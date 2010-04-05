Gravity Bands MT5
Gravity Bands
A powerful all-in-one market structure, momentum, and trend framework for any intraday trader.
The Gravity Bands Indicator is designed for traders who want clarity — not noise.
Whether you scalp or day-trade, this tool gives you a clean visual structure of the market:
- Where the trend is
- Where momentum is accelerating
- Where structure shifts happen
- Where price is fair or extendedWhen sessions activate and volatility begins
It does not predict the market. It reveals the market.
Gravity Bands has already become a core tool for many traders because it replaces messy charts with a simple, logical, structured view of the market — allowing you to focus only on high-quality moments.
Why Gravity Bands?
Most indicators show late signals, repaint swings, or overload your chart with noise.
Gravity Bands solves this by combining:
- A multi-layer trend cloud
- Dynamic volatility bands
- Real-time BOS detection
- Session-based filters
- Clean, accurate swing logic
This indicator adapts to any instrument, but is particularly powerful on Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and high-volatility assets.
Input Parameters
📌 Structure Definition
- Left Bars: Number of candles to the left needed to validate a swing high or swing low.
- Right Bars: Candles to the right required to confirm the swing. Ensures BOS is based on clean structure.
- Min Points for BOS: How far price must break a previous high/low to qualify as a structure break.
📌 Gravity Cloud Settings
- The Gravity Cloud represents dynamic intraday flow & volatility.
- Guardian Limits (points): Defines how far price can be from the cloud before a signal is considered over-extended. Prevents chasing stretched moves.
📌 Signal Filter Mode
- Breakout (No Filter): Shows all BOS signals regardless of cloud/trend context. Full transparency.
- Breakout From Cloud: Signals only appear after a candle breaks outside the Gravity Cloud. Excellent for momentum traders.
- Breakout Candle: Only prints signals when the actual breakout candle itself breaks structure — the cleanest and strictest filter.
📌 Session Anchors: These levels help you align the indicator with the momentum cycles.
- BETA Start Hour / Minute: Activates the Beta session line
- OMEGA Start Hour / Minute: Activates the Omega session line
What Makes Gravity Bands Unique
Unlike generic BOS indicators or traditional trend clouds, Gravity Bands integrates:
🌀 Trend + Structure + Session Timing + Volatility Stretch into one unified tool.
This lets you instantly see:
- Where the trend is going
- When momentum activates
- If a structure break is meaningful
- Whether price is stretched or still “fair”
- Where sessions shift market behavior
The indicator doesn’t guess. It visualizes what the market is actually doing — clearly and objectively.
Perfect For
✔ Scalpers
✔ Intraday traders
✔ Structure-based traders
✔ Trend continuation traders
✔ Gold and indices traders
✔ Anyone wanting a clean, rule-based chart
You can find more details under this user guide
Need help or have questions? I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out! I am always available to respond, help, and improve.