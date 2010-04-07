Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3

MultiOrder Assistent V3.0 - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4

The MultiOrder Manager is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.

Symbols:

FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies





Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions

Manual

Features and benefits:

Trading Panel: The MultiOrder Assistent V3.0 has placed a clear input panel in the chart from which you can send all orders.

Automated MultiOrder Placement: The MultiOrder Assistent V3.0 places multiple buy or sell orders simultaneously based on your predefined lot size and number of orders.

Individual take profit targets: You can set different take profit levels for each order to lock in incremental profits.

Limit order function: You can place limit orders in advance via the trading panel.

Virtual stop-loss with break-even function: An intelligent stop-loss that is automatically tightened to the entry price (break-even) after reaching the second take-profit level, without placing real stop-loss orders in the market.

Easy-to-use chart buttons: With just one click on the clear Buy, Sell, Close All and Break Even buttons directly in the chart window, you can control your trades in an uncomplicated and efficient manner.

Managing different orders: Due to the assignment of Magic Numbers, you can manage market and limit orders differently.

Maximum flexibility: The EA has been successfully tested for all currency pairs, commodities and cryptocurrencies and is ideally suited for use on these markets.

Risk and money management: You have the choice of using either a fixed lot size or a dynamic lot size based on a fixed risk percentage of the account balance.

High precision and reliability: With robust mechanisms for checking minimum distances for stop-loss and take-profit as well as optimized order execution, the MultiOrder Assistent V3.0 ensures precise trade execution.

Why choose the MultiOrder Assistent V3.0 ?

Versatility: The tool is not only suitable for the forex market, but also for trading commodities such as gold (XAU/USD) and cryptocurrencies.

Time-saving: Thanks to the automated management of multiple orders and its ease of use, MultiOrder Assistent V3.0 significantly reduces manual effort.

Secure trading: Thanks to the break-even function and flexible risk management, you are always in control of your trades, while profits are automatically secured.

The MultiOrder Assistent V3.0 is the perfect companion for every trader who wants to implement professional trading strategies. Increase your efficiency and minimize risks with a powerful tool that is tailored to a wide range of markets.



