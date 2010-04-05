Bolli Plus 4
- Experts
- Prafull Manohar Nikam
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 27 marzo 2023
- Attivazioni: 5
This EA trades with trend so it has high win percentage. Uses trend indicators like Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages. This is NO Martingale system but it uses lots multiplier to increase the gains. You can easily disable the lots multiplier by changing it to 1.
Features:
1. NO Martingale
2. NO Grid
3. High Win Rate Strategy.
4. Low Drawdown.
5. Uses STOP OUT Percent instead of usual Stop Loss.
6. But uses the usual Take Profit in pips.
Account Requirements:
1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD
2. Minimum Leverage - 1:50
3. Recommended Balance - 10000 USD
4. Recommended Leverage - 1:500