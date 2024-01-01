문서화섹션
DRAW_BARS

DRAW_BARS 스타일은 시가, 고가, 저가 및 종가를 포함하는 네 가지 지표 버퍼 값에 막대를 그립니다. 차트의 별도 하위 창 및 기타 금융상품에 있는 지표를 포함하여 사용자 지정 지표를 막대로 만드는 데 사용됩니다.

막대의 색상은 컴파일러 지시문을 사용하거나 PlotIndexSetInteger() 기능을 사용하여 동적으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 플롯 특성이 동적으로 변경되면 "활기 넣기"가 가능하므로 현재 상황에 따라 지표의 모양이 변경됩니다.

지표는 지표 버퍼 네 개 모두 비어 있지 않은 값이 설정된 막대에만 그려집니다. "빈 값"으로 간주할 값을 지정하려면, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE 속성에 이 값을 설정:

//--- 0(빈) 값은 그리기에 포함되지 않습니다
   PlotIndexSetDouble(index_of_plot_DRAW_BARS,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

항상 지표 버퍼의 값을 명시적으로 입력하고 버퍼에서 빈 값을 건너뛰도록 설정합니다.

DRAW_BARS를 플로팅하는 데 필요한 버퍼의 수는 4개입니다. 플롯을 위한 모든 버퍼는 지정된 순서(시가, 고가, 저가, 종가) 순서대로 하나씩 이동해야 합니다. 이 경우에는 아무것도 표시되지 않으므로 어떤 버퍼도 빈 값만 포함할 수 없습니다.

별도의 창에 선택한 금융상품에 막대를 그리는 지표의 예. 막대 색상은 N 틱마다 랜덤하게 변경됩니다. N 매개변수는 수동 구성 가능성을 위해 지표의 외부 매개변수에서 설정됩니다(지표의 속성 창에 있는 매개변수 탭).

DRAW_BARS 스타일의 예

plot1의 경우 DRAW_BARS 스타일을 가지고 있으며, 컴파일러 지시문 #property를 사용하여 색상을 설정한 다음, OnCalculate() 기능에서 이전에 준비된 목록에서 색상을 임의로 설정합니다.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    DRAW_BARS.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "DRAW_BARS를 시연하기 위한 지표"
#property description "별도의 창에 선택한 심볼의 막대를 그립니다"
#property description "막대의 색상과 너비 및 기호가 임의로 변경됩니다"
#property description "모든 N 틱"
 
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 막대 플롯
#property indicator_label1  "막대"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_BARS
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 매개변수 입력
input int      N=5;              // 유형을 변경할 틱의 수
input int      bars=500;         // 표시할 막대의 수
input bool     messages=false;   // "엑스퍼트 어드바이저" 로그에 메시지 표시
//--- 지표 버퍼
double         BarsBuffer1[];
double         BarsBuffer2[];
double         BarsBuffer3[];
double         BarsBuffer4[];
//--- 심볼 이름
string symbol;
//--- 색상을 저장할 배열
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrPurple,clrBrown,clrIndianRed};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 막대가 매우 작을 경우 미리 작업을 완료 하십시오
   if(bars<50)
     {
      Comment("더 많은 수의 막대를 지정하십시오! 지표 작동이 종료되었습니다");
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
     }
//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑
   SetIndexBuffer(0,BarsBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,BarsBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,BarsBuffer3,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,BarsBuffer4,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 막대가 그려진 심볼의 이름
   symbol=_Symbol;
//--- 심볼 표시 설정
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,symbol+" Open;"+symbol+" High;"+symbol+" Low;"+symbol+" Close");
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_BARS("+symbol+")");
//--- 빈 값
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 틱을 계산하여 선의 스타일, 색상 및 너비 변경
   ticks++;
//--- 충분한 수의 틱이 누적된 경우
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 마켓 워치 창에서 새 심볼을 선택
      symbol=GetRandomSymbolName();
      //--- 선 속성 변경
      ChangeLineAppearance();
 
      int tries=0;
      //--- 5 번 시도하여 버퍼에 심볼에서 가격을 표시
      while(!CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(symbol,rates_total) && tries<5)
        {
         //--- CopyFromSymbolToBuffers() 기능의 호출 카운터
         tries++;
        }
      //--- 틱 카운터를 0으로 재설정
      ticks=0;
     }
//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 지표 버퍼에 가격 채우기                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(string name,int total)
  {
//--- rates[] 배열에서 시가, 고가, 저가, 종가를 복사합니다
   MqlRates rates[];
//--- 시도의 카운터
   int attempts=0;
//--- 복사된 분량
   int copied=0;
//--- 원하는 심볼에 시계열을 35회 입력
   while(attempts<25 && (copied=CopyRates(name,_Period,0,bars,rates))<0)
     {
      Sleep(100);
      attempts++;
      if(messagesPrintFormat("%s CopyRates(%s) attempts=%d",__FUNCTION__,name,attempts);
     }
//--- 충분한 수의 막대를 복사하지 못한 경우
   if(copied!=bars)
     {
      //--- 메시지 문자열 형성
      string comm=StringFormat("심볼 %s의 경우 %d 의 요청된 막대 중 %d 만 수신했습니다",
                               name,
                               copied,
                               bars
                               );
      //--- 기본 차트 창의 코멘트에 메시지 표시
      Comment(comm);
      //--- 메시지 표시
      if(messagesPrint(comm);
      return(false);
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 심볼 표시 설정 
      PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,name+" Open;"+name+" High;"+name+" Low;"+name+" Close");
      IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_BARS("+name+")");
     }
//--- 빈 값으로 버퍼 초기화
   ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer1,0.0);   
   ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer2,0.0);   
   ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer3,0.0);   
   ArrayInitialize(BarsBuffer4,0.0);   
//--- 가격을 버퍼에 복사
   for(int i=0;i<copied;i++)
     {
      //--- 버퍼의 적절한 인덱스 계산
      int buffer_index=total-copied+i;
      //--- 버퍼에 가격 쓰기
      BarsBuffer1[buffer_index]=rates[i].open;
      BarsBuffer2[buffer_index]=rates[i].high;
      BarsBuffer3[buffer_index]=rates[i].low;
      BarsBuffer4[buffer_index]=rates[i].close;
     }
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 마켓 워치에서 임의로 심볼을 반환                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetRandomSymbolName()
  {
//--- 마켓 워치 창에 표시되는 심볼의 수
   int symbols=SymbolsTotal(true);
//--- 목록에서 심볼의 포지션 - 0부터 심볼까지의 임의의 숫자
   int number=MathRand()%symbols;
//--- 지정된 포지션에 있는 심볼의 이름을 반환
   return SymbolName(number,true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 막대의 모양 변경                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 막대 속성에 대한 정보 구성을 위한 문자열
   string comm="";
//--- 막대 색상을 변경하기 위한 블록
   int number=MathRand(); // 임의 숫자 가져오기
//--- 제수는 colors[] 배열의 크기와 같습니다
   int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지의 새로운 색상을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기
   int color_index=number%size;
//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- 선 색상 쓰기
   comm=comm+"\r\n"+(string)colors[color_index];
 
//--- 막대의 너비 변경을 위한 블록
   number=MathRand();
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 너비 가져오기
   int width=number%5;   // 너비는 0 ~ 4로 설정됩니다
//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_WIDTH 속성으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 선 너비 쓰기
   comm=comm+"\r\nWidth="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 심볼 이름 쓰기
   comm="\r\n"+symbol+comm;
 
//--- 설명을 사용하여 차트에 정보 표시
   Comment(comm);
  }

 