BTC Gold MT4

An expert based on artificial intelligence (AI)

For GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) in time frame 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily

Has a TP and a SL

Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges





Symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD)

Time frames: M30 , H1 , H4

Minimum Deposit: Minimum tested capital:500$

Brokers: Any brokers

Leverage: 50 and above tested









Features of this expert:



It has many settings (Over time, I will add the necessary settings)

Without the use of risky trades such as martingales and hedges

Can be used in gold and btc symbols

Can be used in 30 minutes time frames and 1 and 4 hours

Tested in the most reputable brokers in the world

Has a TP and a SL

Profit limit and loss limit are fixed

R/R = 1 (SL=TP)









Settings:



Trade with high spread: If it is inactive, when the spreads are high, Expert does not trade, If your number of trades is low, you can activate this option.



Order "Buy" :If it is inactive, it will not do "buy" trades

Order "Sell" : If it is inactive, it will not do "sell" trades

Full Trade: Increases the number of signals , If your number of trades is low, you can activate this option.



To increase the expert signals during testing, activate the "full trade" and "Trade with high spread" option in the settings.





If you need more settings, be sure to let us know

If you need more settings, be sure to let us know













How this expert works:



This specialist works on the basis of complex artificial intelligence calculations.

We transfer data from previous years (data from several reputable brokers), types of patterns (candlestick patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.), specific areas (support, resistance, rand price, etc.), personalized indicators (the most reliable and newest indicators) to AI. We gave it and this artificial intelligence has reached the level you see after 7 months of training in very strong and advanced systems.

Our training continues...











How to work with this expert:



Just run this expert.

Download and run the settings file

These settings are located in the settings help file









A complete guide to buying and using experts:









Some important points:



Use this expert only on the gold and btc symbol

The photos on the site are related to the gold symbol

Use this expert only in M30 , H1 and H4 time frames

You can use a variety of brokers, but try to use large and famous brokers

To increase the number of trades, you can use two different settings: full trade, trade with high spread

Default settings are great, so you do not need a separate settings file (The settings I put on the site are also good)

If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to let me know

If you need any settings, be sure to let me know

We update this expert every 1 to 2 months to reach an almost complete version and solve its problems. All updates are free








