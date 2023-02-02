Monkey Scalper

EA Monkey Scalper is a trading robot uses Scalping Strategy to find opportunities in the market and execute trades with a high probability of winning.

Monkey Scalper uses advanced algorithms to look for trade entries when price volatility is high and retracements are present, combined with good trading positions. This results in quick and profitable trades, taking the guesswork out of manual trading.

Settings:

 + Spread Limit: 30 ~ 50 points

 + Money Management (MM): True or False

 + Auto Lot Size: 1.0 to 10.0 (if MM True, lot size per 100,000 balance)

 + Manual Lot Size: 0.01 (if MM False)

 + Stop Loss: 50 to 300 points

 + Take Profit: 300

 + Magic Number: 123456

Feature:

 + Fully automated trading 24/5. 

 + All trading orders have Stop Loss.

 + Winrate > 80%.

Recommend:

 + Use EA with main currency pairs and XAUUSD. Timeframe M5.

 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 300 USD (with 0.01 lot).


