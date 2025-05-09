构建蜡烛图趋势约束模型（第8部分）：EA开发（II）

在我们之前的文章中，我们探讨了使用Trend Constraint V1.09指标创建EA，并辅以手动执行的Trend Constraint R-R脚本用于绘制风险和收益矩形。虽然这种设置提供了富有洞察力的交易信号并增强了可视化效果，但它需要手动干预，而这一过程是可以简化的。鉴于交易环境的快节奏特性，对更高效解决方案的需求变得显而易见。许多交易者寻求能够自主运行的集成系统，以减少持续监督和手动执行的需要。

本文是本系列的下一步，将指导您开发一个独立的EA，它不仅整合了Trend Constraint V1.09的趋势分析能力，还将风险收益功能直接集成到EA中。我们的目标是利用MetaTrader 5平台上的MQL5为交易者提供一个一体化解决方案，通过增强自动化和无缝操作来跟上市场的需求。

为了实现这一目标，我们将回顾在第一部份，第一部份，和第三部份中涵盖的基础阶段，并借鉴EA执行交易任务所需的逻辑。现在，我们将结合所有这些部分及其逻辑来编写EA。

以下是指标在MQL5中实现信号生成条件的总结：

买入（多头）条件：

我们使用MetaEditor应用程序编写我们的MQL5 EA。最重要的是要牢记基本原则。以下是我们EA的总体结构。

大多数EA程序的架构总结：

我相信下面的流程图草图将有助于澄清我们期望的结果，使其更容易理解。

EA各部分及其相互关联的简略流程图

这种结构确保了我们的EA组织良好，并能够有效地处理实施交易策略所需的各种任务。我将开发过程分为几个子部分，但高级开发人员可以跳过阶段（i）和（ii），直接进入子部分（iii）。

在MetaEditor中，按下Ctrl + N启动一个新文件，并选择“Expert Advisor (Template)”（EA模板），如下图所示：

启动一个新的EA模板

本文的写作目的不仅是为了展示我的编程能力，还希望对那些刚刚开始理解开发过程的初学者产生影响，以便他们能够在未来应用所学到的技能。在这一点上，我们正在查看模板，这可能对初学者来说似乎没有太多意义。开始在框架模板中编写代码之前，我将提取并简要解释所需最重要的函数。然后，我们将继续填充细节，编写符合我们需求的EA代码。这种方法至关重要，因为它将使您能够轻松地启动其他项目，这些项目与我们现在关注的内容不同。

框架模板为我们后续构建EA逻辑提供了基础。

以下是MetaEditor生成的模板代码：

从模板中，让我们来讨论对我们EA来说至关重要的关键函数：

通过了解这些函数，我们可以看到如何在它们内部构建逻辑。然而，模板提供的函数可能不足以满足我们正在开发的EA的复杂性。可能需要额外的函数，并且我们需要证明并解释它们的加入，以满足我们“趋势约束EA”的特定需求。

未包含在EA模板中但对我们的项目必要的额外函数：

"Failed to create RSI indicator handle"

if

因此，我们已经概述了我们希望EA在特定、合适的函数中使用的逻辑。这是我计划在EA中包含的函数的框架布局，并且我在代码注释中解释了每个函数在此开发中的必要性。

现在，我们可以继续编写构成EA的每个函数的逻辑。让我们逐步构建我们的程序：

if

if

if

else

if

if

if

if

for

if

if

if

if

if

if

for

"Failed to get RSI value"

if

"Failed to create RSI indicator handle"

if

我们最终的程序，包括标题和其他属性：