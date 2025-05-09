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构建蜡烛图趋势约束模型（第8部分）：EA开发（II）

构建蜡烛图趋势约束模型（第8部分）：EA开发（II）

MetaTrader 5测试者 |
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Clemence Benjamin
Clemence Benjamin

内容：

  1. 引言
  2. 创建一个EA：
  3. 测试器
  4. 结论


    引言

    在我们之前的文章中，我们探讨了使用Trend Constraint V1.09指标创建EA，并辅以手动执行的Trend Constraint R-R脚本用于绘制风险和收益矩形。虽然这种设置提供了富有洞察力的交易信号并增强了可视化效果，但它需要手动干预，而这一过程是可以简化的。鉴于交易环境的快节奏特性，对更高效解决方案的需求变得显而易见。许多交易者寻求能够自主运行的集成系统，以减少持续监督和手动执行的需要。

    本文是本系列的下一步，将指导您开发一个独立的EA，它不仅整合了Trend Constraint V1.09的趋势分析能力，还将风险收益功能直接集成到EA中。我们的目标是利用MetaTrader 5平台上的MQL5为交易者提供一个一体化解决方案，通过增强自动化和无缝操作来跟上市场的需求。

    为了实现这一目标，我们将回顾在第一部份第一部份，和第三部份中涵盖的基础阶段，并借鉴EA执行交易任务所需的逻辑。现在，我们将结合所有这些部分及其逻辑来编写EA。

    以下是指标在MQL5中实现信号生成条件的总结：

    买入（多头）条件：

    1. 日K线必须是看涨的。
    2. 在一个看涨的日K线图内的较低时间框架上，我们需要信号的汇聚。具体来说，内置指标（如相对强弱指数RSI）应显示超卖状态，且快速移动平均线必须向上穿过慢速移动平均线。

    卖出（空头）条件：

    1. 日K线图必须是看跌的。
    2. 在一个看跌的日K线图内的较低时间框架上，我们需要信号的汇聚。具体来说，内置指标（如相对强弱指数RSI）应显示超买状态，且快速移动平均线必须向下穿过慢速移动平均线。


    创建一个EA

    我们使用MetaEditor应用程序编写我们的MQL5 EA。最重要的是要牢记基本原则。以下是我们EA的总体结构。

    大多数EA程序的架构总结：

    • 初始化（OnInit）：设置必要的指标和变量。
    • 主循环（OnTick）：处理传入的tick，以评估市场条件并做出交易决策。
    • 交易管理（OnTrade）：处理与交易相关的事件。
    • 测试（OnTester及相关函数）：为在策略测试器中优化和评估EA的性能提供结构。
    • 用户交互（OnChartEvent）：可选，但允许通过图表事件与EA进行交互。

    我相信下面的流程图草图将有助于澄清我们期望的结果，使其更容易理解。

    趋势约束EA

    EA各部分及其相互关联的简略流程图

    这种结构确保了我们的EA组织良好，并能够有效地处理实施交易策略所需的各种任务。我将开发过程分为几个子部分，但高级开发人员可以跳过阶段（i）和（ii），直接进入子部分（iii）。

    (i) 在MetaEditor中加载默认EA（模版）

    (ii) 自定义模版

    (iii) 将趋势约束EA的逻辑编写到准备好的模板中


    (i)启动EA模板

    在MetaEditor中，按下Ctrl + N启动一个新文件，并选择“Expert Advisor (Template)”（EA模板），如下图所示：

    启动EA模板

    启动一个新的EA模板

    请注意，由于我之前在电脑上进行过项目开发，因此在启动新项目时，作者详情和链接已经自动填充。您可以根据自己的需求进行自定义。


    (ii) 自定义模版

    本文的写作目的不仅是为了展示我的编程能力，还希望对那些刚刚开始理解开发过程的初学者产生影响，以便他们能够在未来应用所学到的技能。在这一点上，我们正在查看模板，这可能对初学者来说似乎没有太多意义。开始在框架模板中编写代码之前，我将提取并简要解释所需最重要的函数。然后，我们将继续填充细节，编写符合我们需求的EA代码。这种方法至关重要，因为它将使您能够轻松地启动其他项目，这些项目与我们现在关注的内容不同。

    框架模板为我们后续构建EA逻辑提供了基础。

    以下是MetaEditor生成的模板代码：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                      Trend Constraint Expert.mq5 |
//|                                Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin |
//|             https://www.mql5.com/en/users/billionaire2024/seller |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/billionaire2024/seller"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trade function                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTrade()
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester function                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
  {
//---
   double ret=0.0;
//---

//---
   return(ret);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TesterInit function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTesterInit()
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TesterPass function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTesterPass()
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TesterDeinit function                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTesterDeinit()
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

     从模板中，让我们来讨论对我们EA来说至关重要的关键函数：

    • OnInit() 函数：当EA初始化时，该函数仅运行一次，用于设置运行所需的指标、变量或其他资源。正确的初始化确保了在EA开始处理市场数据之前，所有必要的资源都已准备就绪。对于您的“趋势约束EA”，相对强弱指数（RSI）指标和其他关键变量通常会在这里初始化。

    • OnDeinit() 函数：当EA被反初始化时，例如从图表中移除或关闭终端时，会调用此函数。它用于清理资源，例如释放指标句柄或关闭文件，以防止内存泄漏或其他问题。

    • OnTick() 函数：这是主函数，每次EA所附加的交易品种接收到新的tick（价格更新）时都会触发。在您的“趋势约束EA”中，它将包含检查市场条件（如D1趋势和RSI水平）以及做出交易决策（如开仓或平仓）的逻辑。

    • OnTrade() 函数：当发生交易事件时（例如下单、修改或平仓），此函数会被调用，它对于监控交易状态和对变化做出反应至关重要。例如，您可以使用它来跟踪交易何时开启，并相应地调整EA的行为。

    • OnTester() 函数：在策略测试期间使用此函数返回一个双精度值，作为优化的自定义标准。它允许您定义一个自定义指标（如利润因子或回撤）来评估在策略测试器中测试EA的性能。

    • OnTesterInit()、OnTesterPass() 和 OnTesterDeinit() 函数：这些函数专门用于策略测试和优化，管理策略测试器中的测试开始、正在进行的测试轮次以及测试结束。它们通过初始化资源、收集数据以及在测试后清理，为测试过程提供了更大的控制权。

    • OnChartEvent() 函数：此函数用于处理图表事件，例如鼠标点击或按键操作，从而在EA运行时与之交互。如果您的EA包含用户交互功能（例如通过图表事件更改参数或触发操作），则此函数至关重要。

    通过了解这些函数，我们可以看到如何在它们内部构建逻辑。然而，模板提供的函数可能不足以满足我们正在开发的EA的复杂性。可能需要额外的函数，并且我们需要证明并解释它们的加入，以满足我们“趋势约束EA”的特定需求。

    未包含在EA模板中但对我们的项目必要的额外函数：

    • 指标函数（例如 iRSI）：用于计算相对强弱指数（RSI）等对您的交易策略至关重要的指标。
    • 交易函数（CTrade 类）：用于管理订单和仓位，例如下达买入/卖出订单、设置止损以及修改仓位。
    因此，我们已经概述了我们希望EA在特定、合适的函数中使用的逻辑。这是我计划在EA中包含的函数的框架布局，并且我在代码注释中解释了每个函数在此开发中的必要性。 
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                               Trend Constraint Expert Advisor.mq5|
//|                                 Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin|
//|              https://www.mql5.com/en/users/billionaire2024/seller|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   // Initialization code here
   rsi_handle = iRSI(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if (rsi_handle == INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("Failed to create RSI indicator handle");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

   // Any other initialization tasks
   
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   // Cleanup code here
   IndicatorRelease(rsi_handle);  // Release RSI indicator handle
   // Any other deinitialization tasks
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   // Main trading logic goes here
   
   // Determine market conditions (e.g., daily trend, RSI levels)
   
   // Check for trade conditions and execute orders if necessary

   // Implement trailing stop logic if necessary
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trade event function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTrade()
  {
   // Handle trade events (e.g., order placement, modification, closure)
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester function                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
  {
   double ret = 0.0;
   // Custom optimization criteria (if any) go here
   return(ret);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TesterInit function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTesterInit()
  {
   // Initialization for testing (if needed)
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TesterPass function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTesterPass()
  {
   // Actions after each optimization pass (if needed)
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TesterDeinit function                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTesterDeinit()
  {
   // Cleanup after testing (if needed)
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart event function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
   // Handle chart events (e.g., mouse clicks, key presses) here
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


    (iii) 编写趋势约束EA逻辑。 

    现在，我们可以继续编写构成EA的每个函数的逻辑。让我们逐步构建我们的程序：

    包含交易库：

    我们首先包含交易库，这是必要的，因为该库中的CTrade类提供了执行交易操作（如开仓、修改仓位和平仓）所需的函数。通过包含这个库，我们使EA能够与市场交互并以编程方式管理交易。

    #include <Trade\Trade.mqh>  // Include the trade library

    定义输入参数：

    接下来，我们定义输入参数，用户可以根据自己的交易偏好进行调整。这些参数包括RSI周期、超买和超卖水平、手数、止损、获利和跟踪止损。通过编写这些输入行，我们确保EA可以根据不同的市场条件进行定制。程序将使用这些值来决定何时进入和退出交易。

    // Input parameters
input int    RSI_Period = 14;            // RSI period
input double RSI_Overbought = 70.0;      // RSI overbought level
input double RSI_Oversold = 30.0;        // RSI oversold level
input double Lots = 0.1;                 // Lot size
input double StopLoss = 100;             // Stop Loss in points
input double TakeProfit = 200;           // Take Profit in points
input double TrailingStop = 50;          // Trailing Stop in points

    声明全局变量：

    然后，我们声明全局变量，例如RSI_value和RSI_handle，它们将分别存储RSI值和句柄，以及CTrade类的一个实例。通过声明这些变量，我们确保EA可以在不同函数之间保持状态，允许程序在其运行过程中根据需要访问和修改这些值。

    // Global variables
double rsi_value;
int rsi_handle;
CTrade trade;  // Declare an instance of the CTrade class

    初始化EA：

    在OnInit函数中，我们使用iRSI函数创建RSI指标句柄。这一步至关重要，因为程序需要这个句柄来在每个tick中获取RSI值。如果无法创建句柄，我们已经编写程序使其返回INIT_FAILED，以防止EA在缺少这个关键组件的情况下运行。这确保了程序只有在完全具备分析市场数据的能力时才会运行。

    int OnInit()
  {
   // Create an RSI indicator handle
   rsi_handle = iRSI(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if (rsi_handle == INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("Failed to create RSI indicator handle");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

    反初始化EA：

    为了有效管理资源，我们实现了OnDeinit函数，在EA从图表中移除时释放RSI指标句柄。通过编写这段清理代码，我们防止了内存泄漏，并确保资源被正确释放。程序将在反初始化时自动执行这段清理代码，以保持最佳性能。

    void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   // Release the RSI indicator handle
   IndicatorRelease(rsi_handle);
  }

    实现核心交易逻辑：

    核心交易逻辑位于OnTick函数中，它将在市场的每个tick到来时执行。首先，我们编写代码通过比较日K线的开盘价和收盘价来确定当前的日线趋势。这种分析使程序能够判断市场是看涨还是看跌，这对于做出明智的交易决策至关重要。

    void OnTick()
  {
   // Determine current daily trend (bullish or bearish)
   double daily_open = iOpen(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 0);
   double daily_close = iClose(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 0);

   bool is_bullish = daily_close > daily_open;
   bool is_bearish = daily_close < daily_open;

    获取RSI值：

    然后，我们使用CopyBuffer和之前创建的RSI句柄来获取RSI值。通过编写这段代码，我们确保程序能够判断市场是否处于超买或超卖状态。程序将在决策过程中使用这个RSI值，以确定是否满足进入交易的条件。

       // Get the RSI value for the current bar
   double rsi_values[];
   if (CopyBuffer(rsi_handle, 0, 0, 1, rsi_values) <= 0)
     {
      Print("Failed to get RSI value");
      return;
     }
   rsi_value = rsi_values[0];

    在趋势变化时平仓：

    我们还加入了逻辑，如果市场趋势发生变化，EA将关闭所有未平仓头寸。例如，如果趋势从看涨变为看跌，EA将关闭所有未平仓的多头头寸，反之亦然。通过编写这一保护机制，我们确保程序与当前的市场情绪保持一致，这对于最小化风险至关重要。

       // Close open positions if the trend changes
   for (int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--)
     {
      if (PositionSelect(PositionGetSymbol(i)))  // Corrected usage
        {
         int position_type = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
         ulong ticket = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET);  // Get the position ticket

         if ((position_type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && is_bearish) ||
             (position_type == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && is_bullish))
           {
            trade.PositionClose(ticket);  // Use the ulong variable directly
           }
        }
     }

    检查买入和卖出条件：

    对于买入和卖出条件，我们编写逻辑来检查看涨趋势与超卖RSI的组合用于买入订单，以及看跌趋势与超买RSI的组合用于做空订单。通过编程这些条件，我们确保EA只有在趋势和动量指标达成一致时才会进入交易。程序将监控这些条件并相应地执行交易，确保交易纪律。

       // Check for buy condition (bullish trend + RSI oversold)
   if (is_bullish && rsi_value < RSI_Oversold)
     {
      // No open positions? Place a buy order
      if (PositionsTotal() == 0)
        {
         double price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
         double sl = price - StopLoss * _Point;
         double tp = price + TakeProfit * _Point;

         // Open a buy order
         trade.Buy(Lots, _Symbol, price, sl, tp, "TrendConstraintExpert Buy");
        }
     }

   // Check for sell condition (bearish trend + RSI overbought)
   if (is_bearish && rsi_value > RSI_Overbought)
     {
      // No open positions? Place a sell order
      if (PositionsTotal() == 0)
        {
         double price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID);
         double sl = price + StopLoss * _Point;
         double tp = price - TakeProfit * _Point;

         // Open a sell order
         trade.Sell(Lots, _Symbol, price, sl, tp, "TrendConstraintExpert Sell");
        }
     }

    实现一种追踪止损机制：

    最后，我们实现了一个跟踪止损机制，以在市场朝着有利方向移动时保护利润。通过编写跟踪止损逻辑，我们确保EA能够动态调整止损，锁定利润，同时允许交易在市场保持有利的情况下继续进行。程序将自动管理跟踪止损，确保其对市场走势做出响应，以最大化收益并最小化损失。

       // Apply trailing stop
   for (int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--)
     {
      if (PositionSelect(PositionGetSymbol(i)))  // Corrected usage
        {
         double price = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
         double stopLoss = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);
         double current_price;

         if (PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
           {
            current_price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID);
            if (current_price - price > TrailingStop * _Point)
              {
               if (stopLoss < current_price - TrailingStop * _Point)
                 {
                  trade.PositionModify(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET), current_price - TrailingStop * _Point, PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP));
                 }
              }
           }
         else if (PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
           {
            current_price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
            if (price - current_price > TrailingStop * _Point)
              {
               if (stopLoss > current_price + TrailingStop * _Point || stopLoss == 0)
                 {
                  trade.PositionModify(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET), current_price + TrailingStop * _Point, PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP));
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }

    我们最终的程序，包括标题和其他属性：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                      Trend Constraint Expert.mq5 |
//|                                Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin |
//|             https://www.mql5.com/en/users/billionaire2024/seller |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/billionaire2024/seller"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "A System that seeks to Long D1 Bullish sentiment and short D1 Bearish sentiment"
#property strict


#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>  // Include the trade library

// Input parameters
input int    RSI_Period = 14;            // RSI period
input double RSI_Overbought = 70.0;      // RSI overbought level
input double RSI_Oversold = 30.0;        // RSI oversold level
input double Lots = 0.1;                 // Lot size
input double StopLoss = 100;             // Stop Loss in points
input double TakeProfit = 200;           // Take Profit in points
input double TrailingStop = 50;          // Trailing Stop in points

// Global variables
double rsi_value;
int rsi_handle;
CTrade trade;  // Declare an instance of the CTrade class

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   // Create an RSI indicator handle
   rsi_handle = iRSI(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if (rsi_handle == INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("Failed to create RSI indicator handle");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   // Release the RSI indicator handle
   IndicatorRelease(rsi_handle);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   // Determine current daily trend (bullish or bearish)
   double daily_open = iOpen(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 0);
   double daily_close = iClose(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 0);

   bool is_bullish = daily_close > daily_open;
   bool is_bearish = daily_close < daily_open;

   // Get the RSI value for the current bar
   double rsi_values[];
   if (CopyBuffer(rsi_handle, 0, 0, 1, rsi_values) <= 0)
     {
      Print("Failed to get RSI value");
      return;
     }
   rsi_value = rsi_values[0];

   // Close open positions if the trend changes
   for (int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--)
     {
      if (PositionSelect(PositionGetSymbol(i)))  // Corrected usage
        {
         int position_type = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
         ulong ticket = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET);  // Get the position ticket

         if ((position_type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && is_bearish) ||
             (position_type == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && is_bullish))
           {
            trade.PositionClose(ticket);  // Use the ulong variable directly
           }
        }
     }

   // Check for buy condition (bullish trend + RSI oversold)
   if (is_bullish && rsi_value < RSI_Oversold)
     {
      // No open positions? Place a buy order
      if (PositionsTotal() == 0)
        {
         double price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
         double sl = price - StopLoss * _Point;
         double tp = price + TakeProfit * _Point;

         // Open a buy order
         trade.Buy(Lots, _Symbol, price, sl, tp, "TrendConstraintExpert Buy");
        }
     }

   // Check for sell condition (bearish trend + RSI overbought)
   if (is_bearish && rsi_value > RSI_Overbought)
     {
      // No open positions? Place a sell order
      if (PositionsTotal() == 0)
        {
         double price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID);
         double sl = price + StopLoss * _Point;
         double tp = price - TakeProfit * _Point;

         // Open a sell order
         trade.Sell(Lots, _Symbol, price, sl, tp, "TrendConstraintExpert Sell");
        }
     }

   // Apply trailing stop
   for (int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--)
     {
      if (PositionSelect(PositionGetSymbol(i)))  // Corrected usage
        {
         double price = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
         double stopLoss = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);
         double current_price;

         if (PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
           {
            current_price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID);
            if (current_price - price > TrailingStop * _Point)
              {
               if (stopLoss < current_price - TrailingStop * _Point)
                 {
                  trade.PositionModify(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET), current_price - TrailingStop * _Point, PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP));
                 }
              }
           }
         else if (PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
           {
            current_price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
            if (price - current_price > TrailingStop * _Point)
              {
               if (stopLoss > current_price + TrailingStop * _Point || stopLoss == 0)
                 {
                  trade.PositionModify(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET), current_price + TrailingStop * _Point, PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP));
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//HAPPY DEVELOPING!

    达到这一阶段后，我们可以继续对我们的程序进行测试。我在下面附上了我的测试经验。


    测试器

    为了在MetaTrader 5的策略测试器中测试“趋势约束EA”，我们将首先使用历史数据设置一个回测，以评估EA的性能。这一过程将使我们能够在各种市场条件下模拟其交易策略，从而帮助分析盈利能力、风险管理以及整体有效性。我们需要选择我们期望的时间框架（在本例中为M1时间框架）、输入参数和交易环境，并观察EA是否严格遵循趋势跟踪逻辑和RSI条件。这次测试对于在考虑实盘交易之前对EA进行微调至关重要。我是一个Boom 500指数的粉丝，我喜欢在这个美丽的货币对上测试EA。

    策略测试器

    策略测试器的设置：趋势约束EA

    测试表现

    在策略测试器中的测试表现

    测试结果

    测试结果 01/2023-12/2023



    结论

    我很高兴，我们已经完成了这次精彩的类似教学的讨论。我们的目标是创建一个独立的EA，它不需要安装任何特定的指标。我希望这次讨论能够启发你理解EA开发的结构，并为你提供一个坚实的起点。我们专注于最基本的概念，以确保基础易于掌握。通过输入各种因素来定制EA的能力，允许你尝试不同的值，以找到最具盈利性的设置。

    我们已经成功开发了一个基于我们最初想法的可运行的EA，并且我们可以在测试器中观察订单的执行情况。然而，仍有很大的改进空间。趋势约束EA需要进一步完善，特别是在其入场条件方面，以提高与当前日线趋势一致的盈利能力。这一次，我们没有包含一个“Magic数字”，在真实模拟账户上测试时，我意识到EA影响了已经存在的其他订单。

    与我们之前依赖于安装指标的开发相比，这次开发的一个优势是我们现在有了一个可移植的独立文件来运行。这并不意味着我们之前的尝试是徒劳的；相反，我们从中吸取了宝贵的教训，而那个项目的工具仍然对未来的工作很有用。我们的目标是继续完善EA，以实现最佳可能的结果，随着我们系列的推进。

    接下来，我们将加入一个“Magic数字”，增强我们的入场技术，并进一步提升我们在开发中的创造力。祝您交易愉快！

    文件 说明
    Trend Constraint Expert.mq5 源代码。

    返回顶部

    本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
    原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/15322

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  • https://www.mql5.com/en/users/billionaire2024/seller
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