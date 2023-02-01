Cleopatra
Cleopatra is a fully automated trading robot for the Forex market.
Features:
- Analyzes the market for a rebound from significant price levels.
- Easy to set up.
- The Expert Advisor works only on the M1 timeframe.
- It has an advanced system of placing orders.
Requirements:
- Recommended broker: with a minimum spread, commission and the best execution.
- Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD.
- The minimum balance is $300 (when trading with lot 0.01).
- VPS.
Settings:
- Work_TF - the working timeframe for the Expert Advisor.
- Take_Profit
- Stop_Loss
- Profit_for_the_Lot_Size - Take_Profit in deposit currency
- Lot_Size - fixed lot for trading.
- AutoLot - automatic lot for trading by equity value.
- Risk - the amount of risk when trading an automatic lot.
- Max_Spread - orders will be opened if the spread is currently less than this value.
- -----Settings Distance-----
- Distance_1 - the distance in points from the first open order to the next.
- multiplic_1 - the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
- Distance_2 - the distance in points from the second open order to the next one.
- multiplic_2 - the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
- Distance_3 - the distance in points from the third open order to the next one.
- multiplic_3 - the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
- Distance_4 - the distance in points from the fourth open order to the next.
- multiplic_4 - the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
- Distance_5 - the distance in points from the fifth open order to the next one.
- multiplic_5 - the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
- Distance_6 - the distance in points from the sixth open order to the next.
- multiplic_6 - the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
- Distance_7 - the distance in points from the seventh open order to the next.
- multiplic_7 - the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
- Distance_8 - the distance in points from the eighth open order to the next.
- multiplic_8 - the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
- Distance_9 - the distance in points from the ninth open order to the next.
- multiplic_9 - the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
- Distance_10 - the distance in points from the tenth open order to the next one.
- multiplic_10 - the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
- -----Time Manager-----
- Limit working hours on Monday
- Limit working hours on Tuesday
- Limit working hours on Wednesday
- Limit working hours on Thursday
- Limit working hours on Friday
After the purchase, be sure to contact the author for any questions you have.