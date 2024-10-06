Area of Interest

4.6

The Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones:

  1. Seller AOI (Area of Interest): This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur.

  2. Buyer AOI (Area of Interest): The BOI zone identifies regions where buyers are expected to step in, typically serving as a support level. As the price reaches this zone, the indicator alerts traders that a potential buying opportunity may arise.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124328/

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

Alerts for Real-Time Reactions:

  • The AOI Indicator provides real-time alerts whenever the price touches either the Seller AOI or Buyer AOI. This ensures that you never miss a key trading opportunity, whether you're looking for entries or exits based on these crucial zones.
  • Alerts are customizable, so you can receive notifications via pop-ups, sound, or email, depending on your preferences.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Zone Display: The indicator visually plots both the Seller and Buyer AOI directly on your chart, making it easy to spot potential areas where price may react.
  • Price Touch Alerts: Receive instant alerts when the price touches either the Seller or Buyer AOI, giving you enough time to assess and act on market movements.
  • Customizable Settings: You can fully customize the colors of the AOI zones to match your chart style. Additionally, there are options to adjust font sizes for better clarity and visibility.

This tool is perfect for traders who want to leverage key market zones for better entries and exits. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, the AOI Indicator simplifies your analysis by highlighting the most important areas on the chart.

Note: Support is not available for free products, but the tool comes with easy-to-use customization options for changing zone colors, fonts, and alert settings.


İncelemeler 7
fimbulvetr0601
75
fimbulvetr0601 2025.08.15 11:32 
 

Hello. I have been monitoring the nature of AOI these past few days. I amazed by the accurate zones. But I would like to confirm, is it we can entry only on the first touch of the zone? Somehow it repaint?

lisi 7887
1534
lisi 7887 2025.04.16 10:33 
 

The best!

alfy87
1080
alfy87 2024.11.18 20:05 
 

super good with the right strategy ,,, and for free amazing

Francisco Garcia
182
Francisco Garcia 2025.10.30 16:42 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

fimbulvetr0601
75
fimbulvetr0601 2025.08.15 11:32 
 

Hello. I have been monitoring the nature of AOI these past few days. I amazed by the accurate zones. But I would like to confirm, is it we can entry only on the first touch of the zone? Somehow it repaint?

lisi 7887
1534
lisi 7887 2025.04.16 10:33 
 

The best!

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.22 15:55 
 

Good 
 

Good

Abdalrhym123
37
Abdalrhym123 2024.11.21 20:58 
 

Thank you bro for your efforts and nice jobs, exactly for this indicator many times , it gives fake signals as long as you said " area of interest " acts as support and support , :)

alfy87
1080
alfy87 2024.11.18 20:05 
 

super good with the right strategy ,,, and for free amazing

Alexscher
58
Alexscher 2024.11.16 10:41 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

