Nine Timeframes RSIMA

Analyzing multiple time frames of a currency pair in one window can make you confused.

To analyze multiple time frames, you need reliable indicators.

One of them is using 9TF RSI MA.

I've been working day and night to create code that is simple but reliable and covers all nine time frames in just one indicator

Let's look at some of the advantages of this indicator:

  • Colorful histogram.
  • The color of the curve in each timeframe is different from one another. 
  • Arrows indicating the crossing of RSI line & MA line. (Note: Ignore the last arrow that appears!)
  • OBOS level line. 
  • Real time 9TF dashboard monitor
  • The 9TF dashboard monitor calculations are very accurate even if you change from one time frame to another.
  • Monitoring which curve is above the overbought level and which is below the oversold level.
  • Monitoring the curve whether the RSI line is above the MA line or vice versa. 
  • Monitoring the curve whether there is a crossing between the RSI line and the MA line. 
  • Monitoring the movement of the current signal with the previous signal. On the rise or on the way down. (Note: This is very important feature for scalping!)
  • A very important trend bar feature to spot the longer-term trend.
  • Ability to change the color. 
  • Ability to choose which curve to show. 
  • Ability to show RSI only, MA only etc.
  • Ability to choose which histogram to show. 
  • Ability to choose which arrow to show. 
  • Ability to place the 9TF dashboard monitor in your desired location.
  • Ability to show or hide the indicator in just one click button.  
  • Ability to monitor the price action movement from the higher time frame to small time frame.
  • Can be use to analyze forex, indices, metal/energy, stocks and cryptocurrency. 

There are two types of MA (moving average): 

  • MA of actual value
  • MA of RSI movement

Q1. How to know whether the current RSI line is greater than the previous RSI line and vice versa?

A1. Take a look at the RSI phase (expressed in the form of a triangle). If the current RSI line > the previous RSI line, then the phase is in the form of a triangle facing up and is lime colored. The opposite is a downward triangle and is red. 

Q2. How to know whether the current MA line is greater than the previous MA line and vice versa?

A2. Take a look at the MA phase (expressed in the form of a triangle). If the current MA line > the previous MA line, then the phase is in the form of a triangle facing up and is lime colored. The opposite is a downward triangle and is red. 

Q3. How to know whether the current RSI line is greater than the current MA line and vice versa?

A3. Select signal MA types to option 2, i.e MA of RSI movement. Then take a look at the three arrows. If the current RSI line > the current MA line, then the three arrows are facing up and is lime colored. The opposite is facing down and is red. 

You can watch the full feature on my YouTube channel. Nothing to hide.

My intention to make this indicator is to increase your winning and profits.

Make confident entries with the best RSI MA trading indicator. 

Get now and trade like a pro. 

Thank you. 



