NewStorm

5

NewStorm is designed mainly to trade after news events, and to open trades based on news results. The EA can be used for swing trading by opening positions based on fundamental analysis with its SL and TP, or it can be used as scalper to profit from quick market move during the news to book some profit.

An advanced grid recovery system is included that incorporates several advanced features such as ATR‐based grid spacing, dynamic lot allocation, smart drawdown reduction, trailing stops, and news-triggered trade initiation. This EA can operate in multiple modes and provides an on-chart panel for manual control and real-time information.

This EA is a framework that provides the traders with multiple options so they can configure their own strategies and not to stick to only one.

Counter just reset! The next 7 copies only for 99 USD, next price 149 USD! Final price 249 USD.

This is a simple to medium EA to handle. No backtesting is provided as it is not possible to backtest news events.

Need help or have questions? I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out! I am always available to respond, help, and improve. 


It provides the following features:

  • News Trigger Mode: In news-trigger mode, the EA monitors an external news calendar and initiates trades based on high-impact news events for a specified currency. It also allows you to filter news events by specific keywords.

  • Trading Time Window: You can restrict trading to specific hours of the day by configuring a trading window.

  • Trailing Profit (Trailing Stop): The EA can activate a trailing stop to protect profits once the price moves favorably by a predefined number of points.

  • Grid Basket Trading: The EA manages groups of trades (referred to as “baskets”) in both buy and sell directions. Each basket follows a grid strategy by opening additional trades at preset intervals (grid distance).

  • ATR-Based Adaptive Grid: When enabled, the EA adjusts the grid distance dynamically based on market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR) indicator.

  • Dynamic Allocation: This feature allows the EA to modify the lot size and grid distance after a specified number of trades to better adapt to changing market conditions.

  • Smart Drawdown Reduction: To help mitigate risk, the EA features a drawdown reduction mechanism that becomes active after a set number of trades and under specific profit conditions.

  • Manual Control Panel: An on-chart panel (if enabled) lets you manually trigger buy/sell trades or close positions, in addition to displaying current profit and basket counts.


Where to find more information

The EA is provided with 2 sets that trade XAUSUD and EURUSD. Pay attention, both use grid recovery. 

It is recommended to run the EA with a minimum balance of 1000USD for a starting lot of 0.01 if you are using the grid recovery.

As news are the trigger unfortunately no backtesting is possible, however you can find 2 signals that are generated by this EA.

You can find all the needed information from user guide, and signals on this website.


Pay attention trading news combined with grid may come with a certain risk, make sure you are full aware how the EA works before putting on a live account.


İncelemeler 2
Michael Arthur Schorr
1653
Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.06.03 15:38 
 

Honestly a must have addition to any portfolio. Its a superb news ai, the dev is attentive, knowledgable and cares about users. So you have a winning startegy with a good dev theres nothing more you can ask for. Slight hope by me that he can make this in the future able to backtest and maybe add some pairs but thats all just icing on the already great cake.

Önerilen ürünler
Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
Uzman Danışmanlar
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.33 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lansman fiyatı: 199$ Değer bazlı lansman stratejisinin bir parçası olarak her satış bloğundan sonra fiyat kademeli olarak artacaktır. ArtQuant Gold'u ne kadar erken satın alırsanız o kadar iyi bir fiyat elde edersiniz. (Yapay indirimler veya agresif promosyonlar yok. Fiyat artışı sistemin kalitesini ve uzun vadeli performansını yansıtıyor.) LIVE SIGNAL ArtQuant Gold, uzun vadeli istikrara odaklanmış sağlam ve uyarlanabilir bir yapıya sahip, altın (XAUUSD) piyasasında işlem yapmak için özel ol
Golden Scalper EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Scalper EA , MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilmiş tamamen otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Minimum riskle maksimum verimliliği hedefler. Mum çubuğu modellerini analiz etmek ve hareketli ortalamalar (MA) kullanarak sinyalleri filtrelemek için gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanır. Golden Scalper EA , güçlü analiz yeteneklerini esnek ayarlarla birleştirerek her seviyedeki yatırımcı için vazgeçilmez bir araç haline gelir. Golden Scalper EA’nın Avantajları Gelişmiş Mum Çubuğu Modeli Analizi 11 popüle
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
IPeurusd5
ANO IDS
4.11 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA is recommended for trading EURUSD(or EURGBP) M15 or M30. It is based on the strategy of "waiting out", the market entry (and exit) points are determined on the basis of correlation of a number of indicators. The trading volume for opening a position depends on results of previous trades. It is possible to limit the amount of risk (the AutoMM parameter). It is also possible to set the maximum spread, above which the EA will automatically suspend trading (the MaxSpread parameter). It also h
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
GoldScalperEA
Samuel Zulu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Scalper EA – Advanced Support & Resistance Scalping for XAUUSD Gold Scalper EA is a precision-engineered expert advisor designed to dominate the XAUUSD (Gold) market through smart support and resistance-based scalping. Built with a clean, simplistic and minimalistic trading logic without any overcomplicated jargon that most EAs try to advertise, this Gold scalping robot executes high-probability breakout trades with surgical accuracy using simple basic support and resistance trading while
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Aussie Victor MT5
Jesper Christensen
4.46 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 What Makes Aussie Victor Different? Smart Grid Technology - Unlike basic grid systems that place orders at fixed intervals, Aussie Victor uses adaptive spacing and intel
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
AI Quantum Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Quantum Trading – Algoritmik ticarette devrim. JPY enstrümanları için yeni nesil ticaret danışmanı 1 satın alma = 2 versiyon! MT5'te AI Quantum Trading satın alın - ve MT4 versiyonunu ücretsiz edinin! Dilediğiniz gibi işlem yapın: iki platform, bir danışman, sıfır fazla ödeme. Satın alma işleminizden sonra bana özel mesaj yoluyla yazın ve hediyenizi alın! Günümüzün finansal teknoloji dünyasında, otomatik ticaret piyasada başarının ayrılmaz bir parçası haline geldi. AI Quantum Trading, piy
GOLD h2 moon
The Trinh Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introduction to GOLD h2 moon – Automated EA Based on Ichimoku Strategy Introduction GOLD h2 moon  is an Expert Advisor (EA) programmed in MQL5 , designed to execute automated trading based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. This EA is optimized for multiple currency pairs and timeframes but works best on XAU/USD (Gold)  in the  H2 timeframe . Technical Requirements: Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) only Main Timeframe: H2 - this is what you must run on - XAUUSD H2 Recommended Starting Balance: $1,0
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HMA Scalper Pro EA   , en çok talep gören finansal enstrümanlarda (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD gibi popüler döviz çiftleri, XAU/USD altın işlemleri, Brent ve WTI petrol işlemleri ile BTC, ETH, LTC vb. kripto paralar) aktif işlem yapmaya yönelik çok fonksiyonlu bir trading robotudur. Bu robotun algoritmasının temelinde, klasik Moving Average’lara kıyasla daha net sinyaller sağlayan modernize edilmiş bir Hull Moving Average (HMA) versiyonu yer alır. Uzman Danışman, kısa vadeli fiya
GOLD Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.43 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! GOLD Scalper Pro  is a very effective and profitable trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading  GOLD (XAUUSD) . I have used the most proven trading principle since the market exist – namely a position entry in the direction of a distinctive market impulse and a following correction. This principle has been proven rock solid since the markets exi
ICT London MT5
Abhishek Yadav
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICT London, (ICT Judas) temel alan, Asya ticaret oturumunun benzersiz dinamiklerini kullanarak sonraki Londra oturumundaki fırsatları belirleyen devrim niteliğinde bir ticaret stratejisidir. Gelişmiş yapay zeka teknolojisi ve yüksek seviyeli hesaplamalarla desteklenen bu strateji, Asya oturumunun piyasa hareketinin yönünü tespit etme ve potansiyel piyasa tersine dönüşlerini değerlendirme konusunda başarılı bir performans sergiler. Varsayılan ayarlarla US30'da en iyi sonuçları verir. Diğer döviz
PriceBreaker
Pawel Pel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recommended currency pairs:    USDJPY,    CADJPY,    EURJPY. and other. Recommended optimization: It is recommended to do   balance max   optimization or complex criterion max optimization   . Min 1/ 2 year in M15/M30/H1.  Other recommendations: const_lot_or_not - true - lot is constant, false lot is variable, Trailing_stop - true recommended, stop_loss_on_off -  true recommended, take_profit_on_off -  false recommended, max of open positions - 1 - 5,  max_Analyzed_Bars - from 1 to 50 every
EA Scalp Eday MT5
Yurii Yasny
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Scalp EDay required set file Be sure to contact me after purchase for personalized recommendations and a personal bonus! - Is a scalping system on strong price levels. One of the oldest strategies, modernized and updated for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimization. You should just install the set file and run it according to the recommendations. Advantages of EA Scalp EDay: - Optimal SL/TP ratio. - Low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible. - Every ord
Secret Garden
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
Secret Garden FX - Advanced Multi-Indicator Trading Robot Discover the power of disciplined, multi-confirmation automated XAUUSD trading with Secret Garden FX . This is not just another grid or martingale system; it is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to navigate the markets with a precise, rule-based strategy. By combining classic indicators with a unique volatility filter, Secret Garden FX aims to identify and execute high-probability trades while protecting your capital with an extensi
ATS Infinity MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This long-term trading system works on 9 pairs and timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses various trading systems, such as trend trading, counter-trend trading and others.  The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. EA uses economic news. No martingale, grid and other risky strategies. EA uses timeframes: MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5  M5, M15, M30, H1     M2,   M3,   M4, M5, M6, M10, M12 ,   M15,   M20,   M3
Noloss
Stefano Padovano
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vi Presento NOLOSS   un Ea complesso creato e testato su EURUSD (si puo' cmq usare su altre coppie forex basso spread). La sua caratterista è di equilibrare i lotti in base al capitale disponibile . time frame  M5 Coppia consigliata EURUSD CAPITLE MINIMO 500€  Consigliato Conto  ecn . ATTENZIONE PRIMA DI FARE IL TEST modificate questo dato : >Capitale incremento lotti<  se fate il test su 500$\€ mettete 500 $\€ lottagio iniziale consiglio 0.01 conservativo 0.02 Medio  0.03 spinto  A CHI LASCI
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Bollinger Bands Trigger EA
Irina Cherkashina
Uzman Danışmanlar
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator. The advisor's algorithm is based on a deep understanding of technical analysis and personal experience in exchange trading, has passed the test of time, therefore it guarantees accurate signals and well-thought-out decisions. Traders are also given the opportunity to use their own risk management system w
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Uzman Danışmanlar
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
Aliens AI
Buba Akhrakhadze
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Alien's AI , the revolutionary MQL5 expert advisor that’s redefining trading on the highly liquid and volatile GBP/USD market! More than just an EA, Alien’s AI is built on a unique trading concept that leverages high-probability market actions driven by global trade factors. Engineered by experienced traders and skilled programmers with a deep understanding of algorithmic trading, this cutting-edge system brings precision and innovation to your trading strategy. Alien's AI stands ap
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
S&P 500 Scalper Advisor, S&P 500 Endeksinde başarılı bir şekilde işlem yapmak isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış yenilikçi bir araçtır. Endeks, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ndeki en büyük 500 şirketi içeren Amerikan borsasının en yaygın kullanılan ve prestijli göstergelerinden biridir. Özellikler: Otomatik işlem çözümleri:       Danışman, stratejiyi değişen piyasa koşullarına otomatik olarak uyarlamak için gelişmiş algoritmalara ve teknik analize dayanmaktadır. Çok yönlü yaklaşım:       Danışm
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
FVG EA Pro
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.55 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FVG EA PRO   is a must-have smart money concept EA, highly customizable and using advanced techniques of FVG "Fair Value Gap" and market structure to capture high probability trades.  It is highly configurable,  you can build various strategies based on market structure and FVG as entry criteria. FVG EA PRO can be used to trade Kill Zones and Silver Bullet Windows. It is fully compatible with swing trade strategies. It contains all the functionalities  needed by any  successful traders to automa
Ultimate SMC
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.6 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultimate SMC is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to act as a framework for traders using advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC). If you are a smart money concept trader and want to enhance and automate your trading strategies, this EA is for you. It is designed to cater to advanced traders seeking a robust and versatile tool to implement precise and strategic trading maneuvers based on the smart money concept. The EA combines multiple sophisticated trading techniques and risk ma
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Step Ahead
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.83 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Step Ahead" is the ultimate breakout expert advisor The basic strategy is trading breakouts from a time range. It takes a start time and an end time as inputs. The EA sets breakout trades at the end of the ranges and manages the trades via breakeven and trailing stops mechanisms. The trades will be closed if SL or TP hits, and you can configure to close all open trades and orders at a specific time as part of the range settings. The strategy requires an SL for each trade. It is not a risky stra
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
ICT Silver Bullet MT5
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Göstergeler
ICT Silver Bullet If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT Silver Bullet concept, or ICT concepts, Smart Money Concepts, or SMC, this indicator will respond to your need!  Before version 2.2, this indicator was focused only on ICT Silver Bullet, but moving forward, we will include the different elements for smart money concept trading. This indicator will help you identify the following: FVG - fair value gaps Market structure: BOS and CHOCH. It is based on ZIGZAG as it is
Structure Blocks
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Structure Blocks: a structured way to analyze market structure  This indicator is for you if you are a price action or smart money concept trader. It identifies market trends' ultimate highs and lows and intermediaries' swing lows and highs. It adjusts based on candles' body where most of the volume is, disregarding wicks. Need help or have questions? I am   Lio , don't hesitate to reach out! I am always available to respond, help, and improve.  How it works: Each block consists of a move with
FREE
Breakout Momentum
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Breakout Momentum  is an automated scalper for EURUSD. Its strategy takes advantage of "false breakout", "breakout", and "raids on liquidity" above and below current marketplace prices. It is effective in both raging and trending markets. It shows promising results during backtesting using "every tick based on real tick" mode. it is also proving itself on a real account. Check Live Signal on  Live Signal 1 - EURUSD Where does it work the best?   The default parameters are optimized to suit the
ICT Silver Bullet MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (13)
Göstergeler
ICT Silver Bullet If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT Silver Bullet concept, or ICT concepts, Smart Money Concepts, or SMC, this indicator will respond to your need!  This indicator will help you identify the following: FVG - fair value gaps Market structure: BOS and CHOCH. It is based on ZIGZAG as it is the most subjective way to do it. ICT Silver Bullet windows and related notifications when it starts and when an FVG appears  Swing High and low that are potential bu
Trendy Tunnels MT5
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trendy Tunnels an expert advisor that automats a low-risk high-reward strategy. The default parameters of the EA correspond to the recommendation of the inventor of this strategy. This doesn't mean that those would work on any pair or any timeframe. Please do your backtesting and optimization, as this strategy is not optimized as it is now and we don't have predefined set files. Introducing our new MQL5 Expert Advisor, Trendy Tunnels! This trading system follows the trend by analyzing two moving
Trade The Box
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade the   BOX   It is the must-have utility to help you automate the execution of your trading plan, managing scale-up, partial profit booking, and trade managing. It is very intuitive. You need to load it on a chart, set your trading plan, select your range with the BOX, and double-click to activate the trades.   Trade the   BOX   will take it over, ensuring your trading plan is mechanically executed without deviation. As it is a bot handling your trades, Scalpers, you will adore this utilit
Filtrele:
Michael Arthur Schorr
1653
Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.06.03 15:38 
 

Honestly a must have addition to any portfolio. Its a superb news ai, the dev is attentive, knowledgable and cares about users. So you have a winning startegy with a good dev theres nothing more you can ask for. Slight hope by me that he can make this in the future able to backtest and maybe add some pairs but thats all just icing on the already great cake.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
19713
Geliştiriciden yanıt Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2025.06.04 04:42
Hi Michael, thanks a lot for this super review, much appreciated. And yes the back testing functions and other pairs should be out there soon!
Correcttrader FONT
553
Correcttrader FONT 2025.05.02 11:49 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
19713
Geliştiriciden yanıt Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2025.05.04 09:41
Thanks a lot for you purchase and for great review, looking for the review updates in few weeks!
İncelemeye yanıt