True Order Blocks is an excellent indicator for day traders, swing traders, and even scalpers. It is combined with multiple market-moving strategies.

It identifies market structure, marks supply and demand zones, displays imbalance moves, structure break, trendline breakout, and much more.

True order blocks are compatible with forex, stocks, cryptocurrency, and any market with any timeframe.

And I'll show you how to use this tool in your day-to-day trading life.

Please watch the video to learn how it works.

It will not provide you with Buy/Sell signals, which is extremely detrimental to your trading journey.





True Order Blocks assist you in identifying the market, after which you must deal with your own analysis.

TOB Features :

Order Blocks

Candle Close Time Remaining

Imbalance

Break of Structure

High/Low

Trendline

Take Profit Projections

[+] ALERT SETTINGS I make alert options for each section and provide very user-friendly input. I've added a pop-up alert, email notifications, and push notifications. Support & resistance zone Alert

Support & resistance breakout Alert

BOS/CHOCH Alert

Daily High/Low Breakout Alert

Trendline Breakout Alert And please contact me immediately if you see any errors. I'll fix it asap. Thanks for your support.



