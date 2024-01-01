문서화섹션
DRAW_SECTION 지표 버퍼 값을 기준으로 지정된 색상의 섹션을 그립니다. 라인의 너비, 색상 및 스타일은 DRAW_LINE 스타일과 마찬가지로 컴파일러 지시문을 사용하거나 PlotIndexSetInteger() 기능을 사용하여 동적으로 지정할 수 있습니다. 플롯 특성이 동적으로 변경되면 "활기 넣기"가 가능하므로 현재 상황에 따라 지표의 모양이 변경됩니다.

섹션이 비어있지 않은 한 값에서 비어 있지 않은 다른 표시 버퍼 값으로 그려지며, 비어 있는 값은 무시됩니다. "빈 값"으로 간주할 값을 지정하려면 PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE 속성에 이 값을 설정: 예를 들어 0이 아닌 값에 대해 일련의 섹션으로 지표를 그려야 하는 경우, 0값을 빈 값으로 설정해야 합니다:

//--- 0(빈) 값은 그리기에 포함되지 않습니다
   PlotIndexSetDouble(index_of_plot_DRAW_SECTION,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

지표 버퍼의 값을 항상 명시적으로 채우고 버퍼의 빈 값을 표시해서는 안 되는 요소로 설정하십시오.

DRAW_SECTION을 플로팅하는 데 필요한 버퍼 수는 1개입니다.

고가 및 저가 사이에 섹션을 그리는 지표의 예. 모든 섹션의 색상, 너비 및 스타일은 N 틱을 누를 때마다 임의로 변경됩니다.

DRAW_SECTION의 예

처음에는 DRAW_SECTION의 plot1의 경우 컴파일러 지시문 #property를 사용하여 속성을 설정한 다음, OnCalculate() 기능에서 이 세 속성을 임의로 설정합니다. N 매개변수는 수동 구성 가능성을 위해 지표의 외부 매개변수에서 설정됩니다 (지표의 속성 창에 있는 매개변수 탭).

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 DRAW_SECTION.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "DRAW_SECTION을 시연하기 위한 지표"
#property description "모든 막대에 직선 섹션 그리기"
#property description "섹션의 색상, 너비 및 스타일이 임의로 변경됩니다"
#property description "모든 N 틱 후"
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- Section 플롯
#property indicator_label1  "섹션"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_SECTION
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 매개변수 입력
input int      bars=5;           // 막대의 섹션 길이
input int      N=5;              // 섹션 스타일을 변경할 틱 수
//--- 플롯에 대한 지표 버퍼
double         SectionBuffer[];
//--- 섹션의 끝을 계산하는 보조 변수
int            divider;
//--- 색상을 저장할 배열
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//--- 선 스타일을 저장할 배열
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 지표 버퍼 및 배열 바인딩
   SetIndexBuffer(0,SectionBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 0(빈) 값은 그리기에 포함되지 않습니다
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//--- 지표 매개변수 확인
   if(bars<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("유효하지 않은 매개변수 막대의 값=%d",bars);
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
     }
   else divider=2*bars;
//---+
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 틱을 계산하여 선의 스타일, 색상 및 너비 변경
   ticks++;
//--- 틱의 임계 수가 누적된 경우
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 선 속성 변경
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 틱 카운터를 0으로 재설정
      ticks=0;
     }
 
//--- 지표 값 계산이 시작되는 막대의 수
   int start=0;
//--- 지표가 이전에 계산된 적이 있는 경우 이전 막대에서 시작을 설정하십시오
   if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 다음은 지표 값의 모든 계산값입니다
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 막대 번호의 나머지 2*막대를 가져오기
      int rest=i%divider;
      //--- 막대 번호를 2*막대로 나눈 경우
      if(rest==0)
        {
         //--- 섹션 끝을 이 막대의 고가로 설정
         SectionBuffer[i]=high[i];
        }
      //---나눗셈의 나머지가 막대와 같은 경우, 
      else
        {
         //--- 섹션 끝을 이 막대의 고가로 설정
         if(rest==bars) SectionBuffer[i]=low[i];
         //--- 아무 일도 없는 경우, 막대 세트 0을 무시
         else SectionBuffer[i]=0;
        }
     }
//--- 함수의 다음 호출에 대해 prev_calculated 값을 반환
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 지표의 섹션 모양을 변경              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 라인 속성에 대한 정보를 구성하기 위한 문자열
   string comm="";
//--- 선 색상 변경 블록
   int number=MathRand(); // 임의 숫자 가져오기
//--- 제수는 colors[] 배열의 크기와 같습니다
   int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지의 새로운 색상을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기
   int color_index=number%size;
//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- 선 색상 쓰기
   comm=comm+"\r\n"+(string)colors[color_index];
 
//--- 선 너비 변경 블록
   number=MathRand();
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 너비 가져오기
   int width=number%5;   // 너비는 0 ~ 4로 설정됩니다
//--- 너비 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 선 너비 쓰기
   comm=comm+"\r\nWidth="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 선의 스타일을 변경하기 위한 블록
   number=MathRand();
//--- 제수는 스타일 배열의 크기와 같습니다
   size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 항목으로 새 스타일을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기
   int style_index=number%size;
//--- 선 스타일 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 선 스타일 쓰기
   comm="\r\n"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;
//--- 설명을 사용하여 차트에 정보 표시
   Comment(comm);
  }