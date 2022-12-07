Micro Scalper

Welcome to the newest product. The Mirco Scalper EA is packed with the latest trading strategies for speculating in the forex market. The EA calculates Price Action and Tick Data volatility to find the best trading opportunities with high winrate. EA works with currency pairs and Gold.

All trading orders have Stop Loss. You can set Stop Loss values that match your risk criteria.

This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. No need for set files or complicated settings. You can send me a private message if you are confused about the parameters in the settings.