is not enough, but we still need to conduct a test:

Pic. 23. EURUSDM15, Test 1, Forward pass 284 6.1.2. Test 2: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'false'. Best optimization results (not forward): Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades Signal_ThresholdOpen Signal_ThresholdClose 284 180332.68 10820.37 309.15 4.67 6.80 0.56 180332.7 7.98 35 100 80 283 180332.68 10820.37 309.15 4.67 6.80 0.56 180332.7 7.98 35 95 80 282 180332.68 10820.37 309.15 4.67 6.80 0.56 180332.7 7.98 35 90 80 281 180332.68 10820.37 309.15 4.67 6.80 0.56 180332.7 7.98 35 85 80 265 180332.68 10820.37 309.15 4.67 6.80 0.56 180332.7 7.98 35 100 75

Pic. 24. EURUSDM15, Test 2, Optimization pass 284 Forward results: Pass Forward Result Back Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades Signal_ThresholdOpen Signal_ThresholdClose 284 -14294.76 180332.68 18.91 1.89 1.02 0.02 0.02 -14294.8 9.33 10 100 80 283 -14294.76 180332.68 18.91 1.89 1.02 0.02 0.02 -14294.8 9.33 10 95 80 282 -14294.76 180332.68 18.91 1.89 1.02 0.02 0.02 -14294.8 9.33 10 90 80 281 -14294.76 180332.68 18.91 1.89 1.02 0.02 0.02 -14294.8 9.33 10 85 80 265 -14294.76 180332.68 18.91 1.89 1.02 0.02 0.02 -14294.8 9.33 10 100 75 In Test 2, forward testing shows the same results as in Test 1.

Optimization of the balance graph using the linear regression method in Test 2 allowed us to detect the results that are not worse than the ones in Test 1 ("Balance + max Sharp Ratio" method). 6.1.3. Test 3: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'true'. In the cloud, the test takes 3 minutes and 29 seconds. The entire testing is performed at MQL5 Cloud Europe 1. The test cost is $0.07. Best optimization results (not forward): Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades Signal_ThresholdOpen Signal_ThresholdClose 208 1660.90 10008.05 285.94 4.50 6.55 0.56 1660.901 7.98 35 100 60 207 1660.90 10008.05 285.94 4.50 6.55 0.56 1660.901 7.98 35 95 60 206 1660.90 10008.05 285.94 4.50 6.55 0.56 1660.901 7.98 35 90 60 205 1660.90 10008.05 285.94 4.50 6.55 0.56 1660.901 7.98 35 85 60 189 1660.90 10008.05 285.94 4.50 6.55 0.56 1660.901 7.98 35 100 55



Pic. 25. EURUSDM15, Test 3, Optimization pass 208 Enabling the "Normalization of traded volumes" made no significant impact on the results. Also, one of the best results was found within the optimized interval. The best forward results: Pass Forward Result Back Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades Signal_ThresholdOpen Signal_ThresholdClose 266 -103.43 -25.56 -7464.56 -24.64 0.66 -0.99 -0.11 -103.428 75.43 303 10 80 247 -103.43 -25.56 -7464.56 -24.64 0.66 -0.99 -0.11 -103.428 75.43 303 10 75 228 -103.43 -25.56 -7464.56 -24.64 0.66 -0.99 -0.11 -103.428 75.43 303 10 70 209 -103.43 -25.56 -7464.56 -24.64 0.66 -0.99 -0.11 -103.428 75.43 303 10 65 156 -120.35 -29.28 -8013.01 -22.76 0.63 -1.00 -0.13 -120.35 80.44 352 30 50 Forward test in Test 3 (the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'true') shows ONLY NEGATIVE results (see the "Forward Result" column). This is a good result for optimizing the balance graph using the linear regression method, since the most accurate and realistic results have been selected for forward test. Optimization of the balance graph using the linear regression method (the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'false') allows you to obtain results comparable to the "Balance max + Sharp Ratio" method). When the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'true', forward test results show the actual test image on this timeframe. 6.2. MACD Sample balance regression.mq5, forward test 6.2.1. Test 1: Optimizing the standard "Balance + max Sharp Ratio" parameter performed in the cloud. In the cloud, the test takes 1 minute and 3 seconds. The entire testing is performed at MQL5 Cloud Europe 1. The test cost is $0.06. Optimization results: Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades InpTakeProfit InpTrailingStop 171 2094.29 479.93 8.57 1.81 2.03 0.20 -1.69249 2.30 56 65 50 144 2094.29 479.93 8.57 1.81 2.03 0.20 -1.69249 2.30 56 65 45 182 2078.33 489.23 8.74 1.82 2.07 0.20 -9.9625 2.29 56 120 50 155 2077.49 489.03 8.73 1.82 2.07 0.20 -9.90369 2.29 56 120 45 181 2066.17 484.13 8.65 1.81 2.05 0.20 -8.1109 2.29 56 115 50



Pic. 26. EURUSDM15, Test 1, Optimization pass 171

Forward results:

Pass Forward Result Back Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades InpTakeProfit InpTrailingStop 78 1182.13 1659.86 83.87 5.24 1.43 0.42 0.12 -44.8452 1.95 16 140 30 77 1134.97 1659.86 78.87 4.93 1.41 0.40 0.11 -53.5369 1.95 16 135 30 105 1107.99 1639.60 78.17 4.89 1.40 0.39 0.11 -26.6428 1.96 16 140 35 76 1085.51 1659.86 73.87 4.62 1.38 0.37 0.11 -62.5775 1.95 16 130 30 171 1060.24 2094.29 62.97 3.94 1.32 0.36 0.11 -347.982 1.70 16 65 50





Pic. 27. EURUSDM15, Test 1, Forward pass 78

6.2.2. Test 2: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'false'.

Optimization results:

Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades InpTakeProfit InpTrailingStop 168 84498.76 442.03 7.89 1.74 2.08 0.19 84498.76 2.07 56 50 50 141 84498.76 442.03 7.89 1.74 2.08 0.19 84498.76 2.07 56 50 45 114 84498.76 442.03 7.89 1.74 2.08 0.19 84498.76 2.07 56 50 40 167 83473.95 442.03 7.89 1.74 2.08 0.19 83473.95 2.06 56 45 50 140 83473.95 442.03 7.89 1.74 2.08 0.19 83473.95 2.06 56 45 45







Pic. 28. EURUSDM15, Test 2, Optimization pass 168

Forward results:

Pass Forward Result Back Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades InpTakeProfit InpTrailingStop 78 1182.13 1659.86 83.87 5.24 1.43 0.42 0.12 6462.158 1.95 16 140 30 77 1134.97 1659.86 78.87 4.93 1.41 0.40 0.11 5018.77 1.95 16 135 30 105 1107.99 1639.60 78.17 4.89 1.40 0.39 0.11 5617.275 1.96 16 140 35 76 1085.51 1659.86 73.87 4.62 1.38 0.37 0.11 3525.665 1.95 16 130 30 171 1060.24 2094.29 62.97 3.94 1.32 0.36 0.11 -5131.93 1.70 16 65 50





Pic. 29. EURUSDM15, Test 2, Forward pass 78

Optimization of the balance graph using the regression method in Test 2 showed results comparable to the "Balance + max Sharp Ratio" method.

6.2.3. Test 3: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter set to 'true' is performed in the cloud. In the cloud, the test takes 1 minute and 44 seconds. The entire testing is performed at MQL5 Cloud Europe 1. The test cost is $0.08.

Optimization results:

Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades InpTakeProfit InpTrailingStop 168 15089.06 442.03 7.89 1.74 2.08 0.19 15089.06 2.07 56 50 50 141 15089.06 442.03 7.89 1.74 2.08 0.19 15089.06 2.07 56 50 45 114 15089.06 442.03 7.89 1.74 2.08 0.19 15089.06 2.07 56 50 40 167 14906.06 442.03 7.89 1.74 2.08 0.19 14906.06 2.06 56 45 50 140 14906.06 442.03 7.89 1.74 2.08 0.19 14906.06 2.06 56 45 45

Forward results:

Pass Forward Result Back Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades InpTakeProfit InpTrailingStop 78 4038.85 13138.16 83.87 5.24 1.43 0.42 0.12 4038.849 1.95 16 140 30 105 3510.80 13026.26 78.17 4.89 1.40 0.39 0.11 3510,797 1.96 16 140 35 77 3136.73 13138.16 78.87 4.93 1.41 0.40 0.11 3136.731 1.95 16 135 30 132 3074.09 13598.05 73.17 4.57 1.38 0.37 0.10 3074.089 1.96 16 140 40 159 2658.84 13777.31 68.47 4.28 1.35 0.35 0.10 2658.844 1.96 16 140 45

In Test 3, the optimization and forward results fully match the Test 2 ones — the traded volumes optimization parameter is equal to 'true' and has no significant impact in Test 3. This is because the MACD Sample balance regression.mq5 EA trades in a constant lot.

Optimization of the balance graph using the linear regression method has turned out to be comparable with the standard "Balance max + Sharp Ratio" method.

6.3. Moving Average balance regression.mq5 EA, forward test

6.3.1. Test 1: Optimizing the standard "Balance + max Sharp Ratio" parameter.

Tester, values in the Inputs tab are similar to those in Pic. 15. Tester, values in the Settings tab are similar to those used in Pic. 23.

In the cloud, the test takes 1 minute and 28 seconds. The entire testing is performed at MQL5 Cloud Europe 1. The test cost is $0.05.

Optimization results:

Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades DecreaseFactor MovingPeriod 53 -1.29 -16.76 -0.03 0.99 -0.03 0.00 11966.34 5.92 525 4 16 52 -1.29 -16.76 -0.03 0.99 -0.03 0.00 11966.34 5.92 525 3 16 165 -6.17 -24.02 -0.05 0.99 -0.03 0.00 -37045.4 6.66 465 12 24 166 -26.36 -49.14 -0.11 0.99 -0.07 0.00 -38052.8 6.86 465 13 24 163 -39.47 -61.88 -0.13 0.98 -0.09 0.00 -39156.1 6.62 465 10 24







Pic. 30. EURUSDM15, Test 1, Optimization pass 53

Forward results:

Pass Forward Result Back Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades DecreaseFactor MovingPeriod 48 409.74 -460.18 185.78 1.06 1.16 0.80 0.04 42602.76 2.26 175 12 15 49 364.79 -461.14 165.23 0.94 1.14 0.67 0.04 38508.36 2.41 175 13 15 50 362.45 -460.40 164.15 0.94 1.14 0.66 0.04 38292.53 2.42 175 14 15 51 353.14 -467.05 159.83 0.91 1.13 0.65 0.03 37460.15 2.42 175 15 15 47 350.60 -629.53 144.32 0.82 1.13 0.65 0.03 32767.39 2.17 175 11 15







Pic. 31. EURUSDM15, Test 1, Forward pass 48

6.3.2. Test 2: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter is 'false'.

Optimization results:

Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades DecreaseFactor MovingPeriod 53 11966.34 -16.76 -0.03 0.99 -0.03 0.00 11966.34 5.92 525 4 16 52 11966.34 -16.76 -0.03 0.99 -0.03 0.00 11966.34 5.92 525 3 16 54 2465.75 -103.27 -0.20 0.96 -0.14 -0.01 2465.748 7.19 525 5 16 57 813.83 -91.78 -0.17 0.97 -0.13 -0.01 813.831 6.75 525 8 16 56 813.83 -91.78 -0.17 0.97 -0.13 -0.01 813.831 6.75 525 7 16

Forward results:

Pass Forward Result Back Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades DecreaseFactor MovingPeriod 48 42602.76 -73708.28 185.78 1.06 1.16 0.80 0.04 42602.76 2.26 175 12 15 49 38508.36 -74600.92 165.23 0.94 1.14 0.67 0.04 38508.36 2.41 175 13 15 50 38292.53 -74386.41 164.15 0.94 1.14 0.66 0.04 38292.53 2.42 175 14 15 51 37460.15 -75315.40 159.83 0.91 1.13 0.65 0.03 37460.15 2.42 175 15 15 47 32767.39 -107616.36 144.32 0.82 1.13 0.65 0.03 32767.39 2.17 175 11 15

Optimization of the balance graph using the linear regression method in Test 2 detected the same results as in Test 1.

6.3.3. Test 3: Optimizing the "Custom max" custom parameter, while the traded volumes optimization parameter set to 'true' is performed in the cloud. In the cloud, the test takes 0 minutes and 42 seconds. The entire testing is performed at MQL5 Cloud Europe 1. The test cost is $0.04.

Optimization results:

Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades DecreaseFactor MovingPeriod 53 243.32 -16.76 -0.03 0.99 -0.03 0.00 243.3172 5.92 525 4 16 52 243.32 -16.76 -0.03 0.99 -0.03 0.00 243.3172 5.92 525 3 16 54 45.69 -103.27 -0.20 0.96 -0.14 -0.01 45.68738 7.19 525 5 16 57 13.40 -91.78 -0.17 0.97 -0.13 -0.01 13.40301 6.75 525 8 16 56 13.40 -91.78 -0.17 0.97 -0.13 -0.01 13.40301 6.75 525 7 16

Forward results:

Pass Forward Result Back Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades DecreaseFactor MovingPeriod 48 1772.90 -997.81 185.78 1.06 1.16 0.80 0.04 1772.899 2.26 175 12 15 49 1591.91 -994.94 165.23 0.94 1.14 0.67 0.04 1591.912 2.41 175 13 15 50 1577.12 -987.34 164.15 0.94 1.14 0.66 0.04 1577.123 2.42 175 14 15 51 1537.14 -972.44 159.83 0.91 1.13 0.65 0.03 1537.142 2.42 175 15 15 47 1473.35 -1540.90 144.32 0.82 1.13 0.65 0.03 1473.354 2.17 175 11 15

Optimization of the balance graph using the linear regression method in Test 3 fully repeats the Test 1 results. In other words, enabling the traded volumes optimization has no impact on the result, although the Moving Average balance regression.mq5 EA applies dynamic lot calculation in trading.

Optimization of the balance graph using the linear regression method has turned out to be comparable with the standard "Balance max + Sharp Ratio" method.

7. Conclusion

The results of applying the balance graph using the linear regression method have turned out to be at the "Balance + max Sharp Ratio" optimization method level. The EAs using dynamic lot has shown interesting results: in some cases, the "traded volumes normalization" setting combined with a forward test yields a more realistic picture. I believe, the described method has the right to exist, and it can be further improved, for example by considering the duration of profitable and loss-making trades and experimenting with the obtained values.



