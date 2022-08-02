The Hurricane Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Paul Nicholas Clevett
- Sürüm: 18.4
- Güncellendi: 10 Ocak 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Currently switched to the 4 hour chart - but use other time frames for confirmation. :-) I change my main time frame based on the market movement at the time.
The Hurricane Forex Indicator is a multi time frame indicator that includes such things as Trade Notifications, Trade Calculator, Momentum Indicator, risk reward and much more.
We have a free Trade room for our users as well.
Please check out the video for full details of how this indicator works as it has over 15 years worth of development.
- Trade alerts
- Fib Levels
- Momentum Indicator
- Trade Calculator ideal for prop trading
- Heiken Ashi candles - plus 50 and 200 period moving average
and much more.
Available through our website or you can purchase here at mql5.com Don't forget to join our FREE trading room. Details at the website with the same name .com (we are not allowed to put links in this page)
Now with the predictive moving average confirmation.
I just got this yesterday. And all my expectations just blow me up. At first, I had a hard time understanding all the colors lines ect. But when I got in contact with the author and he explained everything and even made a new video in less than no time for me to get a better understanding of this indicator I fully understood it all. A very great indicator overall and can highly recommend it.