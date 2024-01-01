//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_BARS.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "DRAW_BARS를 시연하기 위한 지표"

#property description "별도의 창에 선택한 심볼의 막대를 그립니다"

#property description "막대의 색상과 너비 및 기호가 임의로 변경됩니다"

#property description "모든 N 틱"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 4

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- 막대 플롯

#property indicator_label1 "막대"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_BARS

#property indicator_color1 clrGreen

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 매개변수 입력

input int N=5; // 유형을 변경할 틱의 수

input int bars=500; // 표시할 막대의 수

input bool messages=false; // "엑스퍼트 어드바이저" 로그에 메시지 표시

//--- 지표 버퍼

double BarsBuffer1[];

double BarsBuffer2[];

double BarsBuffer3[];

double BarsBuffer4[];

//--- 심볼 이름

string symbol;

//--- 색상을 저장할 배열

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrPurple,clrBrown,clrIndianRed};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 막대가 매우 작을 경우 미리 작업을 완료 하십시오

if(bars<50)

{

Comment("더 많은 수의 막대를 지정하십시오! 지표 작동이 종료되었습니다");

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

}

//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑

SetIndexBuffer(0,BarsBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,BarsBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,BarsBuffer3,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,BarsBuffer4,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- 막대가 그려진 심볼의 이름

symbol=_Symbol;

//--- 심볼 표시 설정

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,symbol+" Open;"+symbol+" High;"+symbol+" Low;"+symbol+" Close");

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_BARS("+symbol+")");

//--- 빈 값

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 틱을 계산하여 선의 스타일, 색상 및 너비 변경

ticks++;

//--- 충분한 수의 틱이 누적된 경우

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 마켓 워치 창에서 새 심볼을 선택

symbol=GetRandomSymbolName();

//--- 선 속성 변경

ChangeLineAppearance();



int tries=0;

//--- 5 번 시도하여 버퍼에 심볼에서 가격을 표시

while(!CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(symbol,rates_total) && tries<5)

{

//--- CopyFromSymbolToBuffers() 기능의 호출 카운터

tries++;

}

//--- 틱 카운터를 0으로 재설정

ticks=0;

}

//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 지표 버퍼에 가격 채우기 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(string name,int total)

{

//--- rates[] 배열에서 시가, 고가, 저가, 종가를 복사합니다

MqlRates rates[];

//--- 시도의 카운터

int attempts=0;

//--- 복사된 분량

int copied=0;

//--- 원하는 심볼에 시계열을 35회 입력

while(attempts<25 && (copied=CopyRates(name,_Period,0,bars,rates))<0)

{

Sleep(100);

attempts++;

if(messages) PrintFormat("%s CopyRates(%s) attempts=%d",__FUNCTION__,name,attempts);

}

//--- 충분한 수의 막대를 복사하지 못한 경우

if(copied!=bars)

{

//--- 메시지 문자열 형성

string comm=StringFormat("심볼 %s의 경우 %d 의 요청된 막대 중 %d 만 수신했습니다",

name,

copied,

bars

);

//--- 기본 차트 창의 코멘트에 메시지 표시

Comment(comm);

//--- 메시지 표시

if(messages) Print(comm);

return(false);

}

else

{

//--- 심볼 표시 설정

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,name+" Open;"+name+" High;"+name+" Low;"+name+" Close");

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_BARS("+name+")");

}

//--- 빈 값으로 버퍼 초기화

ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer1,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer2,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer3,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer4,0.0);

//--- 가격을 버퍼에 복사

for(int i=0;i<copied;i++)

{

//--- 버퍼의 적절한 인덱스 계산

int buffer_index=total-copied+i;

//--- 버퍼에 가격 쓰기

BarsBuffer1[buffer_index]=rates[i].open;

BarsBuffer2[buffer_index]=rates[i].high;

BarsBuffer3[buffer_index]=rates[i].low;

BarsBuffer4[buffer_index]=rates[i].close;

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 마켓 워치에서 임의로 심볼을 반환 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetRandomSymbolName()

{

//--- 마켓 워치 창에 표시되는 심볼의 수

int symbols=SymbolsTotal(true);

//--- 목록에서 심볼의 포지션 - 0부터 심볼까지의 임의의 숫자

int number=MathRand()%symbols;

//--- 지정된 포지션에 있는 심볼의 이름을 반환

return SymbolName(number,true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 막대의 모양 변경 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 막대 속성에 대한 정보 구성을 위한 문자열

string comm="";

//--- 막대 색상을 변경하기 위한 블록

int number=MathRand(); // 임의 숫자 가져오기

//--- 제수는 colors[] 배열의 크기와 같습니다

int size=ArraySize(colors);

//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지의 새로운 색상을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기

int color_index=number%size;

//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);

//--- 선 색상 쓰기

comm=comm+"\r

"+(string)colors[color_index];



//--- 막대의 너비 변경을 위한 블록

number=MathRand();

//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 너비 가져오기

int width=number%5; // 너비는 0 ~ 4로 설정됩니다

//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_WIDTH 속성으로 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- 선 너비 쓰기

comm=comm+"\r

Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- 심볼 이름 쓰기

comm="\r

"+symbol+comm;



//--- 설명을 사용하여 차트에 정보 표시

Comment(comm);

}