Moon Trading

EA Moon Trading is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action with no lagging indicators. The Expert's simple and effective strategy tracks price and volume movements to trigger trading signals. The EA is programmed with smart and advanced algorithms, it adapts to each currency pair, has all settings optimized and is simple to use.

The EA is suitable for currency pairs and Gold.

Feature:

 + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.
 + No need in a large initial deposit.
 + Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.

 + Position trailing stop is used.

Settings:

 + Spread Limit: 30 to 50
 + Money Management (MM): True or False
 + Auto Lot Size: 1.0 to 10.0 (if MM True)
 + Manual Lot Size: 0.01 (if MM False)
 + Take Profit: 300
 + Stop Loss: 300
 + Trailing Stop: 20

 + Slippage: 10

Recommend:

 + Use EA with EURUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD... and others.
 + Time Frame: M5.
 + Use VPS with low latency.
 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 200 USD.
