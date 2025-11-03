ATF Double CCI Model T

Introducing a multi-timeframe trading tool ready to help you achieve daily profits.
This tool is created using the intersection of two CCI (Double CCI) indicator lines: the main CCI and the signal CCI.
Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously.
Viewing both higher and lower timeframes simultaneously is crucial.

Features :

✅ Multi Time Frame
✅ Main button and Sub buttons technology
✅ Monitoring Real Time Dashboard
✅ Monitoring Per TF curve
✅ F1. Trend Bar All Time Frame
✅ F2. Candle High Time Frame
✅ F3. Arrow Crossover Selected Time Frame
✅ F4. Histogram Area Selected Time Frame
✅ Time Spread Profit Info
✅ Local Time & Broker Time
✅ Customizable Time Frame
✅ Customizable Style
✅ Customizable Parameter

Every second counts in trading. 
This tool help you make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions.

Get this trading tool now.


#cciindicator #doublecci 


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
MTF Non Repaint Arrow Five Moving Average RTD
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
[V 1.00] MTF NRPA 5 Hareketli Ortalama RTD yayınlandı! Yeniden boyanmayan ok gerçek zamanlı pano. En iyi hareketli ortalama göstergesini arıyorsanız, doğru sayfadasınız. Genellikle insanlar iki hareketli ortalama kuracaktır çünkü iki hareketli ortalamanın kesişimi (çaprazlama) bir sonraki fiyat eğiliminin yönünü belirleyecektir. Hızlı hareket eden ortalama, yavaş hareket eden ortalama ile kesişiyorsa ve hızlı> yavaş ise, trend yukarıdır. Tersine, hızlı hareket eden ortalama, yavaş hareket ede
Nine Timeframes MACD Curve
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Bir döviz çiftinin birden fazla zaman dilimini tek bir pencerede analiz etmek kafanızı karıştırabilir. Birden çok zaman dilimini analiz etmek için güvenilir göstergelere ihtiyacınız vardır. Bunlardan biri 9TF MACD Eğrisi kullanıyor. Basit ama güvenilir ve dokuz zaman dilimini tek bir göstergede kapsayan bir kod oluşturmak için gece gündüz çalışıyorum. Bu göstergenin bazı avantajlarına bakalım: Renkli histogram. Her zaman dilimindeki eğrinin rengi birbirinden farklıdır. MACD ana hattı ve si
Nine Timeframes Stoch RSI
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Bir döviz çiftinin birden fazla zaman dilimini tek bir pencerede analiz etmek kafanızı karıştırabilir. Birden çok zaman dilimini analiz etmek için güvenilir göstergelere ihtiyacınız vardır. Bunlardan biri 9TF STOCH RSI kullanıyor. Basit ama güvenilir ve dokuz zaman dilimini tek bir göstergede kapsayan bir kod oluşturmak için gece gündüz çalışıyorum. Bu göstergenin bazı avantajlarına bakalım: Renkli histogram. Her zaman dilimindeki eğrinin rengi birbirinden farklıdır. STOCHASTIC ana hat ve
Nine Timeframes RSIMA
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Analyzing multiple time frames of a currency pair in one window can make you confused. To analyze multiple time frames, you need reliable indicators. One of them is using 9TF RSI MA . I've been working day and night to create code that is simple but reliable and covers all nine time frames in just one indicator .  Let's look at some of the advantages of this indicator: Colorful histogram . The color of the curve in each timeframe is different from one another.  Arrows indicating the crossing of
Nine Timeframes MACD Limited Bar
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Analyzing multiple time frames of a currency pair in one window can make you confused. To analyze multiple time frames, you need reliable indicators. One of them is using 9TF MACD Limited Bar . I've been working day and night to create code that is simple but reliable and covers all nine time frames in just one indicator .  Attention! When first installed, the indicator does not look intact. Changing the timeframe will solve the problem. Let's look at some of the advantages of this indicator: C
Nine Timeframes Stoch RSI Limited Bar
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Analyzing multiple time frames of a currency pair in one window can make you confused. To analyze multiple time frames, you need reliable indicators. One of them is using 9TF STOCH RSI LIMITED BAR . I've been working day and night to create code that is simple but reliable and covers all nine time frames in just one indicator .  Attention! When first installed, the indicator does not look intact. Changing the timeframe will solve the problem. Let's look at some of the advantages of this indicat
Dashboard 9TF Double RSI Double MA Angle Button
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Bir döviz çiftinin birden fazla zaman dilimini tek bir pencerede analiz etmek kafanızı karıştırabilir. Birden çok zaman dilimini analiz etmek için güvenilir göstergelere ihtiyacınız vardır. Bunlardan biri 9TF Double RSI Double MA kullanıyor. Basit ama güvenilir ve dokuz zaman dilimini tek bir göstergede kapsayan bir kod oluşturmak için gece gündüz çalışıyorum. Bu göstergenin bazı avantajlarına bakalım: Çift RSI, yani RSI daha hızlı ve RSI daha yavaş. Çift MA, yani MA daha hızlı ve MA daha
Dashboard 9TF Double CCI Double MA Angle Button
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Bir döviz çiftinin birden fazla zaman dilimini tek bir pencerede analiz etmek kafanızı karıştırabilir. Birden çok zaman dilimini analiz etmek için güvenilir göstergelere ihtiyacınız vardır. Bunlardan biri 9TF Double CCI Double MA kullanıyor. Basit ama güvenilir ve dokuz zaman dilimini tek bir göstergede kapsayan bir kod oluşturmak için gece gündüz çalışıyorum. Bu göstergenin bazı avantajlarına bakalım: Çift CCI, yani CCI daha hızlı ve CCI daha yavaş. Çift MA, yani MA daha hızlı ve MA daha
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Double CCI
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Doğru bir CCI göstergesi mevcuttur. Pano Trend Çubuğu Smart Level 9TF Double CCI. Çift CCI, yani Hızlı CCI ve Yavaş CCI Neden ikinci CCİ'ye ihtiyacınız var? Ek göstergeler kullanmak, canlı ticarette bizi daha fazla ikna edecektir. 9TF Hızlı CCI eğrisi 9TF Yavaş CCI eğrisi 9TF gerçek zamanlı CCI açısı 9TF gerçek zamanlı CCI değeri 9TF gerçek zamanlı CCI yönü/fazı 9TF Eğilim Çubuğu Trend çubuğunun hesaplanmasında yeni algoritma Açma/Kapama Düğmesi. Tek bir tıklamayla göstergeyi göstermek/gizleme
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Double RSI
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Doğru bir RSI göstergesi mevcuttur. Pano Trend Çubuğu Akıllı Seviye 9TF Çift RSI. Çift RSI, yani Hızlı RSI ve Yavaş RSI Neden ikinci RSI'ya ihtiyacınız var? Ek göstergeler kullanmak, canlı ticarette bizi daha fazla ikna edecektir. 9TF Hızlı RSI eğrisi 9TF Yavaş RSI eğrisi 9TF gerçek zamanlı RSI açısı 9TF gerçek zamanlı RSI değeri 9TF gerçek zamanlı RSI yönü/fazı 9TF Eğilim Çubuğu Trend çubuğunun hesaplanmasında yeni algoritma Açma/Kapama Düğmesi. Tek bir tıklamayla göstergeyi göstermek/gizleme
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Dual MACD
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Doğru bir MACD göstergesi mevcuttur. Gösterge Tablosu Trend Çubuğu Akıllı Seviye 9TF Çift MACD. Çift MACD, yani Hızlı (MACD 1) ve Yavaş (MACD 2) Neden ikinci MACD'ye ihtiyacınız var? Ek göstergeler kullanmak, canlı ticarette bizi daha fazla ikna edecektir. 9TF Hızlı MACD 1 eğrisi 9TF Yavaş MACD 2 eğrisi 9TF gerçek zamanlı MACD açısı 9TF gerçek zamanlı MACD değeri 9TF gerçek zamanlı MACD yönüDoğru bir MACD göstergesi mevcuttur. Gösterge Tablosu Trend Çubuğu Akıllı Seviye 9TF Çift MACD. Çift MA
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Dual STOCH
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Doğru bir Stokastik gösterge mevcuttur. Pano Trend Çubuğu Smart Level 9TF Dual Stokastik. İkili Stokastik, yani Hızlı Stokastik ve Yavaş Stokastik Neden ikinci Stokastik'e ihtiyacınız var? Ek göstergeler kullanmak, canlı ticarette bizi daha fazla ikna edecektir. 9TF Hızlı Stokastik eğri 9TF Yavaş Stokastik eğri 9TF gerçek zamanlı Stokastik açı 9TF gerçek zamanlı Stokastik değer 9TF gerçek zamanlı Stokastik yön/faz 9TF Eğilim Çubuğu Trend çubuğunun hesaplanmasında yeni algoritma Açma/Kapama Düğ
MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Yalnızca tek bir gösterge kullandığınız için sık sık işlem kaybediyorsanız bu işlem aracını deneyin. Bu ticaret aracı birden fazla gösterge kullanır. Yalnızca RSI göstergesini kullanan tüccarları sıklıkla gözlemliyorum. Çoğu zaman piyasa aşırı satıştadır ancak hala aşağıdadır veya piyasa aşırı alımdadır ancak hala yüksektir. Bu nedenle birden fazla gösterge kullanmanız gerekir. Yeni sürüm V 3.40 MTF PPAAF ile tanışın: Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Hassas Fiyat Eylem Oku Filtrelendi. Bu ticaret aracı, p
MTF Non Repaint Arrow Five RSI RTD
Anon Candra N
1 (1)
Göstergeler
[V 1.00] MTF NRPA 5 RSI RTD yayınlandı! Yeniden boyanmayan ok gerçek zamanlı pano. Çeşitli RSI göstergelerini kullanmaktan sıkıldıysanız ancak bunların hatalı olduğunu düşünüyorsanız, bu aracı deneyin. Genellikle insanlar bir zaman diliminde OBOS seviyesini belirlemek için yalnızca 1 RSI kurarlar. Kötü haber şu ki, aynı anda çeşitli zaman dilimlerinde OBOS seviyelerini ve trendlerini göremiyorsunuz. Bu ticaret aracını bu yüzden geliştirdim. İşte nasıl açıklandığı: Bu ticaret aracında beş RS
MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model S
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Introducing the advanced trading tools of 2023. MTF PPAAF Model S. This is sub window version of my best trading tool : MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered.  Click here to learn more about MTF PPAAF . This trading tool is equipped with various powerful features : MTF = Multi Time Frame = Time Frame can be changed. On/off button. Non Repaint Arrows.  Customizable parameter, color etc.  Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast stochastic main line & fast stochastic signal line (
ATF Trend Following Trend Bar OBOS
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
If you are curious about the position of the stochastic, RSI, CCI curve, whether it is at the OBOS level or not, then this trading tool is for you. Introducing the advanced trading tools of 2024. ATF Trend Following Trend Bar OBOS. This indicator is similar to MTF PPAAF Model S but have two layers.  Click here to learn more about MTF PPAAFS . This trading tool is equipped with various powerful features : MTF = Multi Time Frame = Time Frame can be changed. On/off button. Customizable parameter,
MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model T
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Merhaba tüccarlar. En iyi ticaret aracımla tanışın. MTF PPAAF Modeli T. Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Hassas fiyat eylem oku filtreli Model T.  Bu ticaret aracı, yıllar boyunca çeşitli ticaret araçları yaptıktan sonra yaptığım en iyi çalışmadır. Bu ticaret aracı neden en iyi ve güvenilirdir?  1. Bu araç 6 gösterge kullanır:  Çift CCI = hızlı CCI x yavaş CCI İkili Stokastik = hızlı Stokastik (hızlı Stokastik ana hat x hızlı Stokastik sinyal hattı) ve yavaş Stokastik (yavaş Stokastik ana hat
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Stochastic
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Bu işlem aracıyla aynı anda 15 piyasayı tarayabilirsiniz. Karşınızda yeni ticaret göstergesi 2024: ️ Kontrol Paneli Çoklu Para Birimi Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Stokastik. Bu ticaret aracını oluşturmamın en az iki nedeni var: Öncelikle tek piyasayı gözlemlemekten sıkıldım. İkincisi, başka bir pazara giriş anını kaybetmek istemiyorum. Bu yüzden aynı zamanda diğer piyasa koşullarını da bilmek istiyorum. Bu nedenle birden fazla piyasanın koşullarını aynı anda tarayabilecek bir tarayıcıya ihtiyac
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Double CCI
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Bu işlem aracıyla aynı anda 15 piyasayı tarayabilirsiniz. Karşınızda yeni ticaret göstergesi 2024: ️ Dashboard Çoklu Para Birimi Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Çift CCI. Bu ticaret aracını oluşturmamın en az iki nedeni var: Öncelikle tek piyasayı gözlemlemekten sıkıldım. İkincisi, başka bir pazara giriş anını kaybetmek istemiyorum. Bu yüzden aynı zamanda diğer piyasa koşullarını da bilmek istiyorum. Bu nedenle birden fazla piyasanın koşullarını aynı anda tarayabilecek bir tarayıcıya ihtiyacım var
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Double RSI
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Bu işlem aracıyla aynı anda 15 piyasayı tarayabilirsiniz. Karşınızda yeni ticaret göstergesi 2024: ️ Kontrol Paneli Çoklu Para Birimi Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Çift RSI. Bu ticaret aracını oluşturmamın en az iki nedeni var: Öncelikle tek piyasayı gözlemlemekten sıkıldım. İkincisi, başka bir pazara giriş anını kaybetmek istemiyorum. Bu yüzden aynı zamanda diğer piyasa koşullarını da bilmek istiyorum. Bu nedenle birden fazla piyasanın koşullarını aynı anda tarayabilecek bir tarayıcıya ihtiyacı
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt