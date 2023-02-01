Cleopatra

Cleopatra is a fully automated trading robot for the Forex market.  

Monitoring the work of the adviser.

Version for MT5

Features:

  • Analyzes the market for a rebound from significant price levels.
  • Easy to set up.
  • The Expert Advisor works only on the M1 timeframe.
  • It has an advanced system of placing orders.

 Requirements:

  • Recommended broker: with a minimum spread, commission and the best execution.
  • Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD.
  • The minimum balance is $300 (when trading with lot 0.01).
  • VPS. 

Settings:

  • Work_TF - the working timeframe for the Expert Advisor.
  • Take_Profit
  • Stop_Loss
  • Profit_for_the_Lot_Size - Take_Profit in deposit currency
  • Lot_Size - fixed lot for trading.
  • AutoLot - automatic lot for trading by equity value.
  • Risk - the amount of risk when trading an automatic lot.
  • Max_Spread - orders will be opened if the spread is currently less than this value.
  • -----Settings Distance-----
  • Distance_1 - the distance in points from the first open order to the next.
  • multiplic_1 - the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
  • Distance_2 - the distance in points from the second open order to the next one.
  • multiplic_2 the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
  • Distance_3 the distance in points from the third open order to the next one.
  • multiplic_3 the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
  • Distance_4 the distance in points from the fourth open order to the next.
  • multiplic_4 the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
  • Distance_5 the distance in points from the fifth open order to the next one.
  • multiplic_5 the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
  • Distance_6 the distance in points from the sixth open order to the next.
  • multiplic_6 the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
  • Distance_7 the distance in points from the seventh open order to the next.
  • multiplic_7 the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
  • Distance_8 the distance in points from the eighth open order to the next.
  • multiplic_8 the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
  • Distance_9 the distance in points from the ninth open order to the next.
  • multiplic_9 the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
  • Distance_10 the distance in points from the tenth open order to the next one.
  • multiplic_10 the coefficient of increase in the volume of the next order from the previous one.
  • -----Time Manager-----
  • Limit working hours on Monday
  • Limit working hours on Tuesday
  • Limit working hours on Wednesday
  • Limit working hours on Thursday
  • Limit working hours on Friday

After the purchase, be sure to contact the author for any questions you have.


