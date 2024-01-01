문서화섹션
DRAW_CANDLES 스타일은 시가, 고가, 저가 및 종가를 포함하는 네 가지 지표 버퍼 값에 캔들스틱을 그립니다. 차트의 별도 하위 창과 기타 금융상품에 있는 항목을 포함하여 일련의 캔들스틱으로서 사용자 지정 지표를 만드는 데 사용됩니다.

캔들스틱의 색상은 컴파일러 지시문을 사용하거나 PlotIndexSetInteger() 기능을 사용하여 동적으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 플롯 특성이 동적으로 변경되면 "활기 넣기"가 가능하므로 현재 상황에 따라 지표의 모양이 변경됩니다.

지표는 지표 버퍼 네 개 모두 비어 있지 않은 값이 설정된 막대에만 그려집니다. "빈 값"으로 간주할 값을 지정하려면, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE 속성에 이 값을 설정:

//--- 0(빈) 값은 그리기에 포함되지 않습니다
   PlotIndexSetDouble(index_of_plot_DRAW_CANDLES,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

항상 지표 버퍼의 값을 명시적으로 입력하고 버퍼에서 빈 값을 건너뛰도록 설정합니다.

DRAW_CANDLES을 플로팅하는데 필요한 버퍼의 수는 4개입니다. 플롯을 위한 모든 버퍼는 지정된 순서(시가, 고가, 저가, 종가) 순서대로 하나씩 이동해야 합니다. 이 경우에는 아무것도 표시되지 않으므로 어떤 버퍼도 빈 값만 포함할 수 없습니다.

캔들 모양에 영향을 미치는 DRAW_CANDLES 스타일에 대해 최대 세 가지 색상을 설정할 수 있습니다. 색상이 하나만 설정된 경우 차트의 모든 양초에 적용됩니다.

//--- 단색이 적용된 같은 캔들
#property indicator_label1  "단일 색상 캔들"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_CANDLES
//--- 한 가지 색상으로만 지정되므로 모든 캔들이 동일한 색상입니다
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen  

두개의 쉽표로 구분된 색상을 지정하면 첫 번째 색상을 캔들 윤곽선에 적용하고 두 번째 색상을 본체에 적용합니다.

//--- 캔들과 심지의 다른 색상
#property indicator_label1  "두 색상 캔들"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_CANDLES
//--- 녹색은 심지와 윤곽선에 적용되고, 흰색은 본체에 적용합니다
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen,clrWhite 

상승 및 하강 캔들이 다르게 표시되도록 쉼표로 구분된 세 가지 색상을 지정. 이 경우, 첫 번째 색상은 캔들의 윤곽선에 적용되고 두 번째와 세 번째 색상은 강세 및 약세 캔들에 적용됩니다.

//--- 캔들과 심지의 다른 색상
#property indicator_label1  "단일 색상 캔들"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_CANDLES
//--- 심지 및 윤곽선은 초록색이고, 강세 캔들 몸통은 흰색이고, 약세 캔들의 몸통은 빨간색입니다
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen,clrWhite,clrRed

따라서 DRAW_CANDLES 스타일을 사용하면 사용자 지정 캔들 컬러링 옵션을 만들 수 있습니다. 또한 PlotIndexSetInteger 기능(composition_index_DRAW_CANDLES, PLOT_LINE_COLOR, modifier_index, 색상)을 사용하여 지표 작업 중에 모든 색상을 동적으로 변경할 수 있으며, 여기서 modifier_index는 다음과 같은 값을 가질 수 있습니다:

  • 0 – 윤곽선과 심지의 색상
  • 1– 강세 캔들 몸통 색상
  • 2 – 약세 캔들 몸통 색상

//--- 운곽선과 심지의 색상 지정
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrBlue);
//--- 강세 몸통 색상 설정
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrGreen);
//--- 약세 몸통 색상 설정
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrRed);

별도의 창에 선택한 금융상품에 대한 캔들스틱을 그리는 지표의 예. 캔들스틱의 색상은 N 틱을 클리할 때마다 임의로 변경됩니다. N 매개변수는 수동 구성 가능성을 위해 지표의 외부 매개변수에서 설정됩니다(지표의 속성 창에 있는 매개변수 탭).

DRAW_CANDLES 스타일의 예

plot1의 경우, 컴파일러 지시문 #property를 사용하여 색상을 설정한 다음 OnCalculate() 기능에서 이전에 준비된 목록에서 임의로 색상을 설정합니다.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 DRAW_CANDLES.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "DRAW_CANDLES를 시연할 지표."
#property description "별도의 창에 선택한 심볼의 촛대를 그립니다"
#property description " "
#property description "캔들스틱의 색상과 너비 및 심볼이 변경됩니다"
#property description "모든 N 틱을 임의로"
 
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 막대 플롯
#property indicator_label1  "DRAW_CANDLES1"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_CANDLES
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
 
//--- 매개변수 입력
input int      N=5;              // 유형을 변경할 틱의 수
input int      bars=500;         // 표시할 막대의 수
input bool     messages=false;   // "엑스퍼트 어드바이저" 로그에 미시지 표시
//--- 지표 버퍼
double         Candle1Buffer1[];
double         Candle1Buffer2[];
double         Candle1Buffer3[];
double         Candle1Buffer4[];
//--- 심볼 이름
string symbol;
//--- 색상을 저장할 배열
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrPurple,clrBrown,clrIndianRed};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 막대가 매우 작을 경우 미리 작업을 완료 하십시오
   if(bars<50)
     {
      Comment("더 많은 수의 막대를 지정하십시오! 지표 작동이 종료되었습니다");
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
     }
//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Candle1Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Candle1Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,Candle1Buffer3,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,Candle1Buffer4,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 빈 값
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//--- 막대가 그려진 심볼의 이름
   symbol=_Symbol;
//--- 심볼 표시 설정
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,symbol+" Open;"+symbol+" High;"+symbol+" Low;"+symbol+" Close");
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_CANDLES("+symbol+")");
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=INT_MAX-100;
//--- 틱을 계산하여 선의 스타일, 색상 및 너비 변경
   ticks++;
//--- 충분한 수의 틱이 누적된 경우
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 마켓 워치 창에서 새 심볼을 선택
      symbol=GetRandomSymbolName();
      //--- 양식 변경
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 마켓 워치 창에서 새 심볼을 선택
      int tries=0;
      //--- 플롯 1의 버퍼를 심볼로 5번 채웁니다
      while(!CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(symbol,rates_total,0,
            Candle1Buffer1,Candle1Buffer2,Candle1Buffer3,Candle1Buffer4)
            && tries<5)
        {
         //--- CopyFromSymbolToBuffers() 기능의 호출 카운터
         tries++;
        }
      //--- 틱 카운터를 0으로 재설정
      ticks=0;
     }
//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 지정된 캔들스틱을 채웁니다                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(string name,
                             int total,
                             int plot_index,
                             double &buff1[],
                             double &buff2[],
                             double &buff3[],
                             double &buff4[]
                             )
  {
//--- rates[] 배열에서 시가, 고가, 저가, 종가를 복사합니다
   MqlRates rates[];
//--- 시도의 카운터
   int attempts=0;
//--- 복사된 분량
   int copied=0;
//--- 원하는 심볼에 시계열을 35회 입력
   while(attempts<25 && (copied=CopyRates(name,_Period,0,bars,rates))<0)
     {
      Sleep(100);
      attempts++;
      if(messagesPrintFormat("%s CopyRates(%s) attempts=%d",__FUNCTION__,name,attempts);
     }
//--- 충분한 수의 막대를 복사하지 못한 경우
   if(copied!=bars)
     {
      //--- 메시지 문자열 형성
      string comm=StringFormat("심볼 %s의 경우 %d 의 요청된 막대 중 %d 만 수신했습니다",
                               name,
                               copied,
                               bars
                               );
      //--- 기본 차트 창의 코멘트에 메시지 표시
      Comment(comm);
      //--- 메시지 표시
      if(messagesPrint(comm);
      return(false);
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 심볼 표시 설정 
      PlotIndexSetString(plot_index,PLOT_LABEL,name+" Open;"+name+" High;"+name+" Low;"+name+" Close");
     }
//--- 빈 값으로 버퍼 초기화
   ArrayInitialize(buff1,0.0);
   ArrayInitialize(buff2,0.0);
   ArrayInitialize(buff3,0.0);
   ArrayInitialize(buff4,0.0);
//--- 버퍼에 대한 각 틱 복사 가격
   for(int i=0;i<copied;i++)
     {
      //--- 버퍼의 적절한 인덱스 계산
      int buffer_index=total-copied+i;
      //--- 버퍼에 가격 쓰기
      buff1[buffer_index]=rates[i].open;
      buff2[buffer_index]=rates[i].high;
      buff3[buffer_index]=rates[i].low;
      buff4[buffer_index]=rates[i].close;
     }
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 마켓 워치에서 임의로 심볼을 반환                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetRandomSymbolName()
  {
//--- 마켓 워치 창에 표시되는 심볼의 수
   int symbols=SymbolsTotal(true);
//--- 목록에서 심볼의 포지션 - 0부터 심볼까지의 임의의 숫자
   int number=MathRand()%symbols;
//--- 지정된 포지션에 있는 심볼의 이름을 반환
   return SymbolName(number,true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 막대의 모양 변경                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 막대 속성에 대한 정보 구성을 위한 문자열
   string comm="";
//--- 막대 색상을 변경하기 위한 블록
   int number=MathRand(); // 임의 숫자 가져오기
//--- 제수는 colors[] 배열의 크기와 같습니다
   int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지의 새로운 색상을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기
   int color_index=number%size;
//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- 색상 쓰기
   comm=comm+"\r\n"+(string)colors[color_index];
//--- 심볼 이름 쓰기
   comm="\r\n"+symbol+comm;
//--- 설명을 사용하여 차트에 정보 표시
   Comment(comm);
  }

 