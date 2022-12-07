Micro Scalper

3.67

Welcome to the newest product. The Mirco Scalper EA is packed with the latest trading strategies for speculating in the forex market. The EA calculates Price Action and Tick Data volatility to find the best trading opportunities with high winrate. EA works with currency pairs and Gold.

All trading orders have Stop Loss. You can set Stop Loss values that match your risk criteria.

This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. No need for set files or complicated settings. You can send me a private message if you are confused about the parameters in the settings.

Settings:

 + Trade Mode: Normal or Aggressive (Aggressive is a more dynamic and risky trade setup)

 + Money Management (MM): True or False

 + Auto Lot Size: 1.0 to 10.0 (if MM True, lot size per 100,000 balance)

 + Manual Lot Size: 0.01 (if MM False)

 + Spread Limit: 30 to 50

 + Take Profit: 300

 + Stop Loss: 100

 + Trailing Step: 10

 + Magic Number: 123456

Feature:

 + Fully automated trading 24/5.

 + No need in a large initial deposit.

 + Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.

 + Position trailing stop is used.

 + High winrate.

Recommend:

 + Timeframe: M5 or M1.

 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 200 USD.


KuubFX
30
KuubFX 2025.08.08 14:21 
 

I've been testing the Micro Scalper EA on Gold for several weeks now, and I'm very impressed with its performance. Even with low-risk settings, it consistently delivers stable profits. I especially appreciate how it uses price action and tick data to find strong trade setups. One suggestion for improvement would be to include trading time filters, so we can define exactly when the EA should open trades and when it should stop. Also, a "force close" function would be helpful, to close all trades at a certain time. Another great addition would be the option to hide SL and TP from the broker. Overall, it’s a smart, well-built EA with great potential. Highly recommended!

Happy Scalper
1041
Happy Scalper 2023.03.10 02:44 
 

AWESOME EA! Check out my set files in the comments tab. (Default settings does not work for me) Fast in and fast out. Thank you Thi Tra Mi Duong. Happy Trading everyone.

