TradeManager by theponzETH

🧠 GPT Trade Manager – Your Command Center on MT4

✅ SIMPLE. 🔒 PRECISE. ⚡ REACTIVE.

GPT Trade Manager is a professional-grade tool designed to take your manual (and semi-automated) trading to the next level.

Ideal for scalping, intraday, or swing trading — everything is under control, in real time, with maximum speed and reliability.

With the right custom setfile, it can be fine-tuned to reach near-HFT (High-Frequency Trading) speed, making it incredibly effective even in ultra-fast execution environments.

🎯 What Is GPT Trade Manager?

An intelligent and intuitive trading panel built to give you full control over your trades — fast, secure, and flexible.

It integrates advanced tools for risk management, dynamic trailing, selective closures, and smart one-click order execution.

Eliminate hesitation. Reduce errors. Optimize your workflow.

⚙️ Key Features (Advanced Trade Management)

🔵 Smart, Customizable Breakeven

• Set when to activate (e.g. after 100 points profit)

• Set where to lock in (e.g. protect 20 points)

• Dedicated button for instant breakeven at current price

🔵 Fully Custom Dynamic Trailing Stop

• Define the activation point (e.g. after 100 points)

• Choose how often to trail (e.g. every 10 points)

• Set how much to move the stop per step

• Fully automated, extremely precise and responsive

🟢 Smart BUY/SELL Buttons

✅ With Trailing Enabled by Default

• Instantly open positions with trailing stop preconfigured

• Quick toggle to disable trailing in real time

🌀 Swing Trading Mode (Trailing OFF)

• Separate buttons for non-trailing entries

• Ideal for breakout setups, fixed-target trades, or longer-term positions

🔴 Smart One-Click Closures

• Close All – instantly closes all open positions

• Close All Buy – closes only long trades

• Close All Sell – closes only short trades

• Built for emergencies and fast rebalancing

💡 Why Choose GPT Trade Manager?

✅ Clean, fast, ultra-responsive interface

✅ Compatible with any strategy (manual, semi-auto, discretionary)

✅ Extremely effective for high-frequency scalping

✅ Works with all MT4 brokers and symbols

✅ Can be optimized via custom setfiles for near-HFT performance

✅ Instant installation, no complex configuration

✅ No fluff – just powerful tools that actually matter





Visit the website for more information and to find my contact details:

gpttrading.info

linktr.ee/theponz.eth