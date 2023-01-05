BTC Gold MT4

1.25

An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI )
For GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) in time frame 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily
Has a TP and a SL
Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges

Best time frame: M30 , Best currency pair: GOLD

Get EURUSD Expert for free after buying(or renting) this Expert. For more information, send a message after buying(renting).

 Symbol:                     GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD)
 Time frames:             M30 , H1 , H4
 Minimum Deposit:     Minimum tested capital:500$
 Brokers:                     Any brokers
 Leverage:                  50 and above tested



Features of this expert:

It has many settings (Over time, I will add the necessary settings)
Without the use of risky trades such as martingales and hedges
Can be used in gold and btc symbols
Can be used in 30 minutes time frames and 1 and 4 hours
Tested in the most reputable brokers in the world
Has a TP and a SL
Profit limit and loss limit are fixed
R/R = 1 (SL=TP)




Settings:

Trade with high spread: If it is inactive, when the spreads are high, Expert does not trade, If your number of trades is low, you can activate this option.

Order "Buy" :If it is inactive, it will not do "buy" trades

Order "Sell" : If it is inactive, it will not do "sell" trades

Full Trade: Increases the number of signals , If your number of trades is low, you can activate this option.

To increase the expert signals during testing, activate the "full trade" and "Trade with high spread" option in the settings.


If you need more settings, be sure to let us know
Read this article to know more about settings and details: Settings guide





How this expert works:

This specialist works on the basis of complex artificial intelligence calculations.
We transfer data from previous years (data from several reputable brokers), types of patterns (candlestick patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.), specific areas (support, resistance, rand price, etc.), personalized indicators (the most reliable and newest indicators) to AI. We gave it and this artificial intelligence has reached the level you see after 7 months of training in very strong and advanced systems.
Our training continues...





How to work with this expert:

Just run this expert.
Download and run the settings file
These settings are located in the settings help file


Help files:

Settings guide
A complete guide to buying and using experts: BTC Gold Guide
Frequently Asked Questions: FAQ




Some important points:

Use this expert only on the gold and btc symbol
The photos on the site are related to the gold symbol
Use this expert only in  M30 , H1 and H4 time frames
You can use a variety of brokers, but try to use large and famous brokers
To increase the number of trades, you can use two different settings: full trade, trade with high spread
Default settings are great, so you do not need a separate settings file (The settings I put on the site are also good)
If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to let me know
If you need any settings, be sure to let me know
We update this expert every 1 to 2 months to reach an almost complete version and solve its problems. All updates are free


ridha1998
173
ridha1998 2023.03.27 11:28 
 

SCAM SCAM SCAM EA DO NOT BUY IT

Ka Kui Chan
269
Ka Kui Chan 2023.03.18 05:02 
 

5 star reviews are untrue. They have the same people among their friends. The EA uses updates to modify bad trades from the previous month in back test. Actually you only have 40-50% win rate ，I can change it to 5 stars, but the seller has to provide me with real account trading results before February 22, or EA has a real trade 55% up win rate for one month

Trung John
1310
Trung John 2023.03.16 12:14 
 

testing it on BTCUSD. More losses

Alexander Seidel
992
Alexander Seidel 2023.03.07 15:03 
 

Zunächst muss ich feststellen das sich seit dem Kauf niemand zurück gemeldet hat obwohl angeschrieben.. Der EA selbst bringt im Gold NUR riesige Verluste... Bitcoin, weshalb ich ihn überhaupt gekauft habe wird gar nicht getradet... Also wenn ich negative Sterne vergeben könnte wären es mindestens -5 Sterne..

Claudia Ramona Angerer
8588
Geliştiriciden yanıt Claudia Ramona Angerer 2023.03.08 07:51
Hello, Expert trades.
Are you in a group?
You haven't messaged me yet.
If there is a problem, let me know.
İncelemeye yanıt