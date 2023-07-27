Hero EA MT4

2.8

This expert will only be sold (or rented) to 100 people (0 left)

At the request of those who rented, we increased the capacity

An Expert with combining artificial intelligence (Ai) and classic strategies

Combination of more than 10 famous indicators and patterns and private indicators and professional strategies and artificial intelligence

Without using risky strategies like martingale and hedge

Profit limit and loss limit for all trades

In the most important currency pairs of the forex market



currency pairs

 EURUSD , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD
Time frames
 M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 , D1
Brokers
 All brokers
Balance
 +50
Leverage
 +50



Expert features:

  • Can be used in major currency pairs
  • Can be used in the main time frames
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale and hedge
  • All trades have profit limits and loss limits
  • Adequate and useful settings
  • Daily support
  • Strong backtest
  • Enhanced with artificial intelligence
  • According to FIFO rules



How to run Expert:

  1. Install it through Metatrader Market
  2. Launch it on the chart.
  3. Load the settings I put on the site (the default settings are also great)
  4. Enjoy the trades (leave the expert)



A few important points:

  • In higher time frames, we have more accuracy, but in lower time frames, we have more number of signals
  • It is better to use big and well-known brokers



Additional and useful information:


Asghar Jarah
30
Asghar Jarah 2023.09.06 16:23 
 

Após cada atualização, duas semanas são suficientes. Depois disso, os resultados são 50/50

Viacheslav Stepanov
695
Viacheslav Stepanov 2023.09.04 23:20 
 

The adviser worked on a real account for several weeks. And with timeframes as in screenshots for all 4 currency pairs and with other timeframes. In mode with default settings, without boost. The result is poor. There are more unsuccessful deals than positive ones, as a result, the negative grows. The broker is icmarkets. The author needs to do something with artificial intelligence so that the adviser makes a profit. Its not very good to pay money for losses.

I am prepared to correct my review if the author makes this EA profitable.

07.09.2023. This time i change my feedback to. I watch him further.

