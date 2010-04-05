Welcome! I'm pleased to introduce my latest automated trading robot, Eclipse Trading EA, designed specifically for trading forex and gold currency pairs. Eclipse Trading uses a scalping strategy based on Price Action to generate signals that typically have a high probability of success. Additionally, the EA incorporates sophisticated strategies for closing floating positions to safeguard your trading account.

You can use the EA Specter Scalper with Gold and 28 currency pairs. Currency pairs should have low spreads.

Settings: + Spread Limit: 30 to 50 + Money Management (MM): True or False

+ Risk: 1.0 to 3.0 (if MM True) + Manual Lot Size: 0.01 (if MM False) + Trailing Stop: 15

+ Magic Number: 12345

Feature:

+ Fully automated trading 24/5.

+ No need in a large initial deposit. + Hidden Stop Loss to protect capital.

+ Position trailing stop is used. + Winrate > 80%.

Recommend:

+ Timeframe: M5 or M1.

+ Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 200 USD.



