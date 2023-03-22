Expert Advisor Celestial Trading is an automated trading robot for forex and gold markets. EA's strategy is tested and developed over the years with many improvements in algorithm and performance. It tracks price movements and momentum in overbought and oversold areas with a high probability of reversal. Trades with Stop Loss and Take Profit settings for account protection. It will also perform trailing to protect the profits of the trades.

Although EA's strategy is suitable for Gold and currency pairs, you should choose currency pairs with low spreads for more stable results.

Settings: